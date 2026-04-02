The Supreme Court heard arguments over restricting birthright citizenship

<<<HEADLINES>>>

Good Morning, I’m Lawrence K. Jackson….it’s THURSDAY, APRIL 2ND>>>> THE SUPREME COURT IS CONSIDERING ARGUMENTS OVER BIRTHRIGHT CITIZENSHIP

More on that next. But first... the headlines….#######

CAL FRESH BENEFITS ARE NOW AT RISK FOR THOUSANDS OF SAN DIEGANS WHO RELY ON THE FOOD ASSISTANCE PROGRAM

AS OF YESTERDAY, THOSE WHO ARE IN THE U-S WITHOUT LEGAL STATUS,

ARE REFUGEES OR ASYLUM SEEKERS ARE NO LONGER ELIGIBLE FOR THE PROGRAM

THOSE WHO ARE CURRENT RECIPIENTS WILL STILL BE ALLOWED TO USE THEIR CAL-FRESH CARDS BUT WILL NOT BE ALLOWED TO RE-CERTIFY

LOCAL FOODS BANKS ARE ANTICIPATING AN INCREASE IN DEMAND.

HERE’S CARISSA CASARES WITH FEEDING SAN DIEGO.

55-1:15 - from KGTV CAL FRESH

Carissa Casares / Feeding San Diego

"This is really potentially devastating for people who live on low incomes,

have relied on those benefits, need those benefits and now all of a sudden are

not going to have them and are going to have to fall into that nonprofit social

safety net because the government is no longer going to be providing those benefits

for them"

SAN DIEGO COUNTY ESTIMATES THAT THIS CHANGE WILL IMPACT THIRTEEN-THOUSAND PEOPLE HERE

#######

NASA'S ARTEMIS TWO MISSION LAUNCHED YESTERDAY AFTERNOON FROM

FLORIDA'S KENNEDY SPACE CENTER AND WILL SPLASHDOWN NINE DAYS FROM NOW OFF THE COAST OF SAN DIEGO

ITS THE FIRST CREWED, LUNAR MISSION IN MORE THAN 50 YEARS

FOUR ASTRONAUTS WILL TRAVEL THOUSANDS OF MILES BEYOND THE MOON BEFORE RETURNING BACK TO EARTH

THE JOURNEY WILL PROVIDE ASTRONAUTS WITH VIEWS OF THE LUNAR FAR SIDE

WHEN THE SPACECRAFT SPLASHES DOWN, THE U-S NAVY WILL BE ON HAND WITH A SHIP OUT OF NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO TO RECOVER THE CREW AND THE VESSEL.

THE MISSION IS A PART OF NASA'S ARTEMIS PROGRAM WHICH HAS A GOAL

OF EVENTUALLY ESTABLISHING A SUSTAINED PRESENCE ON THE MOON

########

FOR FORTY DAYS STRAIGHT THE AVERAGE PRICE OF A GALLON OF GAS HERE INCREASED EVERY DAY.

THAT STREAK ENDED YESTERDAY WHEN THE PRICE WENT DOWN BY A TINY BIT TO 5 DOLLARS AND 94 CENTS A GALLON

THE AVERAGE PRICE OF A GALLON OF REGULAR GASOLINE SAW AN OVERALL INCREASE OF A DOLLAR AND THIRTY-FOUR CENTS DURING THIS TIME

THAT’S ACCORDING TO TRIPLE A AND OIL PRICE INFORMATION SERVICE

THE HEAD OF PETROLEUM ANALYSIS AT GAS BUDDY SAYS THAT GAS PRICES SHOULD FALL BUT ARE HIGHLY UNLIKELY TO GO BACK TO THEIR PRE-WAR LEVELS…FOR MONTHS

From KPBS, you’re listening to San Diego News Now.Stay with me for more of the local news you need.

<<<UNDERWRITING BREAK>>

######

<<<MUSIC BUMP INTO A BLOCK>>

##########

THE SUPREME COURT YESTERDAY (WEDNESDAY) HEARD ARGUMENTS OVER RESTRICTIONS TO BIRTHRIGHT CITIZENSHIP.

REPORTER ALEXANDER NGUYEN SAYS IT COULD UPEND DECADES-LONG PRECEDENTS ON WHO QUALIFIES FOR CITIZENSHIP.

.

===

BIRTHRIGHT 1:02 SOC

On his first day in office, Trump signed an executive order … declaring that children born to parents who are in the United States unlawfully or temporarily… are not U-S citizens.

University of San Diego School of Law dean Robert Shapiro says the order upends the traditional understanding of who is a citizen … stemming from the 14th amendment …

and the Supreme Court's ruling in United States v. Wong Kim Ark in 18-98.

“The state of California argued that even though Wong was born in the state, because his parents did not have any kind of permanent status, that he was not a citizen. And the Supreme Court, with the language of the opinion, said that, oh, yes, he is a citizen.”

That case was settled nearly 130 years ago … but now it’s being dragged into the present … with some of the same arguments being made.

He says there could be a lot of implications for the children of immigrants.

An issue that was a concern for the justices at the Supreme Court. Their ruling is expected this summer.

AN/KPBS

########## (no music bump)

IN OTHER IMMIGRATION RELATED NEWS…

CATHOLICS GATHERED OUTSIDE SAN DIEGO’S FEDERAL COURTHOUSE YESTERDAY (Wednesday) TO REAFFIRM THEIR COMMITMENT TO ACCOMPANY MIGRANTS INSIDE.

REPORTER KATIE HYSON SAYS THAT’S DESPITE WHAT THEY DESCRIBE AS INCREASED RESTRICTIONS.

PALMS 1 s/s trt 1:16 SOQ (kh/mb)

*singing* Dame la alegría de tu salvación . . . *fade under*

Outside San Diego’s federal courthouse, dozens laid palm branches down the path migrants would walk inside.

It’s a Holy Week reenactment of how Jesus was welcomed into Jerusalem, where he faced trial before being crucified.

“I had to take a stance.”

Sister Francina Vivier volunteers accompanying migrants to their immigration hearings and interviews.

She says many migrants come alone, without legal representation or family. Often, they speak limited English.

Going in with them to the courtroom didn’t used to be an issue with staff.

But she says restrictions have tightened in recent weeks. She’s asked to wait outside the courtroom, sometimes for half an hour.

And on the second floor, where interviews and detentions take place –

“I was asked to leave, and if I didn't, I would be escorted out by federal police.”

She says one volunteer received a citation.

Bishop Michael Pham reaffirmed the church’s commitment to continue coming anyway.

“We are not going away [applause]”

The Executive Office for Immigration Review did not immediately answer KPBS’ questions about these restrictions.

Katie Hyson, KPBS News

##########

EASTER IS AROUND THE CORNER,

AND K-P-B-S IS OUT WITH A LIST OF EVENTS CELEBRATING THE HOLIDAY.

ANCHOR DEBBIE CRUZ SAT DOWN WITH PRODUCER RILEY ARTHUR TO GIVE YOU IDEAS FOR YOUR UPCOMING HOLIDAY WEEKEND.

EASTER2WAY (dc/ra) (3:20)

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[00:00]

Hi Riley, thank you for being here. Hi Debbie, thanks for having me. You put a list of Easter events together for kpbs.org. What stood out to you on this list? I was really impressed by the variety of events all over the county. There's really something for everyone. And I'm curious, how do you plan to celebrate Easter? So I don't have firm plans yet, but I am very tempted to sign up for the flower basket arrangement workshop at the flower fields at Carl's Bad Ranch, but it might be a hard sell for my husband.

[00:30]

Oh, wow. It sounds like a great event. Yeah. Okay, so let's get more into the events. What are some free things to do for the holiday this year? Yeah, so the Hilton Bay Front is hosting an Easter egg hunt and a chance to stamp photos with the Easter Bunny. They have a puppy petting zoo in partnership with Helen Woodward Animal Center.

[00:50]

And most parishes have free Easter events following Easter service like the First Methodist Church in San Diego or New Break Church Terra Santa campus. Um, they're all hosting these Easter egg activities for kids. So, there's a good chance whatever um parish you go to probably has Easter event. And Easter brunch is very popular. Any recommendations for that? Easter brunch is one of the biggest brunch days of the year, so book your reservations now.

[01:18]

For a classic Easter brunch, you can't go wrong with the Hotel Del Coronado, Arlo or the South Coast Winery. For something a little different, you can go for a brunch orange cruise on the harbor with city cruises or flagship cruises. And for music lovers, you can check out the House of Blues. They're having a gospel brunch and tickets are still available, but they are selling fast. So, what are some other options beyond the typical egg hunt and brunch?

[01:47]

So, Belmont Park is hosting a K-pop stars dance sing along with real K-pop stars in person. The Flower Fields at Carl's Bad Ranch is hosting a immersive Easter sound healing experience with Shelly brief, think therapy harps and crystal alchemy bowls. I hear you also have a few arts and events to recommend. Tell me about those.

[02:09]

Yeah, I would say go to the DIY Wooden Sign Craft Workshop at Sante Lakes Recreational Preserve or the Makers Arcades Spring Fair at Bawaboo Park, which will host local artisans selling homemade crafts and you can also get pet portraits with the Easter Bunny at Mhm Parkway Plaza if you have a photogenic pet. Mine happens to hate posing for photos. Oh. Oh, yeah. Mine doesn't like it very much either. You mentioned a lot of great family events. Any specifically tailored to adults without kids?

[02:38]

There are several bars hosting unique events. Ballast Point Brewing, Little Italy is hosting in adults only Easter egg kigs and history scavenger hunt around Little Italy with prizes for the winners. Wild Hair at Gaslamp is hosting a hop sip and bloom event with April Sprit specials, a jewelry pop-up and adoptable bunnies from Talia's Tails, which sounds fun. And there's a spring cookie decorating class at Society Brewing Company.

[03:08]

They'll provide the materials and you can decorate cookies while sipping micro brews. El Cha Cone is actually hosting a bad bunny themed brunch and it's a sing along. Well, those all sound like a lot of fun. Thank you, Riley, and happy Easter. Happy Easter, Debbie."

TAG: THAT WAS WEB PRODUCER RILEY ARTHUR SPEAKING TO ANCHOR DEBBIE CRUZ. YOU CAN FIND THE FULL LIST OF EVENTS AND ACTIVITIES ON OUR WEBSITE K-P-B-S DOT ORG.

##########

TWO SAN DIEGO MIDDLE SCHOOLERS HAVE WON FIRST PLACE IN A C-SPAN COMPETITION FOR DOCUMENTARY FILMMAKING.

PENNER FELLOW EMMY BURRUS TALKED TO THE WINNERS ABOUT THEIR FOCUS ON THE DECLARATION OF INDEPENDENCE AND NO KINGS DAY PROTESTS.

CSPANWIN 1 (eb/qo) TRT (0:53) SOQ

_____________________________________________________________

Harper Haden (Hay-den) and Helena (HELL-aye-nuh) de la Houssaye (who-say) are eighth graders at Correia (core-AYE-uh) Middle School. Their first place documentary focuses on connections between today’s “No Kings Day” protests and the country’s founding.

“If you think about it, the Declaration of Independence was a No Kings movement in and of itself. It was the American colonists saying that they wanted to cut their ties with Britain, and that they didn't want to be ruled by a monarchy.”

That was Haden. She spent months interviewing, finding footage and editing along with her partner, De la Houssaye.

“We want to make sure that people are aware of their rights, that, not the government, no one can take their rights away from them. And also everybody has the freedom of speech, everybody has the freedom to protest.”

Haden and de la Houssaye made their documentary in a class at Correia Middle School. This is their second year entering the competition.

Emmy Burrus, KPBS News.

TAG: THIS STORY IS PART OF KPBS CONTINUING HISTORY COVERAGE AHEAD OF THE 250TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE UNITED STATES THIS JULY 4TH.

THE STUDENTS’ DOCUMENTARY TITLED “THIS IS WHAT DEMOCRACY LOOKS LIKE” WILL AIR ON C-SPAN APRIL 17TH.

<<<SHOW CLOSE>>>

That’s it for the podcast today. As always you can find more San Diego news online at KPBS dot org. I’m Lawrence K. Jackson. Thanks for listening and subscribing; by doing so you are supporting public media and I really want to thank you for that. Have a great day!