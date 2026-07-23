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LIVE FROM THE ARTISTS DEN: REPRISE: Aimee Mann

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published July 23, 2026 at 4:40 PM PDT
Aimee Mann
WNET
/
APT
Aimee Mann

Watch Friday, July 31, 2026 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream on YouTube

In the heart of the revitalized Downtown Los Angeles district, fans packed into the breathtaking former Archdiocese cathedral Vibiana for a rare intimate set by Aimee Mann in a stripped-down, trio line-up. Built in 1876, the historic building’s Baroque white hall provided a stately setting for this special benefit concert, as Aimee treated Artists Den guests to favorites such as “Save Me” and “Wise Up” – and a first look at her album, "Smilers."

In the heart of the revitalized Downtown Los Angeles district, fans packed into the breathtaking former Archdiocese cathedral Vibiana for a rare intimate set by Aimee Mann in a stripped-down, trio line-up. Built in 1876, the historic building’s Baroque white hall provided a stately setting for this special benefit concert, as Aimee treated Artists Den guests to favorites such as “Save Me” and “Wise Up” – and a first look at her album, Smilers.

EPISODE SONG LIST:

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  • Freeway
  • 31 Today
  • Little Tornado
  • Medicine Wheel
  • Borrowing Time
  • Phoenix
  • You’re With Stupid Now
  • Amateur
  • Goodbye Caroline
  • Wise Up
  • Save Me
  • Ballantine’s
  • Today’s The Day

About The Series: LIVE FROM THE ARTISTS DEN REPRISE is a special presentation celebrating 20 years of Artists Den Productions from some of the series' most beloved artists. This premiere broadcast features Patty Griffin, Ben Harper,The Swell Season, Raphael Saadiq Aimee Mann & KT Tunstall, bringing their iconic performances to audiences once again. Live from the Artists Den creatively connects music fans with extraordinary artists performing in non-traditional, often historic and architecturally significant settings. These dream concerts are timeless and their iconic format are a signature hallmark of this critically acclaimed series.

Presented by WNET. Distributed by APT

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Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

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