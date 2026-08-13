'End of the 8': How a group of friends made San Diego's newest sitcom

What started as a few skits between friends has grown into one of San Diego's most talked-about independent creative projects. The creators of "End of the 8" take us behind the scenes of turning their love of Ocean Beach into a sitcom, casting friends instead of actors, filming in local businesses and discovering that one pilot was enough to bring their community together. They talk about learning as they went, keeping creative control and why the Ocean Beach neighborhood itself has become the show's biggest star.

Guests:



Daniel M. Dyer, director and co-producer of "End of the 8," co-founder of Visual Candy

John Cristini, co-producer of "End of the 8" and one of its stars

Ocean Beach spots mentioned in this episode:



Sources:



From KPBS Public Media, The Finest is a podcast about the people, art and movements redefining culture in San Diego. Listen to it wherever you get your podcasts or click the play button at the top of this page and subscribe to the show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Pocket Casts, Pandora, YouTube or wherever you get your podcasts.

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