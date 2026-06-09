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The Next 250 - WASHINGTON WEEK Considers America's Future

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published June 9, 2026 at 2:42 PM PDT
Jeffrey Goldberg, the editor in chief of The Atlantic and the new moderator of WASHINGTON WEEK, rebranded as WASHINGTON WEEK WITH THE ATLANTIC on Aug. 11, 2023
Mike Morgan
Jeffrey Goldberg, the editor in chief of The Atlantic and the new moderator of WASHINGTON WEEK, rebranded as WASHINGTON WEEK WITH THE ATLANTIC on Aug. 11, 2023

Premieres Friday, June 12, 2026 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream with KPBS+

Moderated by The Atlantic editor in chief Jeffrey Goldberg, an extended panel of six leading thought leaders and journalists convene before a live studio audience in advance of the nation’s semiquincentennial, exploring themes of American patriotism, global power and Al and technology.

As the nation nears its 250th anniversary, moderator Jeffrey Goldberg leads a panel of prominent journalists in exploring America's future in this one-hour special.

WASHINGTON WEEK WITH THE ATLANTIC, the weekly public affairs roundtable that is moderated by The Atlantic editor in chief Jeffrey Goldberg, is known for its depth, balance and civil discourse. The program features journalists from print, broadcast and online news organizations who provide analysis of the week's major national news stories and their impact on the lives of Americans.

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Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

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