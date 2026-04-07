San Marcos wildfire is second since late March to force evacuations

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Good Morning, I’m Lawrence K. Jackson….it’s TUESDAY, APRIL SEVENTH >>>> [A FIRE CAPTAIN TELLS US HOW THE RECENT WEATHER HAS IMPACTED OUR WILDFIRE RISKMore on that next. But first... the headlines….#######

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP IS ENDORSING FELLOW REPUBLICAN STEVE HILTON FOR GOVERNOR OF CALIFORNIA

TRUMP SHARED HIS ENDORSEMENT LATE SUNDAY, CALLING HILTON A QUOTE TRULY FINE MAN AND CALLING CALIFORNIA, A ONCE GREAT STATE, THAT HAS GONE TO HELL

TRUMP WENT ON TO SAY THAT WITH FEDERAL HELP, AND A GREAT GOVERNOR LIKE STEVE HILTON, CALIFORNIA CAN BE BETTER THAN BEFORE

HILTON IS A CONSERVATIVE PODCASTER AND FORMER TELEVISION HOST.

TRUMP'S ENDORSEMENT OF HILTON COMES ROUGHLY ONE MONTH BEFORE

MAIL BALLOTS HEAD TO VOTERS AHEAD OF THE JUNE SECOND PRIMARY

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TWO PREVIOUSLY CLOSED CORONADO BEACHES ARE NOW OPEN AFTER WATER QUALITY SAMPLES MET STATE HEALTH STANDARDS

THE COUNTY'S DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL HEALTH AND QUALITY SAYS THAT AVENIDA LUNAR BEACH IS OFFICIALLY OPEN AND THE HEALTH ADVISORY FOR CROWN COVE BEACH IS ALSO LIFTED

HOWEVER, THE DEPARTMENT REMINDS US THAT BEACH ADVISORIES ARE STILL IN EFFECT AT OCEAN BEACH’S DOG BEACH, GLORIETTA BAY PARK SHORELINE,, LA JOLLA CHILDREN'S POOL AND MORE

FOR THE FULL LIST AND UPDATES ON BEACH CONDITIONS AND INFO ON CLOSURES, YOU CAN VISIT S-D BEACH INFO DOT COM

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THE LA JOLLA MUSIC SOCIETY KICKED OFF ITS JAZZ MINI FESTIVAL LAST

NIGHT

THE FESTIVAL RUNS THROUGH SATURDAY AT THE CONRAD PREBYS PERFORMING ARTS CENTER

LAST NIGHT SAW PERFORMANCES HONORING THE WORKS OF LATE JAZZ GREATS, MILES DAVIS AND JOHN COLTRAINE

IT WAS A CELEBRATION OF WHAT WOULD HAVE BEEN THEIR 1 HUNDREDTH BIRTHDAYS

TONIGHT'S FREE EVENT LOOKS TO DIVE EVEN DEEPER INTO THE VAST

LEGACIES OF BOTH ARTISTS

From KPBS, you’re listening to San Diego News Now.Stay with me for more of the local news you need.

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A HOT AND PARCHED MARCH ACCELERATED THE DRYING OUT OF BRUSH IN THE COUNTY.

ENVIRONMENT REPORTER TAMMY MURGA SAYS IF HOT, DRY CONDITIONS PERSIST, FIRE OFFICIALS WARN OF MORE DANGEROUS WILDFIRE ACTIVITY.

FIRERISK 1 00:00 SOQ

A two-acre fire cut Easter Sunday celebrations short for many San Marcos residents. It was the second fire since late March to force evacuations in San Diego County.

Ivory Small is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. He says there’s a reason why brush is drying out sooner and why we may be seeing more small fires in early spring.

FIRERISK 1 00:12

“This winter, we had pretty much winter weather in the early part of the season. Then it just abruptly stopped and it went to some something that was even worse than summer.”

Mike Cornette is with Cal Fire. He says the lack of rain and hot temperatures are starting to dry out vegetation and grass across parts of San Diego County sooner than usual.

FIRERISK 1 00:10

“The grass is still green in some parts of the county, but it is starting to turn brown. So we will start to see an increased activity of fires and fire growth potential.”

Small says the region could get some rain in the coming weeks. Tammy Murga, KPBS News

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A NEW STATE CAMPAIGN IS WARNING ABOUT A NEW GENERATION OF NICOTINE PRODUCTS.

HEALTH REPORTER HEIDI DE MARCO SAYS ADVOCATES SAY AS THE INDUSTRY EVOLVES…SO DO THE RISKS

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A new state campaign is sounding the alarm about high-dose vapes and nicotine pouches.

It’s called “Not Your Lab Rat” and it targets young adults ages 18 to 24. It’s funded by the state's settlement with Juul Labs – a maker of vapes. The campaign warns young adults they are being used as “test subjects” for these newer nicotine products.

John Pierce is a researcher at UC San Diego.

JOHN P. PIERCE

Juul had about 6 milligrams of nicotine. And you'd vape that, and you'd get 30-40% of that. It hit straight to the lungs, and so it was much more addictive.

Pierce says health concerns are growing…and the long-term effects are still unknown.

JOHN P. PIERCE

We'd have to wait 10 to 15 years to start seeing how big a problem it's going to be. But we expect it's going to be a big problem.

Heidi de Marco, KPBS News.

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THE UNITED NATIONS PASSED A RESOLUTION CALLING THE TRANSATLANTIC SLAVE TRADE THE GRAVEST CRIME AGAINST HUMANITY AND URGED REPARATIVE JUSTICE.

COUNTY SUPERVISOR MONICA MONTGOMERY STEPPE SERVED ON CALIFORNIA’S REPARATIONS TASK FORCE.

SHE JOINED MIDDAY EDITION HOST JADE HINDMON TO TALK ABOUT THE RESOLUTION.

REPARATIONS (midday) (4:46) “... important for us.”

TAG: THAT WAS COUNTY SUPERVISOR MONICA MONTGOMERY STEPPE SPEAKING TO KPBS MIDDAY EDITION HOST JADE HINDMON

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HOLLYWOOD STUDIOS ARE FOCUSED ON MEGA-BUDGET EPICS, BUT INDEPENDENT FILMMAKERS CAN MAKE A MOVIE FOR THOUSANDS RATHER THAN MILLIONS – AND USE CROWDFUNDING TO FINANCE IT.

ARTS REPORTER BETH ACCOMANDO SAYS A TRIO OF LOCAL FILMMAKERS ARE IN THE FINAL DAYS OF A KICKSTARTER TO MAKE A NEO-NOIR WESTERN.

LASTFAVOR (ba) 1:11

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Two best friends. One deal gone wrong. In the desert, loyalty doesn’t survive. Daniel Figueroa hopes that tagline will draw eyes and dollars on Kickstarter.

DANIEL FIGUEROA So my project is The Last Favor. It is a neo-Western crime thriller, follows two childhood best friends turned criminals who are on the run after an arms deal goes violently, violently wrong…

Figueroa plays one of the best friends and wrote the script for the short film.

DANIEL FIGUEROA A big element of this story comes from the relationships with these two friends, these two, you know, childhood friends, but also our main character's relationship with his abuela. You know, for me, it was really important to kind of bring a part of my life into this. And the emotional stakes in this come from the fact, you know, come from that connection, that sense of responsibility to family.

Currently the project has raised $13,000 of its $20,000 goal with 16 days to go.

DANIEL FIGUEROA This is my first Kickstarter campaign, and man, I don't think it'll be my last because, wow, it's It's really changed how I approach bringing these things to life.

You can help bring The Last Favor to life for as little as $15 or for 5K you can get credit as an executive producer. But act fast, the Kickstarter campaign ends April 23.

Beth Accomando, KPBS News.

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That’s it for the podcast today. As always you can find more San Diego news online at KPBS dot org. I’m Lawrence K. Jackson. Thanks for listening and subscribing; by doing so you are supporting public media and I really want to thank you for that. Have a great day!