Dinesh Goundar is the chief technology officer at KPBS, overseeing information technology, broadcast engineering, media operations, production services and facilities infrastructure. He focuses on modernizing technical operations, strengthening infrastructure security and building resilient systems that support KPBS’ mission to serve the San Diego community.

Dinesh brings over 20 years of global technical leadership across healthcare, finance, the circular economy, higher education and IT services. Before joining KPBS, he led IT infrastructure engineering for a major pediatric healthcare provider in Northern California and held senior technology roles in Australia and New Zealand.

He holds a MBA from Southern Cross University, Australia, a Bachelor of Science in computing science from the University of the South Pacific, Fiji Islands and industry certifications across cloud architecture, datacenter, disaster recovery and technical governance. Outside of work, Dinesh spends his time playing golf, hiking and discovering San Diego's local food and pastry spots.