Dinesh GoundarChief Technology Officer
Dinesh Goundar is the chief technology officer at KPBS, overseeing information technology, broadcast engineering, media operations, production services and facilities infrastructure. He focuses on modernizing technical operations, strengthening infrastructure security and building resilient systems that support KPBS’ mission to serve the San Diego community.
Dinesh brings over 20 years of global technical leadership across healthcare, finance, the circular economy, higher education and IT services. Before joining KPBS, he led IT infrastructure engineering for a major pediatric healthcare provider in Northern California and held senior technology roles in Australia and New Zealand.
He holds a MBA from Southern Cross University, Australia, a Bachelor of Science in computing science from the University of the South Pacific, Fiji Islands and industry certifications across cloud architecture, datacenter, disaster recovery and technical governance. Outside of work, Dinesh spends his time playing golf, hiking and discovering San Diego's local food and pastry spots.
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The aircraft is part of the 3rd Marine Air Wing, which is based at Miramar.
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Two local productions offer very different takes on familiar stories: "Die Already!" at Diversionary Black Box and "The Fairy Tale Monologues" at Moxie Theatre.
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Journalists, human rights advocates and open source analysts recoiled in horror at the initial decision: "The opportunities for abuse and disinfo are literally boundless," said one.
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The average price has increased $1.056 since the start of the joint U.S./Israel attack on Iran on Feb. 28, which sent oil prices higher and drastically accelerated increases at the gas pump.
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A proposal announced Friday spares Colorado, Utah, New Mexico and Wyoming from facing mandatory cuts for now. But it’s a temporary fix as the states that rely on the river still fight over management of the dwindling resource that powers huge swaths of the Western U.S.
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Last week, the foundation hosted a two-day series of workshops at the Barona Community Center that engaged students in arts and Indigenous culture.
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