Immigration attorney recognized as 'Woman of Distinction'
March 16, 2026 at 1:27 PM PDT
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Last Tuesday, the city of San Diego recognized 10 local women for their leadership and service, as part of its “Women of Distinction” event.
Mayor Todd Gloria named immigration attorney Maria Chavez as this year’s citywide honoree.
Monday on Midday Edition, we sit down with Chavez to talk about the recognition, her career journey and how current policies and immigration enforcement are impacting her work today.
Guest:
- Maria Chavez, immigration legal director, Partnership for the Advancement of New Americans