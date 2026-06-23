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GENERATIONS: CALIFORNIA @250

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published June 23, 2026 at 2:24 PM PDT
GENERATIONS: CALIFORNIA @250
NorCal Public Media
GENERATIONS: CALIFORNIA @250

Stream episodes early with KPBS+ / Series premiere Friday, July 3, 2026 at 5 p.m. and encore at 6:30 pm. on KPBS TV

As the American Revolution marks its 250th anniversary, GENERATIONS: CALIFORNIA @250 explores the state’s deep, diverse and dynamic history through the power of intergenerational storytelling. This six-part docuseries weaves a tapestry of California’s diverse voices by sharing stories from Indigenous, immigrant, working-class and multigenerational families.

California Golden Poppy in Diamond Valley Lake, Calif.
NorCal Public Media
/
145511790 / APT
California Golden Poppy in Diamond Valley Lake, Calif.

From kitchen tables to iconic natural landscapes, each episode features authentic conversations in intentional settings while examining questions of culture, identity and change. These conversations connect lived experiences with the past, present and future of the entire nation.

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kayaks on the water
NorCal Public Media
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EPISODE GUIDE:

Episode 1: "The California Ranch" - Three generations of agriculturalists reflect on their roots and future.

Three generations of agriculturalists reflect on their roots and future.

Episode 2: "The Torres Family – State Parks" - A family of California State Parks employees bonds over the outdoors.

Three generations reflect on conservation, family, and the future of public lands.

Episode 3: "Filipino Americans in San Jose" - Three generations of San Jose’s Filipino-American community discuss aspects of their experiences.

Three generations of San Jose’s Filipino-American community discuss aspects of their experiences.

Episode 4: "Bayview Hunters Point – San Francisco" - Three generations reflect on the past, present, and future of the Bayview Hunters Point neighborhood.

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COMING SOON:

Episode 5: "Arrivals" - Three women explore immigration, identity, and belonging in America.

Episode 6: "First Peoples" - Three Native Californians share stories of identity and resilience.

Credits: Presented by NorCal Public Media. Distributed by APT

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Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

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