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PLANET CALIFORNIA

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published June 20, 2022 at 4:14 PM PDT
Rock Creek Sierras, Calif.

Stream now with KPBS Passport on KPBS+ / Watch Sundays, Aug. 2 and Aug. 9, 2026 at 10 p.m. on KPBS 2 + Encore Thursdays, Aug. 6 and 13 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2

PLANET CALIFORNIA is a two-part documentary celebrating California’s wildlife and wild places, and their coexistence with the 40 million people who call it home. Famous for its beaches and Hollywood, California is also a wellspring of biodiversity. Bounded by mountains, deserts and the Pacific Ocean, here are iconic wild places like Yosemite National Park and Death Valley, as well as Baja California’s lesser-known wild beauty.

A celebration of California’s wildlife and wild places, and their coexistence with the 40 million people who call it home. Famous for its beaches and Hollywood, California is also a wellspring of biodiversity. Bounded by mountains, deserts and the Pacific Ocean, here are iconic wild places like Yosemite National Park and Death Valley, as well as Baja California’s lesser-known wild beauty.

EPISODE GUIDE:

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“Rivers of Gold” - California is a land of extremes - tallest, deepest, highest, hottest. But in a rapidly changing and thirsty world, drought, dams and fire pose dire threats to an ecosystem connected by rivers on land, in the air and in the sea.

Scientists are undertaking a daring experiment to increase Sierra Nevada bighorn sheep populations - relocating them to remote mountain areas by helicopter, where they will be safe from predators.

“Close Encounters” - Hollywood may captivate, but in one of the most biologically diverse places on Earth, the real stars of California - a wild and spectacular cast of creatures in the sea and on land, from blue whales to burrowing owls - are ready for their close-up.

A Baja California community shows how a reef devastated from overfishing can be dramatically restored to abundance.

Watch On Your Schedule: Stream now with KPBS Passport on KPBS+, a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience). Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.

Kangaroo rats dig the burrows used by many residents, and are also the primary prey of Carrizo Plains predators. But they hold their own against rattlers.
Burrowing Owls
1 of 8
Burrowing Owls
Courtesy of Mark Romanov/© Wild Logic
Rattlesnake
2 of 8
Rattlesnake
Courtesy of Mark Romanov/© Wild Logic
Great White Shark, Baja California
3 of 8
Great White Shark, Baja California
Courtesy of Erick Higuera\
California Wildflower Bloom
4 of 8
California Wildflower Bloom
Courtesy of Rick Rosenthal/© Wild Logic
Sunset, Redwoods, Fog
5 of 8
Sunset, Redwoods, Fog
Courtesy of Rick Rosenthal/© Wild Logic
Rock Creek Sierras, Calif.
6 of 8
Rock Creek Sierras, Calif.
Courtesy of Rick Rosenthal/© Wild Logic
California Wildfire
7 of 8
California Wildfire
Courtesy of Rick Rosenthal/© Wild Logic
Kit Foxes
8 of 8
Kit Foxes
Courtesy of Erick Higuera

Credits: Directed by Rick Rosenthal. Executive producers: Birgit Peters and Sabine Holzer. A Terra Mater Factual Studios / Wild Logic production in co-production with Doclights/NDR Naturfilm, PBS in association with ARTE France

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Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

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