GREAT PERFORMANCES: An Evening with Nicole Scherzinger

Premieres Saturday, May 23, 2026 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream with KPBS+

Recorded in October 2025, Nicole Scherzinger performs at London’s Royal Albert Hall for the first time in her first major UK solo show in 13 years. Accompanied by a full orchestra, Scherzinger sings a mix of beloved Broadway standards and pop hits from her career as lead singer of The Pussycat Dolls.

Recorded in October 2025, Nicole Scherzinger performs at London’s Royal Albert Hall for the first time in her first major UK solo show in 13 years. Accompanied by a full orchestra, Scherzinger sings a mix of beloved Broadway standards and pop hits from her career as lead singer of The Pussycat Dolls. The stage, screen, and studio star recently triumphed in London’s West End and on Broadway in her Tony and Oliver-winning performance as Norma Desmond in Jamie Lloyd’s reimagining of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “Sunset Boulevard,” with concert highlights including Scherzinger’s renditions of “With One Look” and “As if We Never Said Goodbye.”

The stage, screen, and studio star recently triumphed in London’s West End and on Broadway in her Tony and Oliver-winning performance as Norma Desmond in Jamie Lloyd’s reimagining of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “Sunset Boulevard,” with concert highlights including Scherzinger’s renditions of “With One Look” and “As if We Never Said Goodbye.”

Dom Thomas / Thirteen / The WNET Group Nicole Scherzinger

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Rachel Soh / Thirteen / WNET Nicole Scherzinger

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