INDEPENDENT LENS: The Tallest Dwarf

Premieres Monday, April 6, 2026 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream with KPBS+

A deeply personal film examining connection within the little people community through a thoughtful and playful lens, “The Tallest Dwarf” premieres on PBS’s INDEPENDENT LENS.

Directed by Julie Forrest Wyman (“STRONG! (2012)”), the feature documentary examines how dwarf identity is being reshaped by culture, technology, and healthcare and explores the diverse experiences of little people through both in-depth character studies, historic vignettes, and movement-based workshops.

A filmmaker confronts dwarfism in her family and seeks belonging within the little people community. Through personal discovery and collaboration, The Tallest Dwarf explores identity, medical change, and creativity, challenging viewers to rethink what “normal” really means.

A selection in the 2026 Slamdance Unstoppable Features program, which spotlights filmmakers with disabilities, “The Tallest Dwarf” follows Wyman’s quest to unpack rumors of dwarfism in her family and ultimately find her place within the little people community.

After a lifelong sense of feeling different, Wyman explores attitudes toward normality and highlights little people who tell their stories of growing up, navigating pregnancy, and finding agency within a health system that offers hope to some and poses challenges to others.

INDEPENDENT LENS / PBS A scene from "The Tallest Dwarf" film by Julie Forrest Wyman

Through intimate portraits, creative collaborations, and archival history, the film delves into identity and medicine, asking whether society should change people or the structures that limit them.

Independent Lens A scene from "The Tallest Dwarf" film by Julie Forrest Wyman

In search of community and belonging, Wyman connects with other little people, each with their own relationship to dwarf identity and medicine. She partners with a group of little people artists in a creative process, developing a collaborative workshop that confronts their lived experience and explores the cost of conformity, as well as their insights into the historical and ongoing reality of being put on display and gawked at. Through archival footage, the film offers further context, highlighting the legacy of eugenics and a history of “correcting” dwarf and disabled bodies.

INDEPENDENT LENS / PBS A scene from "The Tallest Dwarf" film by Julie Forrest Wyman

Filmmaker Quotes:

I’ve always felt a sense of isolation, of being different, which fueled my becoming an artist,” said Wyman, an award-winning documentary filmmaker, writer, and associate professor of Cinema and Digital Media at UC Davis, whose work addresses issues of body image and the media. “Through this film, I wanted to confront how the little people community has been seen, while searching for ways to reinvent that narrative and reclaim our own story.”

“ʻThe Tallest Dwarf’ asks us to think about what it’s like to live in a community that is both invisible but always on display,” said Lois Vossen, founding executive producer of INDEPENDENT LENS. “By exploring the depiction of little people and what is deemed ʻnormal’ in media and entertainment, it encourages us to reconsider why society tries to ʻfix bodies’ rather than refocus how we perceive and portray physical differences.”

INDEPENDENT LENS / PBS A scene from "The Tallest Dwarf" film by Julie Forrest Wyman

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INDEPENDENT LENS / PBS A scene from "The Tallest Dwarf" film by Julie Forrest Wyman

Credits: Producer / Director: Julie Forrest Wyman. Producers: Jonna McKone, Lindsey Dryden and Shaleece Haas. Executive Producers Carrie Lozano and Lois Vossen