POV: The Gas Station Attendant

Premieres Monday, Aug. 3, 2026 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream with KPBS+

In "The Gas Station Attendant," director Karla Murthy weaves together home videos and recorded phone conversations from when her father worked at a gas station in Texas, tracing his incredible journey to America and the challenges of making a living.

Alongside his story, Murthy reflects on her own experiences as the daughter of immigrants — her mother is from the Philippines — navigating adulthood in New York City and now, motherhood.

Trailer for "The Gas Station Attendant" by director Karla Murthy.

What emerges is an intimate love letter: a meditation on a complex father-daughter relationship and a poignant tribute to the immigrant working class.

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