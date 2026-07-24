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POV: The Gas Station Attendant

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published July 24, 2026 at 2:43 PM PDT
Courtesy of Greene Fort Productions
/
POV / American Documentary, Inc

Premieres Monday, Aug. 3, 2026 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream with KPBS+

In "The Gas Station Attendant," director Karla Murthy weaves together home videos and recorded phone conversations from when her father worked at a gas station in Texas, tracing his incredible journey to America and the challenges of making a living.

Alongside his story, Murthy reflects on her own experiences as the daughter of immigrants — her mother is from the Philippines — navigating adulthood in New York City and now, motherhood.

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Trailer for "The Gas Station Attendant" by director Karla Murthy.

What emerges is an intimate love letter: a meditation on a complex father-daughter relationship and a poignant tribute to the immigrant working class.

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Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

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