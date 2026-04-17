San Diego City Councilmembers continue debate around special event parking

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Good Morning, I’m Lawrence K. Jackson, it’s FRIDAY, APRIL 17TH>>>> [ CONTROVERSY CONTINUES OVER SPECIAL EVENT PARKING RATES ]More on that next. But first... let’s do the headlines….########

SEVERAL HOMELESSNESS PROVIDERS AND ART GROUPS ARE PUSHING BACK ON SAN DIEGO MAYOR TODD GLORIA'S PROPOSED BUDGET CUTS

THE PROPOSED CUTS ARE BEING OFFERED AS A COST-SAVINGS STRATEGY TO FILL THE CITY’S 118 MILLION DOLLAR BUDGET DEFICIT

ON WEDNESDAY, MAYOR GLORIA RELEASED A DRAFT THAT BOOSTS POLICE AND FIRE DEPARTMENT FUNDING WHILE MAKING CONSIDERABLE CUTS TO ARTS GRANTS, REC CENTER SERVICES AND LIBRARIES

MAYOR GLORIA SAYS THE CITY'S CURRENT BUDGET DEFICIT COMES FROM

DECADES OF DEFERRED MAINTENANCE, RISING COSTS AND CHANGING PRIORITIES

WHILE CITY COUNCIL PRESIDENT JOE LACAVA SAYS THAT SAN DIEGANS HAVE SENT A CLEAR MESSAGE : RAISING REVENUES TO FILL THE GAP IS NOT AN OPTION

THE CITY'S DEADLINE TO ADOPT A FINAL BUDGET IS JUNE 9TH

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DRONES ARE SET TO OFFICIALLY REPLACE FIREWORKS AT SEAWORLD

ON WEDNESDAY, THE CALIFORNIA COASTAL COMMISSION APPROVED SEAWORLD’S REQUEST TO STAGE A SHOW THAT UTILIZES ONE-THOUSAND DRONES IN THE COMING YEAR

IF ALL GOES ACCORDINGLY TO PLAN, DRONES MIGHT COMPLETELY REPLACE THE THEME PARK’S FIREWORKS SHOW

COUNCIL PRESIDENT LACAVA HAS BEEN PUSHING SEAWORLD TO SWITCH TO OVER TO DRONES

DRONEFIREWORKS 2A :11

“This is going to be that fundamental change that everybody's been asking for, that SeaWorld's committed to, and really should be a game changer of us here in San Diego and for Mission Bay.”

HE SAYS THE PARK HAS PLANS TO LAUNCH THE NEW DRONE SHOW IN MID-MAY

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STARTING TODAY, THE SAN DIEGO HUMANE SOCIETY IS EXTENDING THEIR ANIMAL ADOPTION HOURS DUE TO OVERCROWDING AT THEIR SHELTERS

THAT MEANS THE HUMANE SOCIETY'S ESCONDIDO, EL CAJON, OCEANSIDE AND SAN DIEGO CAMPUSES ARE NOW OPEN FROM 10 A-M UNTIL 6 P-M

THESE HOURS WILL CONTINUE THROUGH SEPTEMBER THIRTEENTH FOR THE ROUGHLY SEVEN HUNDRED ANIMALS WHO ARE READY FOR NEW FAMILIES/ADOPTION READY

THE HUMANE SOCIETY SAYS THAT AS OF EARLY APRIL, ALMOST FIFTEEN-HUNDRED ANIMALS ARE IN THEIR CARE.THE AVERAGE LENGTH OF STAY FOR A DOG JUMPED UP TO SIXTY-SEVEN DAYS SINCE THE YEAR PRIOR

From KPBS, you’re listening to San Diego News Now.Stay with me for more of the local news you need

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PARKING DOWNTOWN DURING A SPECIAL EVENT NOW COSTS TEN DOLLARS AN HOUR. VIDEO JOURNALIST MATTHEW BOWLER SAYS AT LEAST ONE MEMBER OF THE CITY COUNCIL WANTS TO LOWER THAT RATE AS THE DEBATE CONTINUES.

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EVENTPARKING 1 :47 SOC

The San Diego City Council committee focused on Economic Development met Thursday to consider whether they should charge less during special events downtown.

Council member Raoul Campillo says increasing special event parking rates is needed but the current policy hurts businesses and workers.

EVENTPARKING1A Raoul Campillo | (D7) San Diego City Council

“We understand that demand pricing is the right way to move forward. And we need to manage that congestion. But the current version in place is too blunt, too aggressive.”

With a unanimous vote the Economic Development and Intergovernmental Relations Committee directed the City Attorney to work with Campillo’s office and create a new Special Events section to the municipal code.

In the meantime the $10 an hour rate for special events stays in effect.

Matthew Bowler KPBS News

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YOU COULD BE PAYING MORE TO RIDE PUBLIC TRANSIT IN SAN DIEGO COUNTY AS SOON AS THIS FALL… UP TO 40-PERCENT MORE. THE AREA’S TWO BIG TRANSIT AGENCIES VOTED TO RAISE FARES.

REPORTER JOHN CARROLL SAYS BOARD MEMBERS WERE FACED WITH A DIFFICULT CHOICE.

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MTSFARES 1 :45 SOQ

RAISE FARES OR CUT SERVICE. THAT WAS THE CHOICE FACING BOTH MTS AND NCTD BOARD MEMBERS ON THURSDAY. NEITHER AGENCY HAS RAISED FARES IN THE LAST SEVERAL YEARS AND BOTH ARE FACING DEFICITS IN THE MILLIONS OF DOLLARS - THAT CONTINUE RISING. MTS BOARD CHAIR STEPHEN WHITBURN FRAMED THE ISSUE AS A STARK CHOICE THAT COULD NOT BE PUT OFF ANY LONGER.

“If we’re going to close the gap by increasing revenue, we have to increase fares. The alternative is cutting service, reducing the service that our riders depend upon.”

SANDAG HAS THE FINAL SAY ON FARE INCREASES. THE RECOMMENDATIONS FROM BOTH BOARDS IS EXPECTED TO BE TAKEN UP IN EARLY JUNE. JC, KPBS NEWS.

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A NEW REPORT SAYS FORMING A PUBLIC UTILITY COMPANY COULD SAVE SAN DIEGANS 500 DOLLARS A YEAR.

REPORTER KATIE HYSON SAYS THE REPORT ESTIMATES IT WOULD COST THE CITY BETWEEN 2 POINT 4 AND 7 POINT 6 BILLION DOLLARS TO BUY THE INFRASTRUCTURE FROM SAN DIEGO GAS AND ELECTRIC.

POWER 1 s/s trt 1:10 SOQ (kh/mb)

SOT :05 This studied municipalization in one of like the most conservative ways possible.

Isaiah Glasoe is the program coordinator for Public Power San Diego.

SOT :06 It's no longer a debate like if public power is cheaper, it's just a matter of like, when the savings hit and how much the savings are.

S-D-G-and-E calls the study flawed, saying it omits major risks to safety and reliability and understates the costs of quote, seizing its electric grid.

S-D-G-and-E rates are more than six times what they were in 2000.

At the end of last year, more than one in three customers were behind on their bills.

The legislative analyst’s office says the state’s public utilities charge about half the rates of SDG-and-E on average.

Serena Pelka is a policy advocate for Climate Action Campaign.

SOT :10 50% less expensive is not a drop in the bucket. That is significant cost savings that can go to taking stress off of feeding your families.

Making the utility public could take a decade. Longer, if the City and SDG&E can’t agree on a price.

The report was scheduled to be presented to the City’s Environment Committee on Thursday.

Katie Hyson, KPBS News

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IF YOU’RE RIGHT-HANDED AND TRY TO WRITE WITH YOUR LEFT HAND, CHANCES ARE YOU’D STRUGGLE.

NOW IMAGINE TRAINING YOURSELF TO DO THAT, NOT JUST FOR WRITING BUT ALSO FOR SHAKING HANDS AND EVEN SWITCH-FOOTING IN SPORTS.

IT'S CALLED MIRROR MOVEMENT DEVELOPMENT, OR M-M-D.

EVENING EDITION ANCHOR MAYA TRABULSI INTRODUCES US TO A LOCAL MAN WHO' SAYS IT'S CHANGED HIS LIFE AND CAN CHANGE YOURS.

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AMBIGUY (mt/ks) TRT (3:41) SOQ

NAT: Nice to meet you (Michael S shaking Jim’s hand).

VO: Whichever way the grain goes, Jim Houliston cuts against it.

VO: He greets with his left hand (video shaking hands with Michael - Maya has). Types on a reverse keyboard, journals writing backwards, and reads using a mirror.

JIM: MDAMRON_3618.MXF 20;50;24;25 I consider myself one of the most ambidextrous people on Earth

VO: He calls it the third pillar of longevity, next to nutrition and exercise.

VO: But Jim Houliston has not always been equally capable on both sides. Like most of us, he grew up with a dominant side.

NAT: MDAMRON_3620.MXF 20;55;52;14 sick board

VO: A skateboarding injury years ago left him struggling. He decided to switch things up by switching his feet.

JIM: MDAMRON_3618.MXF 20;23;57;09 It's the equivalent of a right handed person working to do everything lefty, and it felt impossible. I felt like I couldn't do it, but it didn't hurt my body, so I just kept doing it. And four years of that, after being able to do tricks and such, skating probably best in my life by that point.

VO: He says training his weaker side strengthened his dominant one. A concept known as manual transfer learning.

JIM: MDAMRON_3618.MXF 20;24;33;06 So I just thought, this is totally incredible.What would happen if I started doing everything else? Lefty switch aka mirrored. And that moment was a good 15 years ago.

VO: Houliston has since developed his ability in mirrored motor development, or MMD. In simple terms it’s doing everything in a mirrored direction. A concept he explains in his book, BIG3MMD Each page is written in both directions.

JIM: MDAMRON_3618.MXF 20;30;45;16 you would think we should be doing this for benefit memory, recollection is one thing that majorly increases with this spatial awareness, which you can see majorly with the top athletes in the world.

JIM: MDAMRON_3618.MXF 20;36;54;11 LeBron James is my favorite example. LeBron James, just like Larry Bird, does everything left-handed except basketball. Kobe Bryant would practice shooting, lefty, lefty threes.

VO: Dutch artist Rajacenna Van Dam, known for her hyperrealistic drawings where she uses all 4 limbs to draw. (added this back) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=enZbw1j8-ZE

VO: But mirrored movement is something we have seen in some of the greatest outliers in history. Nicola Tesla, Mahatma Ghandi, Jimi Hendrix.

JIM: MDAMRON_3618.MXF SOT: 20;35;57;01 Jimi Hendrix was mixed handed, dominant lefty, preferred playing guitar left handed. But his dad, who gifted him the guitar, had said that, left handed guitar playing was a sign of the devil and he was threatening to take away as a guitar. And Hendrix was like, you ain't taking my guitar away. So he learned how to play right handed.

VO: Two of Houliston’s favorite historic figures also touted the ability to use both sides.

JIM: MDAMRON_3618.MXF 20;31;22;09 Who do you on here? But first to finish your Franklin. I love Franklin, and I love Franklin. Two days straight I can talk about Franklin. One day probably for da Vinci.

VO: Benjamin Franklin, who operated a printing press, became accustomed to reading language backward. In 1779 he published a witty essay entitled “A petition of the left hand” lamenting the underutilized appendage. From my infancy, he writes, I have been led to consider my sister as being of a more elevated rank.

JIM: MDAMRON_3618.MXF 20;33;20;07 And then you can look at Da Vinci, da Vinci, also a man of many, many expressions. Da Vinci wrote all of his notebooks in mirrored direction.

SAYGIN: BOWLER_6570.MXF 11;59;48;07 Let me just show you on the brain.

OR

SAYGIN: BOWLER_6574.MXF12;52;24;27 So, yeah, that's any kind of using your brain is not a bad idea.

SAYGIN: BOWLER_6570.MXF 12;44;55;06 My name is Ayse Saygin, I'm a professor, at UC San Diego in cognitive science and neurosciences.

VO: Saygin says this may be a case of neurons that fire together, wire together, also known as Hebbian Theory.

VO: She recently studied the way the brain is constantly in loop between hemispheres visually and spatially, called hemispheric lateralization. An oversized prosthetic hand was used to grasp objects.

SAYGIN: BOWLER_6570.MXF 12;41;06;07 we were testing touch perception and the representation of the hand became changed within 15 minutes.

VO: She says left-handed people generally have a bigger corpus Callosum which bridges the brain’s hemispheres.

SAYGIN: BOWLER_6574.MXF 12;50;58;07 because they're probably doing a lot more like manual tasks or flipping tasks and using both sides of the brain to deal with the world.

VO: He says with something that is cost, drug, and pain free…creating body symmetry through MMD is a great thing.

MDAMRON_3653.MXF 21;24;52;11 ”Thanks so much for the awesome KPBS interview” (lower audio for outcue)

VO: Maya Trabulsi

JIM: MDAMRON_3618.MXF 20;48;01;28 Practice MMD, wherever you are. (covered)

VO: KPBS News

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SAN DIEGO HAS A BRAND NEW FILM FESTIVAL CALLED ART WITH TEETH. THE ONE-NIGHT EVENT SPOTLIGHTS EMERGING FEMME AND QUEER FILMMAKERS.

CINEMA JUNKIE BETH ACCOMANDO PREVIEWS THE FESTIVAL THAT TAKES PLACE MONDAY AT QUEEN BEE’S ART AND CULTURAL CENTER.

ARTWITHTEETH (ba) 1:20 SOQ

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Art With Teeth is a one-night film festival featuring 5 femme filmmakers, a drag queen MC, drinks, and conversation, says co-founder Devyn Nace.

DEVYN NACE We just wanted to make something that was on our own terms, I think, thought-provoking, something weird, something that makes people a little uncomfortable.

FIONA LOUISE We're definitely girls who bite back, so, so does our art, naturally.

Fiona Louise is the other co-founder.

FIONA LOUISE We wanted to create a space for community, something very inclusive compared to other film festivals.

Both women are polishing their own films for the festival, says Nace.

DEVYN NACE My film Tehran Lights and Hollywood Nights is a documentary, uh, about an immigrant filmmaker who started the first Persian American television station in Los Angeles, and he just so happens to be my grandpa.

FIONA LOUISE And mine is called Carpe Noctem. It is a camp horror mockumentary about a supernatural band breaking up in their last final interview. It's chaotic, it's unhinged.

The ambitious duo hope to make the festival an annual event and want it to be about more than just film.

FIONA LOUISE Right now, femme rights and queer rights are being attacked, and we need to be celebrating our joys and our triumphs right now.

Join them in celebration on Monday for Art with Teeth.

Beth Accomando, KPBS News.

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AS WE DO FOR YOU EACH AND EVERY FRIDAY, HERE ARE SOME WEEKEND EVENT IDEAS FOR YOU AND YOURS HAPPENING ACROSS THE COUNTY

TONIGHT THE SAN DIEGO NATURAL HISTORY MUSEUM IS PUTTING ON THEIR NAT AT NIGHT EVENT

HALF PRICED ADMISSION BEGINS AFTER 5 P-M AND THE MUSEUM

STAYS OPEN UNTIL 11

YOU CAN ENJOY ACCESS TO SEVERAL EXHIBITIONS, ENJOY THE

ROOFTOP DECK OR GRAB A BITE TO EAT AT ONE OF THEIR RESTAURANTS

VISIT S-D-N-H-M DOT ORG FOR MORE INFO

ON SATURDAY AND SUNDAY IS THE 104TH ANNUAL CORONADO FLOWER SHOW

SPRECKLES PARK WILL BE TRANSFORMED INTO A LIVING AND BREATHING JUNGLE

AS THIS YEARS THEME IS WELCOME TO THE JUNGLE ... YOU CAN WANDER

THROUGH IMMERSIVE FLORAL INSTALLATIONS ENJOY SOME LIVE MUSIC OR ATTEND A 21 PLUS GALA

GENERAL ADMISSION IS TEN DOLLAR PER DAY AND CHILDREN UNDER TWELVE ARE FREE

SUNDAY IS FALLBROOK'S AVOCADO FESTIVAL

ITS A FREE FESTIVAL RUNNING FROM 9 AM UNTIL 5 P-M – LOCATED ON ALVARADO STREET BETWEEN MAIN AND VINE STREET

YOU CAN CHECK OUT THEIR ARTISAN WALK WHICH FEATURES DOZENS OF LOCAL VENDORS SELLING AVOCADO RELATED PRODUCTS OF ALL KINDS AND TYPES

WHATEVER YOU DO DECIDE TO DO THIS WEEKEND, ENJOY !

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That’s it for the podcast today. This podcast is edited by Brooke Ruth. This podcast is hosted and produced by me, Lawrence K. Jackson. As always you can find more San Diego news online at KPBS dot org. Thanks for listening and have a great weekend.