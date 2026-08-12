Stream now with KPBS Passport on KPBS+ / Watch Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2026 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV

San Diego isn’t just America’s Finest City; it’s America’s wildest city. Despite its 3.3 million human residents and an utterly transformed landscape, San Diego County is the most biologically diverse county in America. Witness its hidden wonders in NATURE “San Diego: America’s Wildest City.”

Experience San Diego's dazzling biodiversity thriving among a human population of 3.3 million residents. From grebes' intricate rituals to orcas' thrilling hunts, witness nature's resilience and beauty amidst the urban sprawl.

San Diego is an oasis at the intersection of hostile worlds: the dividing line between the Mojave Desert to the East and the Pacific Ocean to the West; the Sierra Mountains to the North and Mexican border to the South.

Just off San Diego's shore, single-celled algae called dinoflagellates start to reproduce and if disturbed, a chemical reaction within the cell creates a tiny spark of light. When the conditions are right, the algae multiply and the coastal waters glow blue.

Meet the diverse array of wildlife thriving incongruously in a transformed landscape of manmade wilderness. From the dramatic rituals of grebes and the playful antics of ground squirrels to the thrilling hunts of orcas and the moonlit spawning of grunion, witness nature's resilience and beauty amidst the urban sprawl.

© Terra Mater Studios GmbH and Day’s Edge Productions / PBS A harbor seal rests on the rocky shores of La Jolla at golden hour. San Diego, Calif.

“The first day I arrived in San Diego and walked to the beach at sunset, I looked out at the ocean and listened to the sound of surf, seagulls, and seals and knew this wonderful place would become my home,” said writer and director Nate Dappen. “What I didn't realize on that day was just how rich this landscape was. I began to explore and was stunned by the diversity of ecosystems here - deserts, mountains, chaparral, and the great Pacific Ocean all within an hour drive. I knew I wanted to create a film that celebrates a different, spectacular side of America's most biodiverse county."

© Terra Mater Studios GmbH and Day’s Edge Productions / PBS A pod of orcas swim through the glassy waters off of the San Diego Coast.

Watch On Your Schedule: NATURE "San Diego: America's Wildest City" is available to stream with KPBS Passport on KPBS+, a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience). Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.

These hummingbird chicks are ready to join the adults at the local feeders, where a predator lurks nearby: a roadrunner. Like the cartoon, the real roadrunner is clever - and also a hunter.

As the baby squirrels grow and start to venture outside their den, the growing colony draws the attention of hungry crows. The tiny kits must quickly learn about the dangers of these deadly birds.

Credits: A production of The WNET Group, Terra Mater Studios GmbH and Day’s Edge Productions. The documentary is written and produced by Nate Dappen and Neil Losin. For Terra Mater Studios, Ivo Filatsch and Sabine Holzer are executive producers. For NATURE, Fred Kaufman is Executive Producer, Bill Murphy is series producer and Janet Hess is series editor. NATURE is a production of The WNET Group.