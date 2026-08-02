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PLANET CALIFORNIA is a two-part documentary celebrating California’s wildlife and wild places, and their coexistence with the 40 million people who call it home. Famous for its beaches and Hollywood, California is also a wellspring of biodiversity. Bounded by mountains, deserts and the Pacific Ocean, here are iconic wild places like Yosemite National Park and Death Valley, as well as Baja California’s lesser-known wild beauty.

A celebration of California’s wildlife and wild places, and their coexistence with the 40 million people who call it home. Famous for its beaches and Hollywood, California is also a wellspring of biodiversity. Bounded by mountains, deserts and the Pacific Ocean, here are iconic wild places like Yosemite National Park and Death Valley, as well as Baja California’s lesser-known wild beauty.

EPISODE GUIDE:

“Rivers of Gold” - California is a land of extremes - tallest, deepest, highest, hottest. But in a rapidly changing and thirsty world, drought, dams and fire pose dire threats to an ecosystem connected by rivers on land, in the air and in the sea.

Scientists are undertaking a daring experiment to increase Sierra Nevada bighorn sheep populations - relocating them to remote mountain areas by helicopter, where they will be safe from predators.

“Close Encounters” - Hollywood may captivate, but in one of the most biologically diverse places on Earth, the real stars of California - a wild and spectacular cast of creatures in the sea and on land, from blue whales to burrowing owls - are ready for their close-up.

A Baja California community shows how a reef devastated from overfishing can be dramatically restored to abundance.

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Kangaroo rats dig the burrows used by many residents, and are also the primary prey of Carrizo Plains predators. But they hold their own against rattlers.

1 of 8 Burrowing Owls Courtesy of Mark Romanov/© Wild Logic 2 of 8 Rattlesnake Courtesy of Mark Romanov/© Wild Logic 3 of 8 Great White Shark, Baja California Courtesy of Erick Higuera\ 4 of 8 California Wildflower Bloom Courtesy of Rick Rosenthal/© Wild Logic 5 of 8 Sunset, Redwoods, Fog Courtesy of Rick Rosenthal/© Wild Logic 6 of 8 Rock Creek Sierras, Calif. Courtesy of Rick Rosenthal/© Wild Logic 7 of 8 California Wildfire Courtesy of Rick Rosenthal/© Wild Logic 8 of 8 Kit Foxes Courtesy of Erick Higuera



Credits: Directed by Rick Rosenthal. Executive producers: Birgit Peters and Sabine Holzer. A Terra Mater Factual Studios / Wild Logic production in co-production with Doclights/NDR Naturfilm, PBS in association with ARTE France