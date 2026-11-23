Stream now with KPBS Passport on KPBS+ / Watch Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2026 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV

Discover how actress Julianna Marguiles, author Azar Nafisi and chef Lidia Bastianich are bound together by their ancestors' singular and deeply human desire to preserve their most cherished traditions.

Julianna Margulies learns about the origins of her last name on Finding Your Roots with Henry Louis Gates, Jr.

Azar Nafisi encounters a letter from President Lyndon B. Johnson to her father in Finding Your Roots with Henry Louis Gates, Jr.

Watch On Your Schedule: KPBS+ is a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience). Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.