Tammy Schneider is the chief financial officer at KPBS where she leads financial strategy, planning, reporting and accounting operations. She is passionate about helping organizations use their resources thoughtfully and strategically, building strong teams and creating the clarity and alignment that allow people and organizations to do their best work. At KPBS, she brings a collaborative, mission-focused approach to strengthening financial sustainability and supporting the station’s continued growth.

Tammy brings more than 20 years of experience across higher education, financial services and professional services. Before joining KPBS, she spent eight years at the University of Denver in increasingly senior business and operations roles, most recently as Assistant Dean of Business and Operations for the Ritchie School of Engineering and Computer Science. There, she served as a strategic partner to the Dean and oversaw finance, operations, human resources, marketing and enrollment for a $20 million organization. Earlier in her career, she built her expertise in financial management, internal audit and advisory services at Great-West Life Financial and KPMG.

Tammy is a Certified Public Accountant and holds a Bachelor of Arts in accounting from Fort Lewis College. She is energized by connecting people and ideas, developing emerging leaders and finding better ways to make organizations work. Outside of work, she enjoys exploring San Diego, gardening, yoga, creative pursuits and spending time with her family.