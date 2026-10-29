"The Day of The Dead (el Día De Muertos)" offers an intimate look into the annual tradition that honors loved ones who have passed away.
The film offers an intimate look into the annual tradition that honors loved ones who have passed away. Filmed in Mexico, the program immerses viewers in the customs that accompany this traditional Mexican holiday. It documents the participating families' joyful celebrations, from preparing food and making offerings to enjoying lively town music and adorning panteóns (cemeteries) with flowers — all in joyful celebration of loved ones who have departed.
Filmed in Mexico, the program immerses viewers in the customs that accompany this traditional Mexican holiday.
It documents the participating families' joyful celebrations, from preparing food and making offerings to enjoying lively town music and adorning panteóns (cemeteries) with flowers — all in joyful celebration of loved ones who have departed.
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.