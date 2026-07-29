Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Meet the Team
Man smiling at camera

Dinesh Goundar

Chief Technology Officer

Dinesh Goundar is the chief technology officer at KPBS, overseeing information technology, broadcast engineering, media operations, production services and facilities infrastructure. He focuses on modernizing technical operations, strengthening infrastructure security and building resilient systems that support KPBS’ mission to serve the San Diego community.

Dinesh brings over 20 years of global technical leadership across healthcare, finance, the circular economy, higher education and IT services. Before joining KPBS, he led IT infrastructure engineering for a major pediatric healthcare provider in Northern California and held senior technology roles in Australia and New Zealand.

He holds a MBA from Southern Cross University, Australia, a Bachelor of Science in computing science from the University of the South Pacific, Fiji Islands and industry certifications across cloud architecture, datacenter, disaster recovery and technical governance. Outside of work, Dinesh spends his time playing golf, hiking and discovering San Diego's local food and pastry spots.

RECENT STORIES ON KPBS
LATEST IN PODCASTS
San Diego News Now Cover Art
  1. What’s new in the city’s expanded effort to clear up encampments along freeways
LATEST IN EVENTS
The Music of John Williams
  1. The Music of John Williams
LATEST IN TV HIGHLIGHTS
Ibrahim Koma (PASSEPARTOUT), David Tennant (PHILEAS FOGG) and Leonie Benesch (ABIGAIL “FIX” FORTESCUE) in MASTERPIECE: AROUND THE WORLD IN 80 DAYS.
  1. AROUND THE WORLD IN 80 DAYS On MASTERPIECE
Most Popular
  1. New poll reveals neck and neck race for California's 48th Congressional seat
  2. UCSD researchers discover flaw in KARR anti-theft system affecting millions of SoCal drivers
  3. Mayor Todd Gloria rejects councilmember's proposal to reopen Mission Bay bathrooms
  4. Former Chargers linebacker Billy Ray Smith Jr. dies at 64
  5. La Mesa City Council reviews potential redevelopment options for downtown trolley station