GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER: Trump, The Court, and the Constitution

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With major Supreme Court decisions soon to come, the justices are increasingly shaping the boundaries of presidential power. As Trump pushes executive authority to new limits, can the Court rein him in, or will it clear his path to push further? Yale legal scholar Emily Bazelon weighs in on this episode of GZERO WORLD.

Listen to the podcast: The Supreme Court's biggest tests ahead, with Emily Bazelon

With major Supreme Court decisions soon to come, the justices are increasingly shaping the boundaries of presidential power. As Trump pushes executive authority to new limits, can the Court rein him in, or will it clear his path to push further? Yale legal scholar Emily Bazelon weighs in.

Ian Bremmer, a renowned political scientist, entrepreneur and bestselling author, shares his perspective on recent global events and interviews the world leaders, experts and newsmakers shaping today’s international politics.

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