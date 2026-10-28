The next mayor of National City will have to navigate a roughly $13 Million dollar budget deficit

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Good Morning, I’m Lawrence K. Jackson….it’s WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 28TH>>>> [ THE NEXT MAYOR OF NATIONAL CITY WILL HAVE TO NAVIGATE AN EMERGING 13 MILLION DOLLAR BUDGET DEFICIT ]More on that next. But first... the headlines ...#######

THERE IS NOW A FORTY-FIVE DAY MORATORIUM IN EFFECT ON DATA CENTERS ACROSS THE CITY OF SAN DIEGO

THE MORATORIUM RECEIVED UNANIMOUS SUPPORT YESTERDAY FROM CITY COUNCIL

IT PAUSES ALL DATA CENTER RELATED PERMITS, APPROVALS AND DEVELOPMENTS WITHIN OUR CITY LIMITS

THE VOTE, WAS PROMPTED BY LAST WEEKS NEWS OF A LOCAL DEVELOPER FLOATING THE IDEA OF BUILDING A 400-MEGAWATT DATA CENTER NEAR OLD TOWN

THE 70—ACRE, NAVY-OWNED SITE KNOWN AS NAVWAR HAS BEEN AT THE CENTER OF REDEVELOPMENT AND MIXED-USE TALKS FOR YEARS

THE NAVWAR SITE IS FEDERALLY-OWNED SO THE CURRENT MORATORIUM IN PLACE WOULD NOT BE ABLE TO BLOCK DEVELOPMENT THERE

MIDDAY EDITION HOST JADE HINDMON CAUGHT UP WITH MAYOR GLORIA YESTERDAY WHO SHARED HIS CONCERNS OVER THE FACILITIES

GLORIASDNNBITE:

“MY CONCERNS ARE LAND-USE BASED right? Currently under the city’s rules these would be permitted like warehouses but we recognize and know that data centers don’t operate like warehouses , they have significant impacts on energy and water and neighborhood concerns and we should make sure we account for that ,zone for it and enable them to permit them, where they belong.”

CITY STAFF NOW HAVE A DEADLINE OF 180 DAYS TO DEVELOP THE NECESSARY FRAMEWORK AROUND HOW … OR IF THEY WANT TO PROCEED

THE COUNCIL COULD ALSO VOTE TO EXTEND THE MORATORIUM AS WELL FOR UP TO TWO YEARS

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A GUATEMALAN MAN WHO WAS DETAINED AT THE OTAY MESA DETENTION CENTER HAS NOW DIED

U.S. IMMIGRATION AND CUSTOMS ENFORCEMENT IDENTIFIED HIM AS 43-YEAR-OLD ROBERTO JIMENEZ GUTIERREZ. They confirmed he DIED IN THEIR CUSTODY OVER THE WEEKEND

ICE SAYS THEY FOUND JIMENEZ UNRESPONSIVE IN HIS CELL

STAFF AT CORE CIVIC THEN STARTED PERFORMING C-P-R AND CALLED 9-1-1

PARAMEDICS PRONOUNCED him DEAD AROUND 12:35 P-M.

ICE SAYS JIMENEZ WAS ARRESTED IN ESCONDIDO ON OCTOBER 9TH DURING AN ENFORCEMENT STOP

the CAUSE OF DEATH IS UNDER INVESTIGATION.

PEDRO RIOS WITH THE AMERICAN FRIENDS SERVICE COMMITTEE SAYS THESE TYPES OF DEATHS ARE PREVENTABLE.

OTAYDEATH 2A (0:17)

we're seeing more people that are being apprehended. Less attention to the concerns of health conditions, and just no oversight about how people are detained under ICE. And that's why we point to these deaths being completely preventable.

THE NATIONAL IMMIGRANTS PROJECT SAYS AT LEAST 30 PEOPLE HAVE DIED IN ICE CUSTODY THIS YEAR

YESTERDAY, SUPERVISORS TERRA LAWSON-REEMER AND PALOMA AGUIRRE CALLED ON THE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION TO STOP OBSTRUCTING THE COUNTY FROM CONDUCTING HEALTH INSPECTIONS AT THE OTAY MESSA FACILITY

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YESTERDAY, THE OLD GLOBE KICKED OFF ITS ANNUAL GLOBE FOR ALL TOUR

A CAST OF NINE ACTORS WILL VISIT 25 LOCATIONS IN SAN DIEGO AND TIJUANA PERFORMING FREE PERFORMANCES OF SHAKESPEARE'S MACBETH

TONIGHT'S SHOW IS AT 6 P-M- AT LEMON GROVE ACADEMY MIDDLE SCHOOL

YOU CAN FIND THE FULL SCHEDULE AT THE-OLD-GLOBE-DOT-ORG

From KPBS, you’re listening to San Diego News Now.Stay with me for more of the local news you need

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WITH NEXT WEEK’S ELECTION FAST APPROACHING, THE TWO LEADING CANDIDATES FOR MAYOR OF NATIONAL CITY JOINED KPBS’ MIDDAY EDITION THIS WEEK FOR AN ELECTION FORUM.

SOUTH BAY REPORTER KORI SUZUKI SAYS… AT THE TOP OF THE PRIORITY LIST IS A SIGNIFICANT BUDGET DEFICIT

NCMAYOR 1 (1:06) SOQ

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Leading the race for mayor are two familiar faces: Marcus Bush and Jose Rodriguez. They’re both current members of the City Council. They’re running to replace outgoing-mayor and longtime political fixture Ron Morrison.

Hanging over the election is National City’s emerging thirteen million dollar budget deficit. A major shortfall for the small, working-class city. Unless they start bringing in new revenue soon, officials say they could have to start cutting services like the city’s library and the senior center.

On Monday, Rodriguez touted his efforts to champion a business license tax, which could bring in up to seven million in new annual revenue. He criticized Bush for voting to delay that effort earlier this year.

RC18081 / 5:35

What we're asking for is nothing out of the ordinary. It's what we it's what the city of Carlsbad and Oceanside actually do. So we We want to make sure that we have bigger businesses to help our community

Bush said the City Council needed to engage more with local businesses and reach a compromise.

RC18081 / 6:39

We have hundreds of businesses here in National City and we have to do our job and our work to listen. That's what we're here for as leaders to listen to them too.

The two candidates also discussed their plans to help residents manage rising housing costs.

Kori Suzuki, KPBS News

TAG: YOU CAN LISTEN TO THE FULL FORUM ON KPBS MIDDAY EDITION… ON THE RADIO OR WHEREVER YOU GET YOUR PODCASTS.

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SAN DIEGO COUNTY VOTERS ARE WEIGHING A SLATE OF CONTESTED RACES, LOCAL MEASURES AND STATEWIDE PROPOSITIONS IN THE LEAD UP TO ELECTION DAY.

THEY’RE ALSO BEING ASKED TO CONSIDER A HANDFUL OF JUSTICES ON THE CALIFORNIA SUPREME COURT AND A STATE COURT OF APPEALS.

ALTHOUGH THAT SECTION OF THE BALLOT CAN BE CONFUSING… THE POSITIONS PLAY A MAJOR ROLE IN CALIFORNIA’S LEGAL SYSTEM.

ANCHOR DEBBIE CRUZ SPOKE TO PUBLIC MATTERS REPORTER KEVIN TREVELLYAN TO HELP MAKE SENSE OF IT.

JUDGES-ME TRT (4:13) OUT CUE: "... even if they rarely end up kicking a justice off the bench."

THAT WAS ANCHOR DEBBIE CRUZ SPEAKING TO PUBLIC MATTERS REPORTER KEVIN TREVELLYAN

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AS THE FRONTIER FOR ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE CONTINUES TO EXPAND, ONE CALIFORNIA LAWMAKER WANTS COMPANIES TO DO MORE TO SAFEGUARD THEIR SYSTEMS WITH NEW FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND LEGISLATION.

CAPRADIO'S CHRIS FELTS REPORTS.

AIFORUM 0:51

Democratic State Senator Josh Becker says he plans to introduce legislation that would require AI companies to dedicate a percentage of their computing resources to safety research, tasking the Office of Emergency Services to establish minimum standards."We need to make sure that we understand why these models do what they do right now the growth and capabilities of AI are outpacing that safety research and our ability to understand these models."Becker says Anthropic, one of the leading AI developers, reported dedicating approximately 6% of its research computing resources to safety-related work during one seven-day period.The legislation comes as Anthropic is set to have the largest stock market debuts ever after filing for an IPO yesterday. The filing warned AI poses a "catastrophic" risk to humanity should it be misused. SOC.

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THE MISSION BAY NEIGHBORHOOD IS DRYING OUT AND CLEANING UP AFTER FLOODING ON MONDAY.

REPORTER JOHN CARROLL SAYS THE CITY IS WORKING TO KEEP THE FLOODING FROM HAPPENING AGAIN.

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HIGHTIDES 1 :41 SOQ

((NATS PUMPING STATION))

THE SOUND OF AN UNDERGROUND PUMPING STATION ON MISSION BAY, MOVING WATER OUT OF THE MISSION BAY NEIGHBORHOOD…. AS SKIPLOADERS BUILD A LONG SAND BERM TO KEEP THE NEIGHBORHOOD FROM FLOODING AGAIN. ALONG MISSION BOULEVARD, LEO SANTOS AT GET IT ON SMOKESHOP WAS READY WITH SANDBAGS WHEN THE FLOODWATERS CAME ON MONDAY.

“High tide and the full moon It made the water fill up pretty much right up to my doorstep and so we were lucky, luckily enough prepared to make sure none of that damaged the inside of the building.”

A COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON. JC, KPBS NEWS

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THE ROSIN BOX PROJECT IS BACK WITH ITS ANNUAL PRODUCTION OF GHOST LIGHT MASQUERADE.

ARTS REPORTER AUDY MCAFEE TAKES US TO A REHEARSAL FOR THE IMMERSIVE BALLET

GHOSTLIGHT (3:30) SOQ

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The Rosin Box Project is a contemporary ballet company based in San Diego. Ghost Light Masquerade is its annual production.

Carly Topazio is the company’s founder and the choreographer behind the show.

TOPAZIO: “There's all these different vignettes that have to do with theater superstitions and a lot of mischief, a lot of playful encounters and Yeah, it's spooky but not scary.”

One of those superstitions involves a Ghost Light.

A ghost light is a single lamp left onstage when a theater is dark, allowing staff to move around safely.

Some believe it keeps spirits away. Topazio put her own spin on it.

TOPAZIO: “The ghost light actually draws spirits and ghosts closer to the light.”

Topazio recalls a possible supernatural encounter during rehearsals for the show’s first production in 2020.

One night, she and other dancers heard noises on the floors above them. A colleague went to investigate, initially thinking a janitor was there. But then …

TOPAZIO: “Once we wrapped that week the production week we were all all together and he actually shared that he had he never found anyone. He heard footsteps that just continued to go up the stairs and there was no one there. ”

Bethany Green is a founding member of the Rosin Box Project.

GREEN: “It can be a lot of fun to kind of test the waters with the personalities of our guests each night and in fact, I think that brings a lot of people back for a second show because it's always different.”

Audience members are required to wear masks in one of two colors: one signals that they’re open to interacting with the dancers, while the other indicates they prefer to just watch.

Topazio says one vignette, Chairs, plays on the superstition that theaters should always save a seat for the theater ghost.

TOPAZIO: “We normally invite an audience member to sit down and there are three dancers in this particular piece. Um, and so they spook them away. Um, and And then by the end, there is a reserved sign here and it says that you need to save this seat for for us essentially.”

Green says the masks make people feel less nervous when the dancers interact with them.

GREEN: “I also think that having a costume piece or a prop in common with the performers really lets the audience settle into their role as not audience, as not spectators. So we are all part of the performance, we're all part of the storytelling.”

Many ballet dancers practice something called pantomime, using gestures and facial expressions to convey a story.

Green says dancers have to get creative when performing behind masks and moving between multiple vignettes.

GREEN: “So you have to be really careful about your intent and the your attention, your gaze, and where you are steering the guests and the audience where you're steering their attention because they can the context is everything and helps make everything make a lot more sense.”

And you don’t have to be a ballet fan to join in.

GREEN: “A lot of our guests enjoy coming in full Halloween costumes and um I've I think it really is just a party. So if you're nervous that maybe ballet isn't for you, I think a costume party probably is.”

Ghost Light Masquerade runs on select dates through October 30th.

Audy McAfee, KPBS News

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That’s it for today’s pod. The podcast today was edited by Laura Castañeda and is hosted and produced by myself, Lawrence K. Jackson. As always you can find more San Diego news online at KPBS dot org. Thanks for listening and have a great day.

