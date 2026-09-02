Tammy SchneiderChief Financial Officer
Tammy Schneider is the chief financial officer at KPBS where she leads financial strategy, planning, reporting and accounting operations. She is passionate about helping organizations use their resources thoughtfully and strategically, building strong teams and creating the clarity and alignment that allow people and organizations to do their best work. At KPBS, she brings a collaborative, mission-focused approach to strengthening financial sustainability and supporting the station’s continued growth.
Tammy brings more than 20 years of experience across higher education, financial services and professional services. Before joining KPBS, she spent eight years at the University of Denver in increasingly senior business and operations roles, most recently as Assistant Dean of Business and Operations for the Ritchie School of Engineering and Computer Science. There, she served as a strategic partner to the Dean and oversaw finance, operations, human resources, marketing and enrollment for a $20 million organization. Earlier in her career, she built her expertise in financial management, internal audit and advisory services at Great-West Life Financial and KPMG.
Tammy is a Certified Public Accountant and holds a Bachelor of Arts in accounting from Fort Lewis College. She is energized by connecting people and ideas, developing emerging leaders and finding better ways to make organizations work. Outside of work, she enjoys exploring San Diego, gardening, yoga, creative pursuits and spending time with her family.
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Stream now with KPBS+ / Premieres Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026 at 3 p.m. on KPBS TV (also available on YouTube). Pati begins in the city of Saltillo, going back to prehistoric time at Museo del Desierto, where scientists Regina González and Karina Lozano explain the delicate ecosystem that sustains life in Coahuila. Then she suits up for ranch life in a new cowboy outfit for a traditional cabrito lunch with Chef Juan Ramón Cardenas at his ranch.
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Pati begins in the city of Saltillo, going back to prehistoric time at Museo del Desierto, where scientists Regina González and Karina Lozano explain the delicate ecosystem that sustains life in Coahuila. Then she suits up for ranch life in a new cowboy outfit for a traditional cabrito lunch with Chef Juan Ramón Cardenas at his ranch.
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Legislators introduced Senate Bill 420 in response to a KPBS investigation. It’s now headed to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s desk.
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Stream now with KPBS Passport on KPBS+ / Watch Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026 at 1:30 p.m. on KPBS TV. We go around the world in search of smarter ways to cook eggs, starting with Velvety Turkish Scrambled Eggs with Yogurt. Then, we showcase eggs as a topping for soups and salads with recipes for Wok-Fried Eggs and Soy Sauce Eggs. Finally, we encounter a recipe for deconstructed fried rice in Hong Kong, Cantonese-Style Shrimp Omelet on Rice, that employs cornstarch to transform the texture of eggs.
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Council President Joe LaCava and Councilmember Raul Campillo have introduced an ordinance to permanently ban paid parking in city-owned lots at the beaches. They could be leaving millions of dollars on the table.
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The new effort appears to be another tactic in a broader Trump administration strategy to short-circuit immigrants' already limited due process options in order to speed deportations.
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- A state law meant to stop sex trafficking is facing criticism over racial bias