State auditor will review law enforcement fusion centers in California

The California State Auditor announced it will audit law enforcement fusion centers in California after state lawmakers raised concerns about transparency and oversight.



Why it matters

Fusion centers emerged following the 9/11 terrorist attacks with the goal of breaking down information silos in law enforcement. Local, state and federal agencies that participate say the centers allow them to share intelligence and investigation leads more easily. There are about a half-dozen in California, including the San Diego Law Enforcement Coordination Center.

Fusion centers have faced scrutiny from advocacy groups in recent years. A highly critical congressional investigation from 2012 found the center had not yielded useful counterterrorism intelligence.



Closer look

The state audit will examine how these fusion centers operate and share intelligence. It will also look at whether the centers follow California sanctuary laws that restrict information sharing when it comes to federal immigration enforcement.

“We need to have strong oversight, stronger guidelines about how these centers operate," said Mike German, a former FBI agent and national security expert who has studied fusion centers for decades. "And more transparency so that people who are being subjected to this kind of surveillance understand what's going on.”

In a statement, San Diego Law Enforcement Coordination Center director Roy Frank said his organization is transparent and will comply with the audit.