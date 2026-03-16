Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Midday Edition Cover Art
KPBS Midday Edition

Immigration attorney recognized as 'Woman of Distinction'

 March 16, 2026 at 1:27 PM PDT
By Julianna Domingo / Producer, KPBS Midday Edition,  Andrew Bowen / Metro Reporter
Ways To Subscribe
Maria Chavez (left), immigration legal director for the Partnership for the Advancement of New Americans, stands next to Mayor Todd Gloria as part of the city's "Women of Distinction" event, March 10, 2026.
Courtesy of Maria Chavez
Maria Chavez (left), immigration legal director for the Partnership for the Advancement of New Americans, stands next to Mayor Todd Gloria as part of the city's "Women of Distinction" event, March 10, 2026.

Last Tuesday, the city of San Diego recognized 10 local women for their leadership and service, as part of its “Women of Distinction” event.

Mayor Todd Gloria named immigration attorney Maria Chavez as this year’s citywide honoree.

Monday on Midday Edition, we sit down with Chavez to talk about the recognition, her career journey and how current policies and immigration enforcement are impacting her work today.

Guest:

Tags

KPBS Midday Edition LawImmigrationWomenSan Diego