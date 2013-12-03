Stream now with KPBS+ / Watch Saturday, July 25, 2026 at 7 p.m. on KPBS 2 + Encores Saturday, July 25 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV + Sunday, July 26 at 5 p.m. on KPBS 2

Hosted by Martin Goldsmith (classical music host on SiriusXM and former host of NPR’s Performance Today), "Classical Rewind" takes viewers on an incredible journey to explore the music of the masters.

This visual and auditory joyride offers a fanciful look at the classical masterpieces, providing spectacular video of dancers, phantoms, masked men, and fireworks to accompany each composition. Goldsmith brings his expertise to the podium, adding insight on the history and creation of this stunning music.

In this engaging welcome to the world of classical hits, viewers will experience the beauty and romance of Beethoven’s "Moonlight" Sonata and the dramatic power of Wagner’s “Ride of the Valkyries,” combined with a visual feast to match each piece. Itzhak Perlman, Joshua Bell and Stewart Copeland of The Police are among the performers who bring their personal reflections on the enduring legacy of these masterpieces.

Experience the beauty, romance and dramatic power of musical masterpieces in this visual and auditory joyride through the world of classical hits. Host Martin Goldsmith guides viewers on this fresh and engaging exploration of the world of classical music, with personal reflections from Itzhak Perlman, Joshua Bell and Stewart Copeland of The Police, among others.

"Classical Rewind" (MY MUSIC) features these performances:

"Eine kleine Nachtmusik" − Mozart; “Morning Mood” from "Peer Gynt" − Edvard Grieg; Toccata and Fugue in D Minor − Bach; "Moonlight" Sonata − Beethoven; “Rondeau” from "Suite de Symphonies" – Jean-Joseph Mouret; "Rhapsody in Blue" − George Gershwin; Symphony No. 5 in C Minor − Beethoven; “Alla Hornpipe” from "Water Music" – Handel; “Hoedown” from "Rodeo" − Aaron Copland; Also Sprach Zarathustra − Richard Strauss; “The Blue Danube” − Johann Strauss II; Boléro − Maurice Ravel; “Ride of the Valkyries” − Richard Wagner; “The Infernal Galop” (commonly known as the Can-Can) from "Orpheus in the Underworld" − Jacques Offenbach; “Spring” from The Four Seasons − Antonio Vivaldi; “The Great Gate of Kiev” from "Pictures at an Exhibition" − Modest Mussorgsky; “O Fortuna” − Carl Orff; “Ode to Joy” from Symphony No. 9 − Beethoven; “1812 Overture” −Tchaikovsky.

Courtesy of TJL Productions A drawing of Mozart and Beethoven, whose compositions are featured in "Classical Rewind" (MY MUSIC).

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