ANTIQUES ROADSHOW: Vintage San Jose - Hour 2

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published September 18, 2025 at 4:23 PM PDT
Joyce Jonas (left) appraises a collection of Izabel Coles jewelry &amp; drawings in San Jose, Calif. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Vintage San Jose, Hour 2” airs Monday, September 22 at 8/7C PM on PBS.
Jeff Dunn for GBH, © 2025 WGBH Educational Foundation
/
GBH
Monday, September 22, 2025 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream with KPBS+

Part adventure, part history lesson, part treasure hunt, 22-time Emmy® Award nominated ANTIQUES ROADSHOW began its 28th broadcast season in 2024 and is the most watched ongoing primetime PBS series.

Richard Johnston (right) appraises a 1934 Martin 000-18 guitar in San Jose, Calif. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Vintage San Jose, Hour 2” airs Monday, September 22 at 8/7C p.m. on PBS.
Jeff Dunn for GBH, © 2025 WGBH Educational Foundation
/
GBH
See astounding ROADSHOW value updates to items discovered 15 years ago in San Jose, including a 1934 Martin 000-18 Guitar, Ansel Adams modern prints, ca. 1960, and a Longines aviator’s watch, ca. 1938. One Pop Art drawing doubles in value!

Nicholas Lowry (right) appraises a Roger Broders Dunkerque travel poster, ca. 1930, in San Jose, Calif. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Vintage San Jose, Hour 2” airs Monday, September 22 at 8/7C p.m. on PBS.
Jeff Dunn for GBH, © 2025 WGBH Educational Foundation
/
GBH
Watch On Your Schedule: This episode will be available to stream with KPBS+, a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience).

Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.

Lark E. Mason Jr. (left) appraises a Japanese lacquer box signed Haritsuo, ca.1800, in San Jose, CA. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Vintage San Jose, Hour 2” airs Monday, September 22 at 8/7C p.m. on PBS.
Photo by Jeff Dunn for GBH, © 2025 WGBH Educational Foundation
/
GBH
Craig Evan Small (left) appraises a large Longine aviator’s watch, ca. 1938, in San Jose, Calif. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Vintage San Jose, Hour 2” airs Monday, September 22 at 8/7C p.m. on PBS.
Photo by Jeff Dunn for GBH, © 2025 WGBH Educational Foundation
/
GBH
Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
