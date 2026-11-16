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Politics

Chris Van Hollen says he can beat Chuck Schumer. Here's his case

By Steve Inskeep Majd Al-Waheidi
Published November 16, 2026 at 3:39 AM PST
Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., speaks during the What's Next summit at Mission Ballroom in Denver on Friday.
Mark Makela
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Getty Images
Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., speaks during the What's Next summit at Mission Ballroom in Denver on Friday.

Updated November 16, 2026 at 6:53 AM PST

Sen. Chris Van Hollen of Maryland said Monday that he is gaining momentum in his bid to unseat longtime Democratic leader Chuck Schumer, taking a traditionally private Senate leadership contest into public view.

"Well, I'm the underdog, but we are really moving in the right direction here," Van Hollen told NPR's Steve Inskeep on Morning Edition.

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Over the weekend, he appeared on CNN, ABC and Fox News to make his case for new Democratic leadership after the party's sweeping midterm victories. Schumer, who has led Senate Democrats for nearly a decade, says he has enough votes to remain leader.

Van Hollen is hardly a Washington outsider. The progressive Democrat has spent 25 years on Capitol Hill, served as a deputy to former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and led Democratic campaign efforts in both chambers. He has been a vocal opponent of the Trump administration's immigration crackdown and dismantling of USAID, and has called for investigations into the administration's foreign aid cuts.

Schumer has continued to support U.S. military assistance to Israel despite his criticism of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Van Hollen, by contrast, has pushed to restrict weapons sales and military aid to the Israeli government over its war in Gaza, while pressing for more humanitarian aid to Palestinians.

"I certainly oppose the idea of an American taxpayer blank check to the government of Israel, regardless of its actions," Van Hollen said.

Van Hollen also wants Democratic leaders to stay out of contested primaries. He pointed to the victories of incoming Sens. Abdul El-Sayed of Michigan and Peggy Flanagan of Minnesota.

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"We have two senators-elect who would not be there if the current majority leader had his way," he said.

He described the midterm victories as a populist rejection of Trump, rather than an election orchestrated by Washington Democrats.

Van Hollen also cited legislation to strengthen labor unions, which never received a vote on the Senate floor. On the war in Iran, he called for an end to further funding.

"We should not be voting for one penny in mid-December to continue this war," he said.

Van Hollen will need close to 30 votes, a simple majority of the Senate Democratic caucus, to win. The election will be decided by secret ballot behind closed doors, making it difficult to know how many votes either candidate has secured.

Listen to the full interview by clicking the blue button above.

The digital version of this live interview was edited by Suzanne Nuyen.

Copyright 2026 NPR

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Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
Majd Al-Waheidi
Majd Al-Waheidi is the digital editor on Morning Edition, where she brings the show's journalism to online audiences. Previously, Al-Waheidi was a reporter for the New York Times in the Gaza Strip, where she reported about a first-of-its-kind Islamic dating site, and documented the human impact of the 2014 Israel-Gaza war in a collaborative visual project nominated for an Emmy Award. She also reported about Wikipedia censorship in Arabic for Rest of World magazine, and investigated the abusive working conditions of TikTok content moderators for Business Insider. Al-Waheidi has worked at the International Center for Religion & Diplomacy, and holds a master's degree in Arab Studies from the Georgetown School of Foreign Service. A native of Gaza, she speaks Arabic and some French, and is studying Farsi.
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