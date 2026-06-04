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Public Safety

Cal Fire: Border 6 Fire holds at 2,617 acres, now 50% contained

By City News Service
Published June 4, 2026 at 2:31 PM PDT
Cal Fire trucks at the site of the Border 6 Fire in Dulzura, June 4, 2026.
Courtesy of Cal Fire San Diego
Cal Fire trucks at the site of the Border 6 Fire in Dulzura, June 4, 2026.

Crews working to contain the smoldering burn area of an international border-straddling wildfire that spread over thousands of open acres this week in a remote, rugged area near Tecate Peak had the task halfway complete Thursday.

As of midday Thursday, three days after the blaze erupted south of Marron Valley Road in Dulzura, its charred footprint was holding at an estimated 2,617 acres — 1,625 in the United States and 992 in Mexico, according to Cal Fire.

"Fire activity remained minimal overnight," the state agency reported. "Increased moisture and cooler temperatures moved into the area after midnight, creating favorable conditions for firefighters to improve containment and continue mop-up operations."

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The wildfire roughly 30 miles southeast of downtown San Diego broke out shortly before 2 p.m. Monday. The following day, after the blaze had blackened hundreds of acres, authorities advised residents of the nearby Engineer Springs community to prepare to clear out of their homes on short notice if the flames continued moving to the east toward their back-country neighborhoods.

Late Wednesday afternoon, firefighters' steady success in subduing the flames by ground and air allowed officials to rescind the evacuation warning.

By daybreak Thursday, crews had the burn zone 50% surrounded by firebreaks, Cal Fire reported.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

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Public Safety WildfiresSouth BayBorder

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