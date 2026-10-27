Secrets of the Dead: Saving Tangier Island

Stream with KPBS+ / Premieres Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV + Encores Thursday, Nov. 5 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2 and Sunday, Nov. 8 at 10 p.m. on KPBS 2

© Yap Films Inc. / PBS Early morning view of the crab shacks that surround Tangier Island.

Welcome to tiny Tangier Island in the Chesapeake Bay. Pivotal in the War of 1812, it's where Francis Scott Key was inspired to write "The Star-Spangled Banner" and where hundreds of self-emancipated men joined the British to take up arms against their former masters. Now, rising sea levels threaten the island, and the race is on to ensure Tangier will remain a witness to American history.

Welcome to tiny Tangier Island in the Chesapeake Bay. Pivotal in the War of 1812, it's where Francis Scott Key was inspired to write "The Star-Spangled Banner" and where hundreds of self-emancipated men joined the British to take up arms against their former masters. Now, rising sea levels threaten the island, and the race is on to ensure Tangier will remain a witness to American history.

© Yap Films Inc. / PBS Descendants of the Black Colonial Marines, Nicole Brooks, Herman Brooks and Graham Nickerson, explore a farm where colonial marines were once enslaved.

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