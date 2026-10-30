Stream now with KPBS Passport on KPBS+ / Watch Friday, Oct. 30, 2026 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV

Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) has become a globally recognized Mexican tradition celebrated in Latino neighborhoods throughout the United States and by people of Mexican heritage everywhere. Traditionally observed on the first two days of November, Día de los Muertos sees families and friends paying their respects to deceased loved ones with colorful and festive gatherings filled with food, flowers and warm remembrances rather than funereal mourning.

¡Dia de los Muertos! is a musical celebration of this much-anticipated and highly celebrated fiesta by people of Mexican heritage everywhere. Special guests include Latino rock greats, Los Lobos, the salsa-rap-reggae-funk of Ozomatli — both Los Angeles-based — and the all-female mariachi band Flor de Toloache from New York City.

Doña Lorenza of La Cocina Yatzeche in Seaside , CA explains the preparations for her famous celebrations of Dia de los Muertos.

Taped before a live audience deep within the unique and beautiful “underworld” of The Caverns, a subterranean amphitheater in Middle Tennessee, “Día de los Muertos” includes performances by the following artists:

LOS LOBOS – with their unique GRAMMY-winning amalgamation of rock and roll, Tex-Mex, country, zydeco, folk, R&B, blues and traditional music such as cumbia, boleros and norteños, the East L.A. band formed almost 50 years ago has sold millions of records, won prestigious awards and made fans around the world.

In the "underworld" of The Caverns subterranean amphitheater, members of Los Lobos perform "Maricela."

OZOMATLI – this longtime Los Angeles-based band brings the evening’s energy up with their lively mash-up of salsa, jazz, funk, reggae, rap and several types of Latin music: tropical genres like merengue and cumbia, Mexican styles like norteño and Jamaican ska and reggae, all mixed with a heavy dose of hip-hop and funk.

In the "underworld" of The Caverns subterranean amphitheater, members of LA-based Ozomatli perform "Paleta."



FLOR DE TOLOACHE – this Latin GRAMMY Award-winning, New York-based, all-female group combines old-style Mariachi with a modern edge. Featured on NPR and THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT, Flor de Toloache’s distinctive sound is a fresh, genre-busting take on traditional Mexican music.

In the "underworld" of The Caverns subterranean amphitheater, members of Flor de Toloache perform "Regresa Ya."

The audience is composed of Tennessee’s diverse Latino communities, many in skeleton makeup and traditional costumes, organized by the Tennessee Immigrant and Refugee Rights Coalition. The performances are intermixed with short vignettes produced by San Francisco filmmaker Jennifer Maytorena Taylor that illuminate the meaning of Día de los Muertos.

Courtesy of John Partipilo / FR170895 AP Latin GRAMMY Award-winning, New York-based, all-female group Flor de Toloache combines old-style Mariachi with a modern edge.

Watch On Your Schedule: "Día de los Muertos" is now available to stream with KPBS Passport, a member benefit that unlocks exclusive shows and extra content on KPBS+, a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

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Courtesy of John Partipilo / FR170895 AP PBS show at the Caverns featuring Los Lobos, Flor De Toloache and Ozomatu

Credits: Produced by Todd Jarrell Productions, LLC in association with PBS and Latino Public Broadcasting. The executive producer is Todd Jarrell. The executive producer for LPB is Sandie Viquez Pedlow.