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Public Safety

Brush fire spreads over grounds of Camp Pendleton

By City News Service
Published June 16, 2026 at 8:06 AM PDT
The smoke from the Mateo Fire burning on Camp Pendleton rises into the sky on June 15, 2026.
ALERT California / UC San Diego
The smoke from the Mateo Fire burning on Camp Pendleton rises into the sky on June 15, 2026.

A brush fire blackened hundreds of open acres Monday on the grounds of Camp Pendleton, causing no reported structural damage or injuries as firefighters worked to quell the flames.

As of Tuesday, the fire had burned 990 acres and was 10% contained, according to Cal Fire.

The blaze in the northwestern reaches of the northern San Diego County military installation erupted at about 1:30 p.m. Monday, according to 1st Lt. Natalia Rhodes, a base spokesperson.

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Within two hours, the burn area had grown to about 50 acres, according to the nonprofit wildfire-information service Watch Duty.

Helping base firefighters extinguish the blaze were personnel with the Orange County Fire Authority and Cleveland National Forest.

"At this time, there are no known threats to life, safety or infrastructure," Rhodes said in the midafternoon. "The cause of the fire remains under investigation."

Smoke advisories are in effect for northern San Diego and west Riverside Counties including the areas of Fallbrook, Pala, Valley Center, Oceanside, Temecula, Murrieta and Lake Elsinore.

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Public Safety WildfiresNorth County

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