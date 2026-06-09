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GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER: Trump, The Court, and the Constitution

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published June 9, 2026 at 2:22 PM PDT
Host Ian Bremmer
Richard Jopson Photography. Courtesy of American Public Television
Host Ian Bremmer

Watch Thursday, June 11, 2026 at 11:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream below or with YouTube (not in KPBS+ app)

With major Supreme Court decisions soon to come, the justices are increasingly shaping the boundaries of presidential power. As Trump pushes executive authority to new limits, can the Court rein him in, or will it clear his path to push further? Yale legal scholar Emily Bazelon weighs in on this episode of GZERO WORLD.

Listen to the podcast: The Supreme Court's biggest tests ahead, with Emily Bazelon

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With major Supreme Court decisions soon to come, the justices are increasingly shaping the boundaries of presidential power. As Trump pushes executive authority to new limits, can the Court rein him in, or will it clear his path to push further? Yale legal scholar Emily Bazelon weighs in.

Ian Bremmer, a renowned political scientist, entrepreneur and bestselling author, shares his perspective on recent global events and interviews the world leaders, experts and newsmakers shaping today’s international politics.

Credits: Presented by Creative News Group LLC. Distributed by American Public Television

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

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