GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER: Ukraine Brings The War to Russia

Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 11:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / YouTube (not available on KPBS+)

Ukraine is striking deeper inside Russia than ever before, but does that mean the momentum has truly shifted? On this episode, former Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba joins Ian Bremmer to explain Kyiv's evolving strategy, the limits of military success, and why he believes the war is entering a new phase.

Listen to the podcast: Inside Ukraine's strategy to pressure Putin, with Dmytro Kuleba

Ukraine is striking deeper inside Russia than ever before, but does that mean the momentum has truly shifted? Former Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba joins Ian Bremmer to explain Kyiv's evolving strategy, the limits of military success, and why he believes the war is entering a new phase.

Ian Bremmer, a renowned political scientist, entrepreneur and bestselling author, shares his perspective on recent global events and interviews the world leaders, experts and newsmakers shaping today’s international politics.

Credits: Presented by Creative News Group LLC. Distributed by American Public Television

GZERO Media on Facebook / Instagram / TikTok

