Expedited hearings lead to more deportations; faith leaders support immigrants in court

S1: Welcome in San Diego. It's Jade Hindman on today's show day to tell us deportations are up due to fast tracked immigration hearings. We'll talk about that then. It's been one year since faith leaders started going with immigrants to court hearings and ice check ins. We'll tell you about the impact. This is KPBS Midday Edition. Connecting our communities through conversation A new federal tactic fast tracks immigration court hearings with little notice. Immigration courts are flooded with hundreds of hearings , aka mega master hearings. The strategy is already impacting people in San Diego. Joining me with the details is Gustavo Solis. He's investigative border reporter for KPBS. Gustavo , welcome.

S2: Hello , Jade.

S1: So listen , walk us through this concept of mega master hearings. How do they typically work?

S2: They schedule a bunch of hearings all in one day , and they don't give a lot of notice. So. So for example , here in San Diego , on a normal day , we had one judge. They get 29 , 27 hearings in a master in a mega master hearing day. They get 90. So you go from 30 to 90 , you give them short notice a few weeks , maybe a month. That's not enough time to show up or prepare. So what ends up happening is that people just don't show up. And as soon as they don't show up , the immigration judges will order them , um , removed in absentia. Basically , you get a deportation order because you did not show up to court. Mhm.

S1: Mhm. When did you first get wind of this?

S2: As soon as it happened. Yeah. I got actually some good folks you're talking to later today , uh , court watchers over at Faith , they would send me text messages and call me and saying , hey , this is happening. We had kind of heard wind of it before it was happening in other cities around the country. And these networks are pretty dialed in. So we were thinking it might be coming. We just didn't know what they. And there are folks , volunteers who have been watching the court for well over a year now , and they know who the judges are , they know what their normal caseload is. And they got up there and saw a whole wo 90 hearings from one judge. This is going to be wild. And that's when I got phone calls about it.

S1: Now , you poured through federal data to find out how big of an impact this is having. What did you find out?

S2: Well , I didn't pore through the data myself. People smarter than me poured through the data , but they found , I mean , it confirmed what people suspected on the ground , right? The initial reaction to it from advocates were , this is going to lead to a lot of deportations , because people may not know they maybe their notice went to an old address or their lawyer didn't give them a heads up. And , you know , when you don't show up to court , you get deported. So that's what was going to happen. The report shows that is exactly what happened. A historic search in absentia. Deportation orders. The numbers were 53,000 orders in June , which was 55% increase from May. And May was already a record month. So back to back record months. If you look at the number of in absentia removals in like a bar chart , here's like a hockey stick. It just goes straight up in the last couple of months. So pretty dramatic and pretty immediate consequences is what the report found.

S1: So there's been such this dramatic hike , um , prior to this , what were the concerns with how long it took court hearings to happen?

S2: Well , I think it is a valid concern that the administration says it wants to address. Right. There is going back to Obama years , even before there is a backlog , a pretty serious backlog in immigration court , uh , up to three , almost 4 million cases. Right. So one of the critiques has always been , hey , we keep on adding these cases. We need to adjudicate them. We need to clear them faster. And at least on paper , these mega master hearings are a way to do that. You cram in a lot of hearings in one court case. Um , the critique is that doing that , you know , violates people's due process. They don't have enough time to prepare for their case. They may not even be aware of it. So is it really adjudicating a case if you if they don't even show up. Mhm.

S1: Mhm. Right. You know , is is that how the Justice Department characterizes this tactic when you reached out to them.

S2: In the past , they have given me a statement saying kind of what I explained to you now. Right. They're doing this because of the backlog and they need to adjudicate cases. And to the administration's credit , the backlog has decreased during his term. Um , I would and I've heard from people who throw cast doubt over that assertion. Right. Because other things the administration has done don't really do much to alleviate the backlog. Things like , um , firing immigration judges. Right. If you're really serious about the backlog , you would increase the number of immigration judges , not fire them , or opening old cases from people who have been here for decades. They're not a threat for public safety , but sometimes their cases are held or delayed because they want to prioritize the people with criminal records. The Trump administration has reopened hundreds , if not thousands of those old cases , adding to the backlog. So policies are kind of , um , at odds , some of them removed from the from the backlog , but some of them add to the backlog , which leaves people questioning what is the purpose here?

S1: I think yeah. And in some ways underscores that , um , you know , where there is political will , there is a way and that's that , you know , um , you know , what other concerns do immigrants immigrant rights advocates have about these so-called mega master hearings? Um.

S2: Well , I think the main one is just that people are going to get removal orders without showing up to court , and not because of the merits of their case. Right. You have a case before immigration court. You should have your day in court. You should be able to argue the merits of that case. But if you get , you know , a if your notice gets sent to a wrong address or your lawyer , you change lawyers , it gets sent to your old lawyer , you don't get any heads up and you just missed your court date. Did you really have a fair chance in court? That's kind of the central question , right?

S1: Do you have any sense of how this tactic in San Diego compares to other cities?

S2: San Diego was not as impacted. I mean , it was impacted , but not as much as other cities. If you look at , um , Boston Court outside of Boston , they had in the month of May. They only issued some less than ten in absentia removal orders , and in June , more than 300. Right. That's a dramatic increase in a court in Connecticut. About 90% of all cases completed in that court in the month of June were in absentia removal orders. Virtually all of them ended this way. San Diego , it was less so. It was about 40%. So less than half. Um , and that could be a lot of reasons. Like one of the one of the issues of working with data is that it tells you what is happening , but not necessarily why. Right. So there's a couple of theories. San Diego's immigration court has fewer judges , so maybe just fewer overall cases. Also , late last summer , when the courthouse arrests were happening , there were a big increase in in absentia removals. Then just people were too afraid to show up to court. So it could be that San Diego already kind of had a higher than normal , which means the increase wouldn't be as dramatic , but we don't know for sure. Right.

S1: Right. How does all of this fit into the Trump administration's growing list of immigration tactics?

S2: I think they all kind of worked together , but in different ways. Right. We talked about courthouse arrests , uh , removing temporary protected status for some people , um , delaying and DACA renewals , these mega master calendar hearings , making it harder for people in detention to get out on bond or parole. All of these programs , all of these initiatives result in more mass deportations. Right. They make it much more difficult for people in this country , with and without status , to to kind of fight their case. And they result in people either just abandoning their case and choosing to go through like a voluntary deportation process or just lose them because they don't have adequate representation. But the end result is just more deportations.

S1: What resources are available , if any , for people who might be facing these rapid immigration court hearings.

S2: It depends on the situation. Most of these folks are not detained. Here in San Diego , we have a free legal aid program for people who are detained. For folks who are not detained , try to find an immigration lawyer. The Ala American Immigration Lawyers Association is a good resource. You can kind of find somebody in your area , and there's other groups that offer free legal resources to folks like ASAP. The Asylum Seeker Advocacy Project.

S1: Um , yeah , I know we'll be speaking with the faith program , um , after this. Yeah. Um , you know , what are you following next? Oh.

S2: Oh. So much. Um , actually , speaking of detention centers , I'm working on a story about a very rare , court ordered , independent health inspection that happened in a detention center up in Kern County. I think it's important because , as we've talked about it before. right? Transparency is very difficult right now. You're getting Democrat lawmakers all over the country. They cannot go into inspect these centers. Here in San Diego County , the health officials are suing the government over trying to do a health inspection of the Otay Mesa Detention Center. And this , up in Kern County , is a rare example of a court ordered , independent investigation. I have the results of that health report , and it's not good for the detention center. And it really shows what people have been saying for the last year and a half about the quality of health treatment in some of these facilities just being very dangerous. I mean , just this week , another person died in an Ice detention center , making it more than 20. So far this year , we're on pace for a new record. So I think this report and hopefully I'll be back to talk about that one , kind of shows a little bit of how dire the health conditions are in some of these privately run detention centers.

S1: Well , absolutely have to have you on for that , and we'll be looking forward to that. Reporting. I've been speaking with Gustavo Solis. He's investigative border reporter for KPBS. You can find all of his reporting at KPBS. Gustavo , as always , thank you so very much.

S2: Yeah , thanks for having me , Jade.

S1: Welcome back to KPBS midday Edition. I'm Jade Hindman. That today marks the one year anniversary of the Faith program. It's a local interfaith ministry that accompanies immigrants to court hearings , ice check ins , and other immigration related appointments. I'm joined now by five Father Scott Santa Rosa. He's a pastor for Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish and runs the faith program. Also with us is Annette Ferebee. She's been volunteering with Faith since September. Father Scott and Annette , welcome to the show.

S3: Thank you. Thank you. Jim.

S1: We're so glad to have you both here. So , Father Scott , how did Faith get started?

S3: Uh , like any good program? By accident. It was June 20th of last year , which was World Refugee Day , and Bishop Pham had put out a letter to his clergy inviting them to go to the courts to accompany people showing up for their appointments , for their court appearances. And that letter sort of went viral and caught a lot of public attention. It resulted in just a small group of religious leaders who went into the courts that day. And it had the words of Bishop Pham , was that ice scattered because there were agents in those days lining up the hallway on the fourth floor , waiting to arrest people whose cases had been dismissed. And he was asked after after that if this would just be a one time thing , or if he if we were going to continue and he said I would like it to continue. So that's that's what set this in place. A month or so later. Wow.

S1: Wow. And this is truly an interfaith effort. um , you know , how have you collaborated with other faith leaders and community members to run this program?

S3: Well , we've put the invitation out to people of all faiths and let them respond. Um , the word has gotten out , and I think the fact that such a wide variety of people have responded is just a sign that people all over the spectrum really feel that what's happening is not right , or at the very least , they feel like if this is happening , we want to do something about it , which does not change the outcome , unfortunately , but at least accompany people. Why they go to this really nerve wracking and very , you know , fear inspiring event. Right.

S1: Right. Well , Annette , how did you find out about Faith?

S4: I did some research. I needed a way to channel some of my frustration with what I was witnessing and reading about , and I looked at two different groups , detention , resistance and faith. And I decided that faith was the way I wanted to give my efforts.

S1: And so there is a training process that happens with this program. How does that work out? What does that look like?

S4: You sign up online for training and it's about an hour , an hour and a half training by various leaders in faith. And they instruct you on what to expect , what's expected of you , and in general , just how things work. I think the best training , though , is , is that first time you go and working with the experienced volunteers.

S1: And let me ask you this , because I know when you first started , you know , there were high tensions in these hall in the hallways of the courts. Um , tell me what that experience was like for you when you first started versus how it is now.

S4: Well , um , it is a little intimidating to see masked , uh , agents and people in the hallways and that has decreased. But it is still nerve wracking. So you can go into your three hours of volunteering and it can be an apparently easy day. Not a lot going on , but you still leave exhausted because I think you're ready for something. So you're ready to support someone or for something to happen. So you're always on. So when you're done with that three hour shift , you're exhausted and in a good way.

S1: People are on , you're on high alert while you're there. Yeah.

S3: Yeah. And the other thing just to mention is that we have experienced some kind of bullying and intimidation tactics by some Ice agents , not all. And that's also been a cause of great stress , especially to the for the women volunteers. And that's when it usually happens , is when they're alone on a shift and all of a sudden they're sort of being bullied to , to leave the building. So we have met with the field director of Ice to ensure that we have a right to be there in that building , and he has assured us that we do so. But these things crop up , and you always have to be alert and ready , and not just for thinking about the migrants who are a primary concern , but also even about your own safety and well-being.

S1: And that's where that training that you mentioned , I guess , comes in. I mean , because how do you handle a situation like that?

S4: Well , we communicate with each other. We try to make sure that we're teamed up with someone or are aware of other people in the building , and sometimes you make a decision that we're going to leave this particular four and go floor and go to another floor. But I will say that the experience of that bullying has decreased since the leadership team met with Federal Protection Services and Ice , so I'm grateful for that.

S1: That's good. Well , Father Scott in March , federal agents issued citations to faith volunteers at the downtown federal courthouse and escorted them out of the building. How have actions like that restricted access and impacted your work , if at all?

S3: Yeah , in a way , it's sort of a cat and mouse game , I would say. Uh , before we arrived , Ice agents were doing that. What they did , which was arrest people in the hallways. Then we and volunteers from Detention Resistance were watching. And I think then they adjusted their tactics to be more discreet. Then we're trying to accompany people in that more discreet manner , and then rules crop up. Like all of a sudden , no loitering signs cropped up in the elevator area and in the hallways , and we had to make the case that we're not loitering , we're praying , and we're accompanying people. And that has stood up in the eyes of Federal Protective Services. So I would say it's been a over the course of the year , Really kind of a game of adjustments. You know , we have to adjust to them and then they adjust to us. And we're not trying to be anti-ISIS or anti. Homeland security. We're really trying to be pro accompanying people. The men and women who have to show up , who are doing their duty , they are showing up to court , to ice check ins , to ice up appointments. They're trying to do the right thing , and we're trying to let them know through our facial expressions , through our gestures , through our words , that they are not alone , that we are with them , and that they are dignified sons and daughters of God.

S1: How is that resonating with with people , with immigrants who you're there to support?

S4: It is received with great gratitude. And I personally greet everyone in the hallway , regardless of whether they're responded , coming in to to meet with ice or whether they're an employee , they're in the building. I make it a point to smile and greet everyone and to just be a positive presence. Um , and then to seek out people who need support the migrants and , and sit with them and accompany them and let them know that I see them and that I'm praying for them.

S1: And that has totally changed the environment. Yes.

S2: Yes.

S3: I mean , I would say yes. I would say when you see the face of a person sort of like lighten up or , or light up when they see one of us , then. Amen. It changes that person's experience. It's still a heavy , you know , place. I still get nervous walking into the building a year later. But I would say little by little , in small ways , yes , our presence has changed the atmosphere of the building.

S1: And that before we we actually went on air. You were telling me this , you know , this is very helpful for so many people. There are still instances where there are arrests that happen. Um , and you shared a story where you saw an older gentleman being arrested. What did you see there and experience there?

S4: What I saw was a older gentleman who had previously , before he went into his ice check in , told us he had been in the United States for 46 years , and he actually had a file of all his tax returns over , like the last 20 years. And he was on oxygen. So he had oxygen , candles and a little oxygen backpack. And then when he left , he was in zip ties with three agents being taken to the elevator. And that was a very difficult thing to see because the man was older and he wasn't super mobile , and it just seemed over overkill to have him with three agents and zip tied it. Was it hurt? Mhm.

S1: Does it then it reinforces the need to keep going with what you're doing. Absolutely.

S4: Absolutely. Some days I get home. My husband says , are you done yet? And I know I'm not done. I'm more motivated than ever to keep supporting these people , because I get as much from the people that I greet and talk to , I think , as they do for me , because I continue to have hope in humanity and hope in what we're doing.

S1: You know , how does how does your faith in connect , you know , and really influence your commitment to immigrants rights?

S3: It has everything to do with , I think , seeing in the people who show up , I guess , the image of God. And , um , you know , Jesus says , when I was hungry , you gave me food. When I was thirsty , you gave me drink. When I was in prison , you visited me. So I see in those folks , regardless of what their faith faith is , my faith tells me that that is the image and likeness of God , and that as long as they have to show up , and even if the way we can support them becomes more and more limited and it has become more and more limited. Even if it does , I still feel called compelled to also show up to and to be with them. Even if it's just a smile like I'm giving you right now across this table , even if it's just that it's worth it.

S1: In what ways has your support had to become limited?

S3: Well , because , for example , in our first it was primarily court accompaniment. So we'd go to the fourth floor waiting room where the clerks , they sort of run that waiting area and we would just go into the courts kind of when we wanted. Now we're being told when we can go in there metering that , and with fairness to them , it's because they want to give court space to respondents and their families. But we're limited in where we can sit in that waiting room. We have to sit in one row. We can't sit with the respondents and their families and get to know them and talk with them. So in that way , we're being limited , but still , you know , we'll do whatever we can. Mhm.

S1: Mhm. What are your hopes , you know , for the future of faith.

S4: Annette my hope is that we're continue our good work and our allowed to be present for the people who are facing one of the scariest things they will face in their lifetime. And my hope is that we're making a positive difference on not only to the respondents , but also hopefully to the people who work in the building who see us every day and understand that we're there not because we're against them , but because we're good people who want to help each other.

S1: Father Scott.

S3: Well , I think in the biggest of terms , my hope is that our ministry would be rendered unnecessary or obsolete because fewer people would have to show up , or at least under such difficult circumstances that , ah , it wouldn't be as crucial that there's a compassionate person there today. But but beyond that , I would say what Annette says , that I think as long as people do have to show up , my hope is that we will have the courage and tenacity to keep showing up. The fact that we're here a year later , still doing it , and we have 711 trained volunteers , is assigned to me that something bigger is happening here , and I just hope we can continue to follow that spirit.

S1: How are you continuing to build community and friendship through faith?

S4: Well , I , the lovely volunteers that you meet on any shift. Some of us have , we call ourselves the Wednesday Crew , and we'll go to dinner and we support each other. So if I've had a particularly tough interaction , I can message them , talk to them and feel that that support. It's created a really beautiful community and Um , given me great faith in the church and many churches and people of all faiths who show up. It's just been a very positive impact on my life in that way.

S3: And the other thing I want to say about Annette is , excuse me. She's good about also making eye contact and engaging , um , agents. And I think and I've gotten better at that too , over the years. The longer we see each other , we do acknowledge each other more. And I have to believe in the power of relationship , regardless of what they're doing or what we're doing. I have to believe in the power that that can that relationship can transform us.

S4: I have had the opportunity to become friendly with people who worked there , and one gentleman told me , I have a family to support. And and you understand that? And he's conflicted. Um , and what I want them to understand is a lot of the people who come across that border are here to support their families too. So they have something very important in common with the people that are coming into their courtrooms. Yeah.

S1: Yeah. Now , that's that is a lesson there. I mean , and is there? Is there anything else you've learned from the program that's that stayed with you?

S3: One of the things I feel like I have learned , and this was a common theme on Sunday when we had an anniversary party , an anniversary ice cream social was , I think , how much respect and regard we have for the folks that come in for the burdens that they carry. And I was one particular day recently , a bunch a number of men had just come out of Otay Mesa. They'd been in they'd been incarcerated for , you know , months. And there they were in line. Ice check in as if nothing had happened. And the thought I had to myself was , I can only imagine what they've experienced , And yet they , like so many immigrants , have to just pretend like nothing has happened and carry on their lives. And I think that that has awakened me. I'm a grandson of immigrants , but I'm not an immigrant myself that's awakened me to the burdens that people carry and how they have to carry them invisibly. Mhm.

S1: Mhm. You know , if people are interested in getting involved , how can they learn more?

S3: Well , there's a we have a website. Um , it's our parish website. That's one place to go. The other parish , the other website is the diocesan website for the San Diego diocese. But our parish website is OLG ized. That's Our Lady of Guadalupe , San Diego. They can find us faith , and then they can sign up for an orientation.

S1: Definitely wanted to make sure I got that in before we got out of here. Uh , Annette , I'll let you have the the final word here. I mean , how would you empower people to take part if they're thinking about it.

S4: I think if you want to do it , it's a very positive experience. You will meet wonderful people , both volunteers and people who are going through the immigration process. So it's I think only good things will happen if you volunteer.

S1: I've been speaking with Father Scott Santa Rosa. He's pastor for Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish , and Annette Ferebee , a volunteer with Faith. We appreciate you all so much. Thank you for coming in.

S3: Thank you.

S4: Jane , thank you so much.

S5: Thank you.

S1: That's our show for today. I'm your host , Jade Hindman. Thanks for tuning in to Midday Edition. Be sure to have a great day on purpose , everyone.

