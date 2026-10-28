GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER: Is A Blue Wave Coming?

Watch Thursday, Oct. 29, 2026 at 11:30 p.m. on KPBS TV (Not available in KPBS+ / Stream with YouTube

This week, Amy Walter, Editor-in-Chief, The Cook Political Report with Amy Walter, and Liam Donovan, Republican Political Strategist join Ian. The Iran war, rising prices, and growing voter frustration are complicating Republicans' midterm prospects. Can Trump help his party hold Congress, or is a blue wave on the horizon?

The Iran war, rising prices, and growing voter frustration are complicating Republicans' midterm prospects. Can Trump help his party hold Congress, or is a blue wave on the horizon?

Ian Bremmer, a renowned political scientist, entrepreneur and bestselling author, shares his perspective on recent global events and interviews the world leaders, experts and newsmakers shaping today’s international politics.