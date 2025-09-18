Monday, September 22, 2025 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream with KPBS+

Part adventure, part history lesson, part treasure hunt, 22-time Emmy® Award nominated ANTIQUES ROADSHOW began its 28th broadcast season in 2024 and is the most watched ongoing primetime PBS series.

Jeff Dunn for GBH, © 2025 WGBH Educational Foundation / GBH Richard Johnston (right) appraises a 1934 Martin 000-18 guitar in San Jose, Calif. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Vintage San Jose, Hour 2” airs Monday, September 22 at 8/7C p.m. on PBS.

See astounding ROADSHOW value updates to items discovered 15 years ago in San Jose, including a 1934 Martin 000-18 Guitar, Ansel Adams modern prints, ca. 1960, and a Longines aviator’s watch, ca. 1938. One Pop Art drawing doubles in value!

Jeff Dunn for GBH, © 2025 WGBH Educational Foundation / GBH Nicholas Lowry (right) appraises a Roger Broders Dunkerque travel poster, ca. 1930, in San Jose, Calif. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Vintage San Jose, Hour 2” airs Monday, September 22 at 8/7C p.m. on PBS.

Photo by Jeff Dunn for GBH, © 2025 WGBH Educational Foundation / GBH Lark E. Mason Jr. (left) appraises a Japanese lacquer box signed Haritsuo, ca.1800, in San Jose, CA. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Vintage San Jose, Hour 2” airs Monday, September 22 at 8/7C p.m. on PBS.