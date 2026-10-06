Elected officials and experts react to Trump comments that Iran could 'take out' San Diego

S1: Welcome in San Diego. It's Jade Hindman on this episode of KPBS Midday Edition. Inclement weather is expected to hit our region. How the city and county are preparing for El Nino. This is KPBS Midday Edition. Connecting our communities through conversation. At a campaign rally in Nebraska Monday night , President Trump talked about the Iran war and its impact on U.S. prices.

S2: And again , remember , with the words just artificial , it's a little bit high. It's a small price to pay for keeping the world safe , keeping our country safe. They can take out a city. Let them take let it let them take out Los Angeles. Let them take out San Diego. That's this is a very small price to pay. And it's going to be over with very soon. It's essentially almost over with.

S1: Elected officials across California have denounced remarks , calling it reckless and deranged. In a statement on X , Mayor Todd Gloria wrote , quote , San Diego is not collateral damage. We are not expendable and we are never a small price to pay. End quote. Joining me to talk about this is Congressman Scott Peters. He represents California's 50th congressional district , which includes the cities of Coronado , San Marcos , Escondido , and coastal San Diego. Congressman Peters , welcome.

S3: Thank you. Jade , thanks for having me.

S1: Thanks for for coming on. Also with us is Thad Kooser. He's a political science professor at UC San Diego. Thad , welcome to you.

S4: Thanks for having me.

S1: Glad to have you both here. So , Congressman Peters , what was your immediate reaction to the president's comments? You just heard it there.

S3: Well , I kind of couldn't believe it. I you know , I've heard a lot of undisciplined communications from this president. And often you think that really his enemy is more Democrats than blue states , uh , than our adversaries around the world. That this was really remarkable to hear come out of the mouth of the president of the United States. I would say that , um , suggests that , uh , that San Diego and Los Angeles were somehow expendable. And I thought the telling thing was the reaction of the crowd. They understood that to be , um , you know , a slap in the face of another blue state in a really serious way at a time , by the way , when , you know , we're awaiting the return of the USS Lincoln , um , which I guess is expected to return on Thursday. Um , you know , we were going to welcome those folks back from the mistreatment they receive , not being , um , supplied on that ship correctly with no plan B for the loss of the base that the the Trump administration was told was going to happen. So this is a mismanaged war. It's an unnecessary war costing us a ton of money. Uh , and uh , to , to to have a response like this , that the price for that might be San Diego or Los Angeles. Really shocking and appalling.

S1: Dad , what about you?

S4: Well , I think this is pretty objectively bad. Bad politics and bad leadership. You know , the president says lots of things at campaign rallies to to excite the base. And and much of that is legitimate critiques of the policies that California has. And California's political leaders , that's that's fair game , right? He has very , very different view of where the country should go than California's leaderships. But there are times when people want , uh , the president to be the president for all Americans. That's when there's a natural disaster fire , flood , earthquake , or when we're at war. And in a time of war. Right. When he was talking about the war to to essentially offer up to cities that that that just does seem , um , you know , far beyond what , what we've heard even , uh , you know , even from from other campaign rallies. And I don't think it's going to , to do any of President Trump's allies , especially those running for Congress here in San Diego , any good.

S1: And let's dig into what he said. I mean , we here in the clip , um , you know , you can you can put it can you put it into context what he may have met by , quote , let them take out San Diego , unquote. Can you give us any clarity on on what he may have meant by that? Exactly.

S3: I'm not. I thought the reaction of the crowd was really telling about what they understood it to mean. Uh , you watched them cheer for the for the , uh , against San Diego and , um , in Los Angeles. And at that point , you know , look , I contend that there's there's no academic problem or policy problem that is bigger than a bigger challenge to the United States than the fact that we're divided against each other. And this is really the result of the way President Trump talks about things when our when our enemies are Democrats and Republicans instead of , you know , Russia , China and Iran , we are a very , very weak country. And that's that's horrible leadership. Uh , and it's it's a it's it's a kind of narcissism. And , um , lack of awareness about about mission that President Trump exhibits over and over time. It's very dangerous. It makes us a much weaker country.

S1: Dad , did you have something you wanted to add to that?

S4: Yeah , I you know , I don't think that this will resonate with , with even much of President Trump's base. I mean , people like to cheer against LA and San Diego in the baseball playoffs and in football when we still had a team. Right. And and there is I think that , you know , there might have been just this natural reaction to cheer against these areas , uh , that we've seen is kind of different. And , and the enemy won when it comes to war. You know , I don't think anyone wants to see other Americans , uh , put , put at risk. And so I think that's that's why in some ways , this is , is such a self-inflicted political wound at a time when the president really needs to be , uh , having a much stronger narrative to , uh , to get both his base , but also , uh , independent voters who seem to be leaning strongly against him on his side for the midterms. Um , so I don't think it , you know , it doesn't mean that it's not as if the military is not going to do their incredible job that they do as professionals protecting California , right? It's not going to change the course of our national defense. But as a political signal of sort of where President Trump is , it's I , I don't I think it was an act of desperation that is not going to play well.

S1: Do you think that's that's all it is , though? Congressman Peters , just an act of desperation , reckless talk. Um , what do you think about our national security? How do you assess the threat when you hear the president saying things like that?

S3: Yeah , I think that is given , you know , a political analysis of it and how it will affect the election. And I think he's probably right. You know , a lot of the craziness and ugliness is already baked into who's voting for Trump. And many people forgive him for that. But I do think that this is a this kind of talk is a threat to national security , that , um , when we have to come together to defend our country. Um , and you think about the stories of patriotism , patriotism you've heard , you know , in World War Two and other people who come sign up to defend their country as volunteers. Uh , and then you get this kind of rhetoric , which is anti-American rhetoric from the American president. It weakens us. And a weaker America is a is a , you know , a weaker , uh , a divided America is a weaker American. It makes us a weaker , um , opponent. It makes us a less reliable ally. He's also , you know , obviously taking little care to to to conserve our alliances with other countries who who've helped us in war. Um , I do I do think this is a real concern about national security. And I'm frustrated that we don't see more Republicans coming forward and saying , as a matter of leadership , forget the politics for a second this is wrong. And , um , you know , Texas cares about California. California cares about Texas. This is ridiculous.

S1: When he says things like what he said yesterday , um , do you think he's talking to , uh , his base and his voters or or do you. Are you concerned he's talking to someone else? Congressman.

S3: Well , I mean , I think I think I think fab , um , was suggesting he's talking to his base. I think literally he was talking to his base at one of those rally rallies in Nebraska. Um , but , you know , there's microphones on for everyone. So , you know , it's not like it's a , it's a secret meeting. And unfortunately , you know , that that kind of rhetoric affects us all , and it scares the hell out of San Diego. By the way. Yeah.

S1: Yeah. Bad. Yeah.

S4: Yeah. I mean , President Trump is is acutely aware of the power of political theater. He's he's used it , uh , expertly. Right. And he always knows that when the cameras are on him , he's both talking to the people right in front of him and to people all across the country and all across the world. And so and and often he's very strategically communicating , not just to the , to the people in front of him , not just aiming for cheers , but but but to everyone. I think this is both , you know , to put it mildly , on strategic communication , undisciplined communication. But but also , you know , it's it's it's it is dangerous communication. There's there's an old saying that the politics and ends at the water's edge , right. That Americans come together and support their leaders. When , when when they're when we're when we're attacked. When , uh , when we're , uh , you know , involved in wars of necessity. And we've seen that over and over again. I think what we've seen here is this is this has been one of the most polarizing wars right from the beginning. It didn't it wasn't something where where the president sort of rallied both sides in the nation. And , and I think this is an attempt to , to take it in a , in a way that's too far , I think in a way that's going to fall politically flat , but also in a way that just , you know , it isn't helpful for , for , for , uh , both our standing in the world and our togetherness as a nation.

S1: Congressman Peters , what.

S3: I don't imagine he's come out , I would say I don't imagine he's come out with a statement clarifying what he said because he never says , I'm sorry. He never says that's what I meant. He leaves it to his surrogates. It's a huge character flaw , uh , in anybody in a boss , in a in a apparent it's certainly character flaw in the in the , you know , the person who holds the highest office in the land. Not to be able to say , hey , I'm sorry I got that wrong. We won't hear that from him.

S1: What actions do you think should be taken in response to these comments about San Diego and Los Angeles?

S3: Oh , I would vote Democrat. But if I say one thing , I think , you know , we have no check on this , this guy right now. Uh , he is , um , he is , uh , his his party has , has really abandoned the principles that they , they seem to care for. If they still care about rule of law , strong , you know , a strong national defense , uh , free trade , lower prices. They've just they've just let that go in favor of this Trump cult. They will not criticize the guy. And at least we need some folks in the Congress who will take back control of that institution , uh , and co-equal branch of government and push back. That's that's step one. Uh , but really , we need we need Republicans to speak back and say , this is wrong. And , you know , we have all of us in the House of Representatives were elected the same day as Donald Trump. We each have a job to do , and unfortunately , my colleagues are just not doing it.

S4: Yeah , I think you know that the reaction really is up to to America's leaders and America's voters. You know , I would say it is important to note that that Jim Desmond , Republican running for Congress in this this closely contested district here in San Diego , came out immediately with an unqualified denouncement of of this quote. Um , that's that that is important leadership. It's also a signal of of really how far beyond the pale that this quote was , and also indicative of the distance that Republicans running for Congress in purple districts and even some red districts are increasingly just really over the last two weeks , is , as polls have show , that Donald Trump is really at the lowest , the least popular he's been since he's come on the scene in politics in America. He's a huge drag on the ticket. You see , both , um , members of Congress distancing himself on policies like his approach to immigration enforcement , scrubbing his image from their websites. He has been. He's been a huge political problem for California's congressional delegation , which was 14 Republicans when he came into office. It may be at the end of this election for Republicans , and that's really due to sort of his his take over the Republican Party brand. So , so you are seeing some Republicans really try to put some daylight between themselves and the president on this. Mhm.

S1: Mhm. Um.

S3: Thanks for mentioning Jim Desmond. He's not my candidate in this race , but he did the right thing and we just need more of that from Republicans.

S1: Yeah I mean you know Congressman you mentioned your your colleagues. You don't feel they're doing enough. Are you having discussions in Congress about how you plan to respond to this?

S3: We have a I think the California delegation will send out a statement today. We've we've been talking about that. Um , you know , the fact is that the America has elected this person , um , commander in chief , uh , The Department of Defense , which is still its name , is run by someone who's way in over his head. He's unqualified. He said should should resign or be taken out , and he's firing the military leaders he should be listening to. The professional leadership of the military is really being threatened by this , this , um , this administration. And it's making us weaker and it's making us less appealing as a place to volunteer for. And it's making recruitment and retention harder. It's making America weaker. All we can do until. Until the balance of power changes. Point that out and call it out. And , you know , we need all Americans to be doing that right now. This is just unacceptable. And why would we think that the kinds of things that when we bomb a school in Iran , in a war that Congress never , um , never authorized when we bomb a school , why do we think that that kind of stuff is not going to come to our shores? Um , you know , we we really have to be more serious about this. And this is not some kind of joke. Um , this is serious business , and this president is not up to it. And his administration certainly is not either. All we can do now is make sure that , um , we we try to change the balance of power in Washington as much as we can. Uh , and we should all be very , very vocal about the kinds of rhetoric and bad policy. Um , and really anti-American. Um , security results were getting from this administration. Mhm.

S1: Mhm. Congressman , you know , San Diego has long been a hub not just for the U.S. military , but also military members and veterans. What do you say to them in light of the president's comments?

S3: Well , yeah , we have over 115,000 active duty , um , members and spouses here. We have something around 240,000 veterans. I think we have more post nine over 11 veterans than any area , uh , and military services. At the core of our culture , it's the , you know , it's the core of our city. And , um , I think we know better than most places the costs , the real costs of of these wars. And I just tell them that , you know , we we will we we honor them. We thank them , um , you know , we support them. We'll do the best we can. But I also think that , um , for me , they'll hear a call for a return to a professional military where , you know , it's it's led by a civilians , it's overseen by civilians , but it's led by people who know what they're doing. And I'll continue to call for that , because I think the people who sign up for this , they deserve better. And I'll do my best to make sure they get it.

S1: And do you see his comments as treasonous?

S4: Uh , that's not for for me to decide , um , that , you know , we we don't we haven't had a clarification of the comments , but but you heard them. Um , so so I think , you know , the we're , uh , this is one of those things that moves from , from an offhand comment that somebody says , and okay , they were he was. He was rolling in a in a campaign rally to something where , you know , where I think it's it's legitimate for all Americans to to listen to that , to to hear that and , and and to question and , and the most important thing is we have not we have the ability for Americans to , to , to signal whether this is the kind of leadership they want. We have a midterm election coming up where the president has said , pretend that I'm on the ballot and has made this a referendum about his leadership. I think that the results of this election will both have a huge effect on short term , um , you know , balance of power in Washington , but also the long term legacy of this president. So , so now it's really in the hands of voters.

S1: We'll leave it there. I've been speaking with Congressman Scott Peters. He represents California's 50th congressional district. Congressman. Thank you. Also , Thad Kooser , he's a political science professor at UC San Diego. Thad thank you. We're back after the break.

