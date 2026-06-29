Warming trend coming for 4th of July weekend

A gradual warming trend is expected to carry into the July 4 holiday weekend in San Diego County, with slightly above-normal temperatures by next weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

In the meantime, relatively mild temperatures and increased winds are expected over the mountains and deserts at times through Tuesday.

There were a few drizzle reports Saturday night and Sunday morning, mainly focused in coastal areas of northern San Diego County, the NWS said. A marine layer has deepened and that overall pattern will remain through Friday, elevating winds and maintaining below-average temperatures. Patchy drizzle is possible Monday night into Tuesday morning, the NWS said.

Winds in the mountains, deserts and passes on Monday evening into Tuesday will likely peak at 35 to 50 mph, forecasters said.

Highs through Wednesday for inland areas will be 10 to 20 degrees below average, and will hover around 69 degrees in the downtown San Diego area.

"A gradual warming trend is expected Thursday through the weekend," the NWS said.