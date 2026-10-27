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Secrets of the Dead: Saving Tangier Island

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published October 27, 2026 at 2:28 PM PDT
Graham Nickerson, Russ Burke, and Captain Alan Parks scour nautical charts for the location of the long-lost Fort Albion.
© Yap Films Inc.
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PBS
Graham Nickerson, Russ Burke, and Captain Alan Parks scour nautical charts for the location of the long-lost Fort Albion.

Stream with KPBS+ / Premieres Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV + Encores Thursday, Nov. 5 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2 and Sunday, Nov. 8 at 10 p.m. on KPBS 2

Early morning view of the crab shacks that surround Tangier Island.
© Yap Films Inc.
/
PBS
Early morning view of the crab shacks that surround Tangier Island.

Welcome to tiny Tangier Island in the Chesapeake Bay. Pivotal in the War of 1812, it's where Francis Scott Key was inspired to write "The Star-Spangled Banner" and where hundreds of self-emancipated men joined the British to take up arms against their former masters. Now, rising sea levels threaten the island, and the race is on to ensure Tangier will remain a witness to American history.

Welcome to tiny Tangier Island in the Chesapeake Bay. Pivotal in the War of 1812, it's where Francis Scott Key was inspired to write "The Star-Spangled Banner" and where hundreds of self-emancipated men joined the British to take up arms against their former masters. Now, rising sea levels threaten the island, and the race is on to ensure Tangier will remain a witness to American history.

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Descendants of the Black Colonial Marines, Nicole Brooks, Herman Brooks and Graham Nickerson, explore a farm where colonial marines were once enslaved.
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PBS
Descendants of the Black Colonial Marines, Nicole Brooks, Herman Brooks and Graham Nickerson, explore a farm where colonial marines were once enslaved.

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A British Royal Marine holds a memorial service for the fallen soldiers of the War of 1812. In attendance are residents of Tangier Island and descendants of the Black Colonial Marines
© Yap Films Inc.
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PBS
A British Royal Marine holds a memorial service for the fallen soldiers of the War of 1812. In attendance are residents of Tangier Island and descendants of the Black Colonial Marines

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Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

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