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Public Safety

Portion of SB-805 Freeway to Be Closed Through Weekend for Construction

By City News Service
Published April 17, 2026 at 3:27 PM PDT
An SUV enters the 43rd Street on-ramps to I-805, Oct. 8, 2024.
Andrew Bowen
/
KPBS
An SUV enters the 43rd Street on-ramps to I-805, Oct. 8, 2024.

A portion of southbound Interstate 805 stretching from Sorrento Valley to University City will be closed starting Friday night and through the weekend for construction.

From 9 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday, all southbound lanes will be closed from the Interstate 5/805 split to Governor Drive, while a culvert replacement project gets underway beneath the freeway just south of Nobel Drive.

Drivers were advised they can use southbound I-5 to get to eastbound State Route 52 or eastbound Interstate 8 in order to reach southbound I-805 on the other side of the closure.

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In addition to impacts to drivers, businesses and homes near Nobel Drive should expect construction noise and lighting throughout the weekend. The closure will not impact MTS bus routes between La Jolla and University Town Center.

According to Caltrans, the $53.7 million culvert replacement project — dubbed The I-805 North Drainage Culvert and Asset Management Project — will rehabilitate drainage culverts and make pavement improvements across a nearly five-mile stretch of I-805 from SR-52 to the I-5/805 split.

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