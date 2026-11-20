S1: Hey there , San Diego , it's time for KPBS roundtable. I'm Andrew Bracken. Recent network outages have left a lot of people wondering how much can we depend on technology? Meanwhile , as the first AI company goes public , how public perceptions about the potential and risks of artificial intelligence are changing. Then. San Diego is home to unique marine life , including sea slugs. We learn all about the tiny creatures and the local community , driving interest in them , and how San Diego's place as a craft beer capital is facing some new challenges , from changing drinking habits and more. It's all coming up on KPBS roundtable. Last week , at just about this time , all U.S. flights were grounded for several hours , leaving travelers stranded and airlines struggling to get back on track for days. The cause of that disruption , a network failure , and that disruption came just after a massive email failure , soon followed by multiple other outages , impacting everything from online banking to the tech giant Apple , even the NSA. And through a lot of that , much of the focus continues to be around the future of AI and the promise and the risk that it brings. Joining me to help us sift through it all is Shira Ovadia. She covers artificial intelligence and the economy for the Washington Post. Shira , welcome to roundtable.

S2: Thanks for having me.

S1: Great to have you here. So I don't know if there's a lot to wrap our arms around here.

S3: Let's start talking about craft beer instead. Yeah.

S1: Yeah. Well that's that comes later. We'll we'll , you know. Okay. We'll cheers there. But let's start with this recent , you know , series of tech outages and disruptions. I think , you know , the million dollar question for a lot of folks is , you know , how related they are. And on that , earlier today , President Trump had something to say about it. Here's what he had to say.

S4: They're all separated. They're not like , oh gee , Jace went down and this one went down. They're they're all separate events. They're all separate events. You know , we have thousands of companies that are upgrading right now. And when they upgrade , bad things happen.

S1: I mean , what's your reaction to that statement there?

S5: Yeah , I think that's actually a reasonably good explanation from President Trump. It seems like what's happened with these series of catastrophic failures is everybody , for mostly good reasons , is starting to pay attention to all this old infrastructure , digital and physical infrastructure that we have in the United States. And one reason they're paying close attention is that AI can now identify holes , vulnerabilities in old infrastructure that bad guys can exploit. And it is true that when you rush to kind of patch old stuff , what happens is the old stuff breaks and you do get some of these failures , as we've seen from sort of Microsoft and some of these other technology companies.

S1: And but on that , like Trump mentioned , you know , that these thousands of companies that are upgrading right now. And I'm just wondering if you can illuminate us a little bit of what exactly that means , but also , why is this all happening at the same time? I mean , like , why is the rush right now? You know , it just seemed to all kind of happen at once for us , right?

S5: Yes , I hear you. I totally understand that this as Josh Hawley , the senator from Missouri , put it. If this is a coincidence , this feels like the biggest coincidence in the world. But I do think it is probably a coincidence. But it is true that what has happened really in the last 3 to 6 months is it became very clear that AI has gotten significantly more capable at identifying flaws in technology , in software and websites and other technologies , and that prompted this rush of companies , large and small across the United States to suddenly say , oh boy. On the one hand , we have this new , powerful AI that can identify flaws , bugs that humans might never have noticed before. In all of the software that runs banks and other essential websites around the country. On the other hand , we still need humans to fix this all. So somebody in the cybersecurity world said this week that basically you can't find anyone , any free people in the cybersecurity industry right now because they're all busy working on the same problem , which is patching up all of this software that runs the world to make sure that it is. It is protected from the risks of AI related , uh , hacking basically.

S1: So there is an , you know , AI piece to this , right , that we're connecting here. Um , so moving on to that. You know , like in the world of AI , yesterday there was a pretty big milestone moment for that industry. The company anthropic went public. Um , I don't know , just for those that of us that may not follow stocks that closely or understand market caps , tell us more about why this moment is particularly important. Yeah.

S5: Yeah.

S2: You know , anthropic is probably.

S5: Not a household name for a lot of folks. It makes the Claude chat bot. And for a long time it was kind of second fiddle to ChatGPT , which which people probably do know about. But really , something changed in the last year with Claude and with anthropic that it suddenly became much more capable , particularly at software coding. Essentially automated writing of software. And that really made Claude an anthropic take off in the business world , particularly for tech companies that , you know , have a lot of software code and write a lot of software code. So what happened yesterday was anthropic was the very first company of this kind of AI pioneering age to sell stock to the public. And again , this company didn't exist six years ago. Most people have not heard of anthropic , and it is now , at least before today , around the ten or 12th most valuable company in the world , alongside behemoths like Walmart and JP Morgan Chase and Apple. Now what's happening today is the stock market as it has done repeatedly in the past six weeks , is freaking out over AI and stocks are falling , and it's kind of unclear where anthropic and other AI company stocks go from here. Right.

S1: Right. And the anthropic right now is , um , has gone has declined from its initial stock price. It's down about $87 right now , but still get what the market cap over $1 trillion. To your point , like a company that's five years old is pretty remarkable.

S5: Yes it is. It is the size the market value of Walmart.

S1: Oh , wow. Wow. That puts it into perspective. Um , you know , one thing I don't know that at least it's challenging for me to understand about AI and what it really means for our economy and society is that , you know , just in a lot of ways , they feel like it's been presented as this way to just transform everything. Um , and I thought it was notable watching , um , yesterday , anthropic CEO Dario Amodei , You know , his his speech before they went public really highlighted like medical research in these particular uses of AI. But I feel like a lot of the fear and concern comes from just like other places it could lead. Um , you know , and how it could impact our society more broadly. I'm wondering what comes to mind when when you hear , you know , those fears? Yeah.

S5: Yeah. Look , I share those fears , right? I , you know , the most optimistic future of AI , which is why people like Dario Amodei and others talk , talk about this is could AI help unlock some medical mysteries or discover drugs that , you know , lead to curing cancer? Right. That is the biggest , most optimistic , most hopeful version of AI. I think the fearful version of AI is , is it going to be good enough at a lot of people's jobs that we don't need as many human workers in the future? Maybe we don't need accountants or lawyers or. Mathematicians.

S1: Mathematicians.

S5: Truck drivers or mathematicians. Right. If AI can do a lot of that work. Maybe not as well , but , you know , good enough. Uh , you know , for for CEOs to , to throw us all out of jobs , I think that's a significant concern. I also know people who are concerned about , you know , just kind of AI rotting kids brains and , you know , basically becoming a crutch where they don't need to try hard , uh , in school or learn new things because AI will do it for you. Right? So these are legitimate concerns about AI , um , that are not going away.

S1: You know , talking about jobs , this is something that you follow pretty closely in your beat. Um , you know , just this week , San Diego based tech company Qualcomm announced some 440 job cuts here in San Diego. But what can you tell us more broadly about what we know about how much AI is is impacting jobs today?

S5: Yeah , it's it's a little bit frustrating because this is very the impact of AI on jobs and the labor market is heavily debated by economists. What most labor market experts will tell you that if you look at the size of the you know , there's 120 odd million people in the United States who are employed. If you zoom out to that level , it doesn't look like AI is so far having much of an impact on jobs. But you , if you zoom a little closer , you do see pockets of work where AI is having an impact , and probably the clearest , although it's still not entirely clear. The probably the clearest example is young people , new and recent college graduates , where if you know a young person in your life , uh , it is they are probably complaining about how crappy it is to find try to find a job right now. And that is real that we've seen , um. You know , this environment where employers are not laying a lot of people off , but they're also not hiring , uh , as many people as they were a few years ago. And that's particularly difficult if you're a young person trying to break into the job market. So that that does seem to be an area where AI is having some impact , although again , this is debatable. Yeah.

S1: Yeah. Um , I mean , how what have you heard from AI companies themselves about these concerns around around jobs?

S5: I think they take it seriously. And , you know , there's a little bit of a schism , even within the AI world , about the risk to job. So , you know , Derek Armadale will mention him again. He is among the people in the AI world who says he is very concerned about AI putting people out of work. And he has , you know , given these kind of apocalyptic Predictions of in a few years. He thinks , you know , 30 to 50% of entry level white collar jobs will simply not exist anymore. There are not a lot of people who agree with him on that level of job losses , but he's very concerned. Other people in AI will point to you. Point you to the history of technology changes , right? That if you look at the history of the internet or factory automation , when they started to spread through the United States economy , um , it is true that some people lost jobs or had to change jobs , but it's also true that lots of new kinds of jobs started to be formed that we couldn't have imagined in prior decades. So , you know , the sort of term of art is creative destruction , right? So but the creative destruction also has the word destruction in it , which means that there are some people who lose out and never recover to these kind of technologically driven job losses.

S1: Okay , so you know , we mentioned just ChatGPT two ChatGPT earlier. I mean , it's incredible to me just kind of looking it up. It's really was publicly released just about four years ago. Yeah. I'm wondering how have you seen the public perception of AI change in that time?

S5: It's gotten a lot worse. It's really interesting. I , you know , I study public perception and polling of AI very closely. And one thing that is very obvious that literally the year after or six months after ChatGPT came out , you started to see public sentiment about AI nosedive , that we are now in this place where a majority of Americans in survey after survey , will say that they are more concerned than excited about the the role of AI in society in the future. And , you know , job concerns are a big piece of that. The the the rise of super sized AI data centers and more and more communities around the country. That's probably a piece of the concern about AI as well. But it is remarkable to me that as AI usage goes up , the public sentiment about the technology goes down.

S1: Yeah , and on that , I mean , get into a whole bunch of different things. Data centers , which has been a big story here in San Diego. City leaders have placed a moratorium on that as well as other. You know , I know that's happening in other parts of the country. But , you know , talking about this , I don't know , growing culture of AI backlash. Have you been surprised by by the level of it in how it's changed over the course of this year? Say.

S5: I don't think I'm surprised , I genuinely don't. Again , I , I've been I've been following technology for 15 years. And the closer we get to AI being real , right? But we've been talking about AI for most of the past century. Literally for 70 years. Right? And for most of that time , it was kind of science fiction or this thing that was in the future. And it's been very clear that the closer AI comes to being kind of a real , capable technology that can automate tasks , the worse people feel about it.

S1: We'll have to leave it there. I've been speaking with Shira Ovadia. She covers artificial intelligence and the economy for the Washington Post. Shira , thanks so much for being here.

S5: Thank you.

S1: And KPBS roundtable. We'll be back right after this. Welcome back to KPBS roundtable. I'm Andrew Bracken. Just before sunset at the La Jolla tide pools , people like Laura and Manato kneeled by the water. They're searching for sea slugs.

S6: They're super colorful. They can have a bunch of appendages. Every color that you can think of. I can probably find you a slug.

S1: Tide pools like Laura are passionate. They wake up way before dawn for a better chance at spotting a sea slug. It's a hobby that's grown in popularity on shorelines and on social media , and my colleague Carly Kaye knows all about it. She's KPBS science and technology reporter. Hey , Carly , welcome to roundtable. Hi.

S7: Hi. Thanks for having me. Yeah.

S1: It's your first time on. We're super excited you're here. Okay , so just to ask the obvious question here , what exactly is a sea slug for those who've never seen one?

S7: Yeah , I'm actually glad you asked , because it's not what you might think a real garden slug looks like. So these are soft bodied mollusks that don't have shells , and unlike land slugs , they are incredibly colorful. These come and pinks and blues , any color you can think of. And they really almost look more like Pokemon than what you would think a normal slug would look like , and some people also call them nudibranchs. It's a common word they use to describe them , and what that word actually means is naked gills. So another kind of descriptor of them is that they have their gills actually on their backside sometimes. So you see these little plumes , they look like feather like kind of crowns hanging out on , on their rear end , their arms.

S1: And so but they don't have shells , right?

S7: No , no shells.

S1: And then also they're pretty small. Like what what size are we talking here. Yeah.

S7: Yeah. So just like how they're super varied in color , they also vary a lot in size. Um , so generally they can be as small as your fingernail or , you know , they get up to maybe about the size of your hand. So they're pretty hard to see.

S1: And what makes San Diego such a special place for seeing sea close sea slugs particularly?

S7: It's a bit of a tongue twister. The sea slugs. Um , yeah. So San Diego is one of the more diverse , biodiverse places to find them. So there's a ton of different species here , and a lot of the reason for that is , is because they're a temperate. We have a temperate ecosystem. So it's very nutrient rich here. It's stable , and we get a lot of different types of their food sources here. So lots of different algae and enemy things like that.

S1: And you know , what can you tell us about the role that they play in our ecosystem a little bit more broadly? Yeah.

S7: Yeah. So they're what we call an ecosystem indicator. And pretty much what that means is the more sea slugs you see , the healthier our ecosystems are. And that's pretty much because they have a very diverse diet , their diets very specialized. So each individual kind of chomps on different critters. And that just means our tide pools have a lot of different things going on , a lot of different life. So they're thriving if there's more sea slugs happening.

S1: Very cool. I mean , your story kind of delves into this whole community involved in discovering , you know , discovering these creatures around San Diego. Earlier , you kind of made this comparison to Pokemon , and for those that may not understand the world of Pokemon , they come in all these different colors and sizes , but there's also got to catch them all as the tagline walk me through. Just like , you know , a typical outing for folks that are , you know , into looking and finding sea slugs.

S7: Yeah , there's definitely that gotta catch them all mentality. Um , they are so passionate about finding sea slugs. This group of people , sometimes they call themselves the nudie nerds and they come down with some gear. Sometimes you can find them just with your eyes as well. But we went down with Laura and she brought , you know , some foam pads for kneeling on the edge of the tide pool and her camera. And they have these flashlights , and they just go really slowly along the tide , the tide pools and shine their flashlights in there. And yeah , once they see them , they they dunk their specialized cameras in there and they can kind of blow up those finger nice fingernail sized slugs up , um , nice and big. Yeah.

S1: Yeah. I mean , you you mentioned , like , kind of specialized cameras and just them being small. Is this something I can go out to the tide pools and find , or do you actually need , like , equipment to find them?

S7: You can find them just with your eyes. Um , you might not see them on your first go because it does take some practice. You have to train your eye a little bit , but once you go out a lot , you kind of pick up on some patterns. Uh , but yeah , some of them are very , very tiny , but others are not so tiny. I've gone down myself and have seen one that are about like an inch big , and those are a lot easier to spot.

S1: What was your experience? Like you said , you kind of dabbled in this tide pooling yourself , like , tell us about it. Yeah.

S7: Yeah. Um , so I got into it about a year ago , I think I found the world of nudibranchs just by talking or seeing them on my own social media feed , and got super interested. But yeah , I just went down there one day and really wanted to see them. I had heard about them but had never known how to find them , and I got lucky and found , um , there's these really bright pink ones. Those are the easier ones to spot because they're pretty unusual. So I got pretty lucky finding one of those.

S1: And you say there's sort of , you know , in this community story around discovering them. There's also like a science and research aspect to it. Can you talk about that? Yeah.

S7: Yeah. So it's a pretty unique opportunity for folks who are interested in this hobby , because they upload their photos on a biodiversity tracking app called iNaturalist. And so they can upload their photos and scientists can use them to kind of understand changes in the ecosystem and also discover some new species. There's 3000 known species of nudibranchs. But people are finding everyday. People are finding new ones all the time.

S1: That's really. Yeah. This is it's really interesting. And there's pictures I think you're going to have like a , um , several images on your web story we'll link to in our show notes. But , you know , can you talk a little bit about how sea slugs , just other marine life are being affected , you know , by El Nino this year? I think also , there's just been a larger trend of warmer ocean temperatures. Like how are they impacted by that? Yeah.

S7: Yeah. So , um , one of the big things that is happening right now is you people might have heard of kind of some animals popping up in San Diego that you might not have seen before. And that's happening with these nudibranchs as well. So as those warmer waters come up to San Diego , um , these animals are kind of expanding their habitat range up north. And actually , when we were out with Laura , we saw a sea slug that's typically found in Mexico. So it's happening right here , right now.

S1: And the expectation is that going to go. I mean that's not just here for this El Nino. Is it a larger trend or what do you kind of marine researchers feel about what's to come.

S7: Yeah , it's especially going to I think we're going to be seeing it a lot right now. And this kind of El Nino season , um , waters are getting warmer generally , so it'll be interesting to see how that changes over the next couple of months.

S1: You spoke with one expert , Terry Gosliner , from the California Academy of Sciences. Here's a little of what he had to say about this topic.

S8: We are seeing those warm water shifts of distributions , and it's because ordinary people are documenting those things and providing the evidence.

S1: So again , really kind of tying it back to the community piece of this whole thing and this hobby has really taken off in a part of it is social media. People are showing , you know , sharing pictures of it , of the slugs they find. Is there any concern there that that could be a double edged sword in just like the popularity of this and its impact? Yeah.

S7: Yeah. So it does have that double edged sword aspect to it for sure. It's really exciting , and it's generally a positive thing that a lot of people are excited to engage with the natural world , but it does bring a lot of big crowds to tide pools , and that's a sensitive habitat. So sometimes that can bring some kind of unintended damage to the habitat and bring some unintended harm to those animals.

S1: And again , on that sort of like attention next week , we are expecting , I think it's like record high king tides. Right. Tell us about that. And kind of what some of the concerns around the ecosystem are. You know , that might bring next week being Thanksgiving week as well. Yeah.

S7: Yeah. So the tides will be exceptionally low , um , due to the king tides next week. And that's a pretty popular time to go out and go tide pooling. Um , and so you might be tempted to want to touch the animals or pick them up or move them around , but that's actually can cause some harm. So our tips from tide pools are just look with your eyes , don't touch the animals , don't move them or flip rocks. It can kind of disrupt where they live. They might not be able to find their food again , things like that. So the best thing to do is kind of move slowly and honestly. The more slowly you go. You might be surprised because these animals are stressed with more people and they tend to hunker down. So the more you wait , they might come out and come say hi.

S1: Oh , interesting. Uh , again , you know , you spoke with Laura some and now some Manato. Here's a little bit of what she had to say about just kind of. Yeah. How people should approach it.

S6: It exposes a lot more of the intertidal surface area and also subtidal area , which is very fragile. And so if there's too many people visiting at one moment , it creates a big impact. Yeah.

S1: Yeah. So it kind of just illustrating your point there. Um , you know , this story is really interesting. And then it just kind of blends these different components of , of , you know , marine life and also just like human connection , you know , connection in a really interesting way. I'm wondering how you found the story and how you think it kind of fits into the , you know , broader vision of how you see your beat in science and technology fitting into life here in San Diego.

S7: Yeah , I kind of found this story because I myself am a self-proclaimed nudie nerd. Um , so I just noticed the world around me , in the community around me , was this was growing in popularity , and I thought maybe there was a little bit more to that. And I think it's a story that kind of exemplifies that science is happening kind of all around us , and it doesn't necessarily have to come out of a lab or be a paper and a science journal. Um , so these types of stories that really tie them into everyday people , and how science is impacting folks in San Diego is something I'm excited to explore in this bee. And you know , we cover a lot. I'll be covering a lot of sometimes challenging issues , but I think a unique opportunity we have with the Science Bee , it is also to showcase some of the joy and wonder that kind of coincides with a lot of scientific discoveries. And I think that's just as an as important.

S1: And I'm looking forward to having more conversations on roundtable , talking about all these these stories you'll be covering. I've been speaking with Carly Kay. She covers science and technology here at KPBS. Carly , thanks again.

S7: Thanks for having me.

S1: Coming up , we check in on San Diego's beer scene. One week after Stone brewing closed its landmark bistro in Escondido. This is KPBS roundtable. Stay tuned. Welcome back to KPBS roundtable. I'm Andrew Bracken. San Diego has long been a craft beer destination , but the local beer scene and the industry more broadly has been facing some new challenges in recent years. For one , people are drinking less than in past years. Just 54% of Americans reported drinking alcohol in 2025. That's a record low , according to Gallup , and that number is even lower for younger adults. But that's just one factor that has led to more brewery closures in recent years. And here to talk more about the state of beer and San Diego's place in it , I'm joined by Beth Deman. She's a journalist who's been covering San Diego's beer scene for quite a while. My time.

S7: I think.

S9: 11 years or so.

S1: And she's also the author of the book The Beer Lover's Guide to Cider. And Bianca Bruno is also here. She covers the beer industry for Craft Business Daily. Beth. Bianca , welcome to roundtable.

S9: Thank you. Thanks.

S1: So , Beth , just to get us started. You know , in a few words , how would you describe San Diego's beer year of 2026 chugging along.

S9: So , like you mentioned , closures are really starting to outpace new brewery openings. That doesn't necessarily mean there's a ton of breweries closing all of a sudden. But there was a time where for every dozen breweries that opened , none closed. San Diego is really following a national trend. We are not exempt or , you know , an outlier in any way , but our beer scene is never going to go away. We have such a strong foundation already. There's it's such a part of our culture. I mean , we're such an IPA town. We're such a lager town. Things like that. So , yeah , it's it's chugging along. Okay.

S1: Okay. I want to talk more about it. But Bianca , you know , you cover the beer industry more broadly across , you know , nationwide as well. Does , you know , does that stand true to what you're seeing across the country?

S10: It does. So , um , it's kind of a tale of two industries right now where , uh , beer consumption is down , but it is up in what we call in the industry , the on premise , which would be like bars and restaurants.

S1: Like folks going out to drink as opposed to drinking in your house. Yes.

S10: Yes. So people are still going out there kind of treating themselves when they go out , but they are purchasing less to drink at home. Um , and that trend also kind of coincides with , uh , drinking down overall as part of , um , health and wellness concerns that are coming up for a lot of consumers , there may be opting to kind of be sober during the week and then go out and kind of treat themselves on like a Saturday night.

S1: And I want to talk more about that kind of health and wellness piece. But , Beth , we are talking one week after Stone brewing closed this , you know , its landmark location in Escondido. I think a lot of folks may remember that spot , and it does seem to be an important moment in San Diego's beer. You know , history. Can you tell us more about Stone's history and its importance to what San Diego has become as far as beer goes? Absolutely.

S9: Absolutely. I mean , if you're talking about some of the OGs of the San Diego beer scene , Stone is easily in the top three. It started in 1996 , and then they're really the one of the cornerstones of the craft beer movement that really puts San Diego on the map was when they opened the world Be Strong Gardens in Escondido. I mean , it's 57,000ft² or something like that. It's absolutely bananas to go if you haven't. I mean , it's it's waterfalls. It's boulders. It's it's views. It's it's incredible. And so that was really a destination not just for San Diego , not just for Southern California , but any craft beer drinker , I would argue across the world would want to visit their. Their location in Escondido. So I think most people who have been tapped into the craft beer scene for a long time know that Greg Cook , one of the founders with Steve Wagner , famously said , we'll never sell out. We're never going to sell. We're always going to be independent. Well , 2022 , they sold. Of course , nobody can blame them. Business is business , but they sold their business to Sapporo. Fast forward four years. Sapporo sells most of the tap rooms , not the Escondido location. They sell them to Firestone , Walker and Duval USA. So with that in mind , what? What's going to happen to the world? Be strong gardens in Escondido. That was a big question mark for a period of time. Well in October of this year. So pretty recently Steve Wagner and Greg Cook announced that they were going to be taking back that location. It's of course not going to be affiliated with Stone anywhere outside of our hearts and minds , but they are going to reopen it at some point. That is still TBD as Quarry Escondido. So it's it's an interesting time to kind of come to this full circle , full circle moment where it's it's the original pioneers of the craft beer scene who have really made their name in , um , in kind of throwing darts at the wall and seeing what sticks. They've been experimental , they've been innovative , they've been controversial. So I think a lot of people are going to be anxious to kind of revisit that location and see what kind of new spirit it brings to the craft beer scene.

S1: In the sort of , you know , journey of stone brewing that has gone through , um , you know , Beth , you mentioned selling to to Sapporo in 2022. But before that , Bianca , another important chapter came when it actually sued. It was still an independent brewer at that time. It sued Molson Coors , this beer giant. Um , I think that what they filed was like 2017 or something. Um , remind us what that was about and kind of what that meant to just the beer industry at that time. And now it's shaped up since.

S10: So , like Beth said about , um , Greg Cook vowing to one of the members , one of the founders of Stone to never sell the company. He was very adamant on protecting its , um , integrity. Um , it was the founders itself are known for being kind of rabble rousers in the industry. Their most popular beer , arguably , is Arrogant bastard Ale. Um , and Greg had his own kind of , um , reputation in the industry , for good or bad. He , uh , made this big announcement that they were going to sue Molson Coors , which is the third largest brewer in the country , um , you know , behind Anheuser-Busch and the makers of , um , Mexican beer like modelo. And they were suing them for their Keystone Light beer , uh , infringing on what they said was Stone's trademark. And they won. Stone won. It was , you know , positioned in the industry as kind of a David versus Goliath fight. Um , they won around $20 billion. It went back and forth in court post-trial , but they did get awarded that money eventually. Um , in the meantime , shortly after the trial , they did sell to Sapporo , um , which in its own right has kind of grown as , uh , imports. Import beers have done pretty well the past several years.

S1: You know , Beth , um , Bianca there would kind of describe it as like David versus Goliath. And then , of course , in 2022 , whatever , David joins up with Goliath , in a sense. I mean , I think of it as just like a fan of music was like when a , you know , small band , indie band , you know , joins up with a big major label that was like often what was the reaction of , you know , beer folks in San Diego to that news of Stone , you know , getting bought out and becoming part of these , these larger companies.

S9: I mean , I think a lot of people would have cared a lot less if Greg had not just beaten that banner down , for he's just marching to the beat of that drum for such a long time , so adamantly so for it to be a complete 180 turn was absolutely ridiculous. And so it was not well received. Of course , you have to be realistic about the state of business at the time so consumers , they can be as indignant indignant as they'd like. It was. It was what they needed to do at the time. And so but yeah , they , they definitely um , they , they definitely did the exact opposite with they vowed never to do and that was it definitely caused a reaction.

S1: And that hasn't been the only independent brewer here in San Diego to kind of go that consolidation route. Right. In recent years.

S11: Uh , it isn't.

S9: And that's again following a nationwide trend where there is a lot less money in beer. Not that there ever was a lot. And people , uh , you know , owners , founders. What sort of exit plan do you have when you , when you start a business with such low margins and really high expectations from consumers? And if they don't have somebody really lined up to take the reins , what are they going to do? And for for many , that's that's the option is selling to a big company because they really have no other financial choice , especially if they're looking at things like retirement.

S1: Yeah , yeah. Um , Bianca Beth earlier kind of mentioned this , you know , just the number of closures , uh , that we've seen in recent years. How is the beer industry more broadly doing right now in terms of like what's closing and what's opening?

S10: So in terms of , uh , craft brewers , they closures are outpacing openings , which is a real signal that the industry has changed from when Beth mentioned , you know , there were outlets opening weekly. Um , last year there were um , there were 481 closures and only 300 openings. And so that really signals a kind of maturity in the industry where it's not as , um , new , it's not quite so exciting to consumers. It's kind of , um , aged. Um , the consumers of craft beer were typically millennials. Um , I think they said this year is the last millennials entering their 30s. And so. Millennials are not like kids in their 20s anymore. They're their parents. They have different responsibilities. Um , they can no longer go to a brewery and drink a few kind of 8% , um , IPAs. They have other responsibilities. And so the industry has just , um , changed and it's maybe been a little bit slow to , um , kind of reflect those changing consumer habits.

S1: I mean , another thing that's changed , as you mentioned at the start , was just like attitudes around health and wellness. Talk to me about , you know , how you've seen that play out in the beer industry.

S10: So this year , a big topic , at least at the beginning of the year , was , um , the 2025 through 2030 Dietary guidelines for Americans were released. And prior to its release , there was , um , a lot of chatter about potentially there being kind of an abstention language , kind of suggesting that people should not drink alcohol at all. Um , previously the guidelines were two drinks per day for a man and one drink per day for a woman. Um , and so kind of with the rise of , uh , concerns around health and wellness , we weren't kind of sure what would happen. Um , the the guidelines ended up being somewhat vague and just encouraging people to limit alcohol consumption. But as part of that conversation , um , Doctor Oz , who's involved with the national Medicare office , he suggested that , um , you know , in moderation , alcohol is important as part of , um , socializing. Um , especially post Covid , um , encouraging people to kind of get out of their , their homes and to , um , you know , be in community with other people. They call it a social lubricant. And , uh , he also pointed out that in , in the countries that are known as blue zones , where they have the longest lifespan , alcohol is part of their diet. Hmm.

S1: Hmm. Interesting. Yeah. And of course , yeah , there's a lot of concern there , but also around the health impacts of social isolation , which I think that's interesting. Um , Beth , you know , on that , I think one thing that you've covered is just like the innovation in beer and one trend that I think both of you have been following is just the rise of , of non-alcoholic drinks and non-alcoholic beers. You know , how has San Diego kind of played a role in that? Because now I feel like any brewery you go to , the expectation is you can find an a beer and a drink , right?

S11: There's absolutely that. Expectation.

S9: Expectation. And really there should be because like , like Bianca mentioned , the millennial craft beer consumer , that core craft beer consumer. We , because I'm a millennial , can no longer drink the way that we used to. Nor should we. And so I know that when I go out , my expectation at this point is there will be a quality , thoughtful and a option for me , whether it be beer , whether it be a mocktail. And I think breweries who wish to survive will make that a part of their portfolio. But as far as the role that San Diego has played in the growth of non-alcoholic beer , I mean , you can't mention you can't even talk about it without mentioning Athletic Brewing , which is bicoastal , headquartered. But here in in San Diego is the is the West Coast. And I mean , they have been the absolute number one , both just financially as well as culturally the pioneer for the Na beer movement. And it's interesting , I actually got a variety pack of athletic gnar beers pretty recently. and my husband cracked one open and he said this every time I taste it , it tastes better and better. And athletic is only continuing to push the bar higher and higher for everybody else. And I think that's a good thing for the for the beer community as a whole. Yeah.

S1: Yeah. And you know , kind of to the side of the conversation , Bianca is also just like you mentioned , just , you know , health and wellness and just concern around the high levels of , of alcohol. What can you tell us about just how that's playing a role into changing beer tastes?

S10: I think to Beth's point , um , na is no longer kind of this , um , option that's in the back of your fridge is front and center. Um , a lot of the options are really flavor forward , which is important to consumers these days. Um , but on the other kind of side of that coin is this rise in , um , lower ABV beer specifically , um , loggers. And so there's another San Diego based non-alcoholic outfit called rationale. And they actually told me a couple weeks ago that they are probably the first dedicated non-alcoholic brewery to actually go and create a low alcohol beer. And so that's going to launch in San Diego in Southern California in January , January. It's called , um , Rational Half Hazy IPA. So it's essentially like half of uh , or actually less than half the ABV of a typical hazy IPA that's going to come in at around two , 2.9%. And they're launching that first , um , at bar and restaurants in , you know , accounts that you'd go to , and then it'll come out in package , um , in six packs in the spring. Interesting.

S1: Interesting. So , yeah , another sign of just innovation in the space. Um , Beth , how are you seeing? You know , other ways. You mentioned , you know , this , like , rise of closures. How are breweries adjusting and kind of changing with the times?

S9: Well , one thing that I think is interesting is they're getting a little bit savvier in terms of their bottom line. So I know for one example , Ale Smith actually produces quite a bit of beer on behalf on their brewing system of a lot of other breweries. So rather than having to invest , I mean , hundreds of thousands of dollars in their own brewing equipment on real estate , that is very expensive. These new brands are able to go online by basically putting their hanging their hat with , with a successful name. And I think that's a really smart way to kind of get get a start in what is still a very crowded industry. And I it's interesting to talk about the low ABV side of things because in my past reporting for outlets like good beer hunting , there was a lot of talk five plus years ago about the potential of these kind of mid ABV beers. And I joked that the only thing better than a 3% beer was a 4% beer. And I think that finally , finally , people are starting to take notice of that and find its role in beer overall.

S1: Very interesting. I've been talking to Bianca Bruno , editor at Craft Business Daily along with Beth Deman. She's a journalist covering San Diego beer and is the author of The Beer Lover's Guide to Cider. Thanks so much for being here.

S12: Thank you. Thank you.

S1: And that'll do it for this week's roundtable. Thanks to all my guests today and to all of our listeners. Roundtables. Technical producer is Rebecca Chacon. The show was produced by Ashley Rausch. Brooke Ruth is roundtable senior producer. I'm your host , Andrew Bracken. Thanks again. Have a great weekend.

