Destination Masterpiece
Premieres Sunday, Dec. 6, 2026 at 9:30 p.m. on KPBS TV + Saturday, Dec. 12 at 2 p.m. on KPBS TV + Sunday, Dec. 13 at 2 p.m. on CREATE + Sunday, Dec. 13 at 9:30 p.m. on CREATE / Stream with KPBS+
Beyond the stellar scripts and dynamic casts of the celebrated drama series MASTERPIECE lies an unspoken element that often steals the show — the locations! These picturesque backdrops now take center stage in this travel guide that crisscrosses Britain.
Explore the hidden stories behind the places where the MASTERPIECE magic happens in this rollicking odyssey. Mixing live cinematography, local expert interviews, and scenes from captivating dramas and mysteries, "Destination Masterpiece" covers a range of topics for each locale: from Cornish mining to Tudor Art to Victorian architecture. Actors and the creative teams who bring MASTERPIECE programs to life provide further insight. Structured like a guidebook, the program culminates in travel tips tailored for the perfect British adventure.
Viewers will experience picturesque vistas on a dream vacation itinerary spanning nine MASTERPIECE series. Highlights include the gold and silver-threaded tapestries of Hampton Court Palace from "Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light," the real rowing regatta shown in "The Marlow Murder Club," Kersey’s quaint pink cottages in "Magpie Murders," the promenades of Bath that inspired "Sanditon," the preserved Victorian markets of Bristol in "The Forsytes," the Cornish cliffside mines featured in "Poldark," The Church of St. Andrew and St. Mary made famous by "Grantchester"; the labyrinths of gothic Oxford libraries seen in "Endeavour"; and the real Yorkshire family farm from "All Creatures Great and Small."
“There's something about period dramas and being surrounded by brilliant locations that immediately gives you quite an easy way into a character,” says Alexander Vlahos, who played Charles Lockhart in "Sanditon." “And it's time travel, isn't it?” Andrew Morall, Bard Graduate Center Professor and Lecturer on the Arts of Tudor England, says, “Traveling around will deepen your experience. Every tiny hamlet, village or town has within it layers of history.”
"Destination Masterpiece" celebrates these breathtaking settings with an in-depth armchair adventure. Gaze up at grand palaces, wander down cobbled university streets, and stroll through bucolic landscapes that leave a legacy for television viewers for years to come.
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Credits: Directed, written and edited by Eli Brown. It is produced, written and edited by Gillian Harrill, narrated by Colin WD McLean, and is a production of Burst Films LLC.