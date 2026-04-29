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No Place to Grow Old

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published April 29, 2026 at 9:42 AM PDT
An intimate look at America’s growing crisis of older adult homelessness
Matchlight Productions, Inc.
/
NETA
An intimate look at America’s growing crisis of older adult homelessness

Stream now with YouTube / Watch Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2

Older adults (55+) are the fastest-growing population entering houselessness across the country, and their numbers are on pace to triple by 2030. "No Place to Grow Old" explores this growing crisis and follows three seniors in Portland, Oregon, offering a rare and deeply human look at an overlooked and underserved demographic.

An intimate look at America’s growing crisis of older adult homelessness

In the film, we meet Jerry Vermillion, 60; Herbert Olive, 71; and Brownyn Carver, 69, whose stories shed light on issues such as the lack of affordable housing, predatory lending and the financial precarity facing many older adults.

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An intimate look at America’s growing crisis of older adult homelessness
Matchlight Productions, Inc.
/
NETA
An intimate look at America’s growing crisis of older adult homelessness

“When I first encountered the senior housing crisis, I was struck by both the severity of the issue and the lack of attention it has received,” said director Davey Schaupp. “In a culture that often prioritizes youth, the struggles of elderly individuals — especially those who are under-resourced — are too easily overlooked. With 'No Place to Grow Old,' I set out to bring these stories to the forefront and give a voice to those whose experiences are rarely heard.”

Jerry Vermillion
Matchlight Productions, Inc.
/
NETA
Jerry Vermillion
Herbert Olive
Matchlight Productions, Inc.
/
NETA
Herbert Olive
Bronwyn Carver
Matchlight Productions, Inc.
/
NETA
Bronwyn Carver

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An intimate look at America’s growing crisis of older adult homelessness
Matchlight Productions, Inc.
/
NETA
An intimate look at America’s growing crisis of older adult homelessness

Credit: Matchlight Productions, Inc.

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Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

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