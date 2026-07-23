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GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER: Ukraine Brings The War to Russia

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published July 23, 2026 at 4:18 PM PDT
Host Ian Bremmer
Richard Jopson Photography. Courtesy of American Public Television
Host Ian Bremmer

Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 11:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / YouTube (not available on KPBS+)

Ukraine is striking deeper inside Russia than ever before, but does that mean the momentum has truly shifted? On this episode, former Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba joins Ian Bremmer to explain Kyiv's evolving strategy, the limits of military success, and why he believes the war is entering a new phase.

Listen to the podcast: Inside Ukraine's strategy to pressure Putin, with Dmytro Kuleba

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Ukraine is striking deeper inside Russia than ever before, but does that mean the momentum has truly shifted? Former Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba joins Ian Bremmer to explain Kyiv's evolving strategy, the limits of military success, and why he believes the war is entering a new phase.

Ian Bremmer, a renowned political scientist, entrepreneur and bestselling author, shares his perspective on recent global events and interviews the world leaders, experts and newsmakers shaping today’s international politics.

Credits: Presented by Creative News Group LLC. Distributed by American Public Television

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Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

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