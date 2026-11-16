Mayor Gloria says he won't veto if council cancels Flock contract Monday

Mayor Todd Gloria on Friday announced he will not exercise veto power if the San Diego City Council elects on Monday to terminate its contract with Flock Safety for automated license plate reader technology.

Gloria had previously supported the technology throughout the city's annual budget process, saying in October that limiting the use of ALPRs was tantamount to "making life easier for criminals."

However, news broke Thursday that the San Diego Police Department had allegedly used Flock's technology to track a police officer and a domestic violence victim he was involved in a relationship with as part of an internal investigation.

"If the council votes to end the program, I will respect that decision and will not exercise my veto authority," the mayor said Friday. "San Diego established some of the strongest safeguards in the nation to protect privacy while giving law enforcement an important tool to fight crime. But safeguards alone are not enough. Flock Safety and the city's use of this technology have clearly lost public trust, and that cannot be ignored.

"At a time when each taxpayer dollar matters, every city investment has to justify itself. That means delivering public safety value, operating with strong accountability, and maintaining the trust of the people who are paying for it."

Former Flock advocate Councilman Raul Campillo called for the contract's suspension following the SDPD news on Thursday.

"I have supported ALPRs because they are a proven tool for preventing and solving serious crimes in our San Diego community," Campillo said. "But my support has never been unconditional. I made it unequivocally clear that if the trust we place in those responsible for managing this technology and its data is violated, I cannot continue to support the program in its current form.

"Learning that the police department used ALPRs inappropriately to surveil one of their own and a member of the public calls the entire program into question. Public trust is not optional, and accountability is not negotiable. A tool intended to protect our community cannot be allowed to become a means of inappropriate surveillance. Until these serious concerns are fully addressed and the safeguards necessary to prevent further misuse are demonstrated, I am withdrawing my support, and I am demanding that the program be immediately suspended and an audit be conducted of its use within our police department to understand the extent which it has been misused."

His change of heart could theoretically give the council a 6-3 majority in favor of dismantling the contract and technology — a veto-proof majority — making Gloria's statement possibly just an act of saving face.

The City Council will take up its yearly Trust Ordinance Report at its meeting Monday, which gives the council a chance to renegotiate, cancel or alter its authorization of surveillance technologies in the city. The item was scheduled to be heard — as usual — in December, but Council President Joe LaCava docketed it for Monday in light of recent events.

Last month, San Diego City Council's Budget and Government Efficiency Committee voted to end the contract with Flock Safety for ALPR technology. That decision must be confirmed by the full City Council, but the tide shifted in that body since it approved the controversial contract in 2023 and several times since.

Before Campillo's change of heart Thursday, Councilman Stephen Whitburn, who voted multiple times for the Flock contract and ALPR technology, also withdrew support for Flock in October. He said the ALPRs are causing too much fear in local communities.

"The Trump administration and ICE and their un-American, anti- immigrant brutality have created a police state in many of our communities," Whitburn said last month. "Many people worry Flock cameras are being used in that crackdown. Families are afraid of being separated. Workers are afraid of being targeted on their way to work. Parents are afraid of what could happen when they take their children to school. American citizens have been detained. These are our neighbors, and they deserve to feel safe in their own city."

In September, the American Civil Liberties Union Foundation of San Diego & Imperial Counties filed a lawsuit against the city and the San Diego Police Department seeking to halt the city's use of ALPRs. The suit alleges that through its network of at least 500 ALPR cameras, San Diego is violating the California Constitution by infringing on citizens' privacy rights.

The suit seeks to have a court order the cessation of the city's use of ALPR technology, to uninstall all street-light cameras and associated hardware, and to delete all data collected by ALPRs and street-light cameras.

In December 2025, the council voted 5-3 to continue using ALPR technology during an annual technology review. Whitburn and Campillo both voted for the technology.

Hundreds of San Diegans spoke at the meeting, with the majority in opposition to ALPR technology, but the council took the advice of the SDPD to continue its use, physically tied to the Smart Streetlights contract approved with Ubicquia in 2024.

SDPD Chief Scott Wahl said the council committee's decision last month was short-sighted.

"Removing a proven public safety tool from our streets is a loss for San Diego communities," he said. "We don't have to guess whether ALPR helps solve crimes. We've seen it work in more than 900 cases, from stolen vehicles and kidnappings to murders.

"For years, San Diego has shown that this technology can be used responsibly, with strict rules, regular audits and strong safeguards to protect people's privacy," Wahl said. "We've put in the work to build that system. Yet we're being told that removing ALPR will somehow improve police staffing, ease fears about immigration enforcement or fix the city's budget problems. It won't accomplish any of those things. What it will do is make it harder for our officers to solve crimes, find suspects and deliver justice for victims. That's what's at stake."

Wahl told ABC 10 less than a week ago he had faith in the technology owing to weekly audits.

The 30 days the SDPD is allowed by local law to keep the data matches La Mesa and National City as the least amount of time in the county. The San Diego County Sheriff's Office and the cities of Coronado, Oceanside, Carlsbad and Chula Vista allow the data to be kept for a year. In Escondido, that increases to two years.

"I'm not going to deny the effectiveness if you are watching everyone all the time," Councilman Sean Elo-Rivera said last year. "Flock is a proven bad actor who is unwilling or unable to stop their technology from being abused.

"For years, San Diegans asked the city to invest in community instead of spending millions on creepy surveillance. The mayor and a majority of the council ignored us," Elo-Rivera said. "Across the country and here at home, those concerns have been proven right — improper data sharing, misuse of the technology and false arrests."

In June, as the council and the mayor's office worked to create a balanced budget, Flock cameras again came under scrutiny. Several council members felt there was an unfair juxtaposition between defunding libraries and recreation centers and the $2 million ALPR contract with Flock.