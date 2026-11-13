Pinkalicious & Peterrific: Amazing Sled Run/Frost Fairy
Full 2026 Broadcast Schedule:
Monday, Nov.16 at 3:30 p.m. on PBS KIDS
Monday, Nov.16, 11:30 pm on PBS KIDS
Wednesday, Dec. 23 at 3:30 p.m. on PBS KIDS
Wednesday, Dec. 23 at 11:30 p.m. on PBS KIDS
Saturday, Dec. 26 at 7 a.m. on PBS KIDS
Stream on the PBS Kids website
It's a snow day for Pinkalicious, Peter, Rafael and Jasmine! In fact, it snowed so much that the snow reaches Pinkalicious' bedroom window! With all this snow on the ground, the kids decide to build the most pinkatastic sled run ever!
Pinkalicious and Peter find Felix the Frost Fairy fast asleep on the job. They'll need to help him so everyone in Pinkville will have wonderful winter window designs when they wake up.
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