Board of Supervisors extends public input process for San Pasqual Academy

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors declined to move forward with a proposal to “wind down” San Pasqual Academy’s residential program for foster youth.

County staff published the proposal in a board agenda last week.

The academy has offered a high school, therapeutic services and life skills training since 2001. Changes in foster care have led to fewer students and less state and federal funding. There are about 40 students there now, and its $18 million annual budget is mostly paid for with local funds.

County staff spent three months gathering public input on the future of the campus. Most participants agreed that the residential program should end if they can’t increase enrollment, said Alfredo Guardado, director of the County’s Office of Child and Family Well-Being.

“Discussions highlighted declining youth numbers, limited regional partnerships and funding as major barriers to expansion,” he told the board on Wednesday. “This led to a consensus that without a larger youth population, the academy cannot remain sustainable as a residential campus in its current form.”

On Monday, advocates for the school said they wanted a chance to respond to the proposed closure.

“This is about whether decisions impacting vulnerable young people are made with them, or simply made for them,” said Shane Harris, a civil rights activist who graduated from San Pasqual Academy.

Harris asked that the board continue its public engagement process for another 90 days.

“Slow this process down,” Harris said. “Come back with recommended actions in 90 days. Expand the public outreach sessions. Listen to the foster youth, the alumni.”

Katie Anastas / KPBS Shane Harris, a civil rights activist and graduate of San Pasqual Academy, speaks outside the San Diego County Administration Center on Monday, May 18, 2026.

On Wednesday, Supervisor Jim Desmond said he wants to discuss the long-term plan for the campus before deciding what to do with the residential program.

“I agree that there should be some sort of a pause before starting the unwinding,” he said. “What I would like to see from staff is, what’s the plan? What's the big, overall plan before we start winding anything down?”

The Board of Supervisors directed staff to continue the public engagement process and report back within 90 days. They said it should include input from current students.

“The potential for closure of the academy must be included in these discussions,” the amended agenda item read.

The board directed staff to update them on other potential uses for the campus within a year.