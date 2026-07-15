AMANPOUR AND COMPANY: Chellie Pingree; Rachel Goodman; Jocelyn Kiley

Stream now with KPBS Passport on KPBS+ / Watch Thursday, July 16, 2026 at 10 p.m on KPBS TV

ICE officers shot and killed a man in Maine this week. Rep. Chellie Pingree (D-ME) discusses the shooting and its implications. Rachel Goodman of Protect Democracy discusses Pres. Trump's elimination of the Election Assistance Commission and its impact on the upcoming midterms. Pew Research's Jocelyn Kiley on the nine different political categories that define Americans' views.

ICE officers shot and killed a man in Maine this week. Rep. Chellie Pingree (D-ME) discusses the shooting and its implications. Rachel Goodman of Protect Democracy discusses Pres. Trump's elimination of the Election Assistance Commission and its impact on the upcoming midterms. Pew Research's Jocelyn Kiley on the nine different political categories that define Americans' views.

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About The Series: Examine the global issues, domestic news and trends impacting the world. Christiane Amanpour leads conversations with thought leaders and influencers, with other interviews from Walter Isaacson, Michel Martin, Alicia Menendez and Hari Sreenivasan.