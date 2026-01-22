San Diego weekend arts top picks: Honeybees, poetry, indie pop and tokidoki

Visual art

'Local Visions: Reimagining the Façade'

The San Diego Museum of Art recently held an open call for local artists to reimagine the museum's entrance and façade, and will exhibit a collection of paintings and illustrations chosen from the proposals. Artists include Mary Jhun, Lori Mitchell, Stefanie Bales, John Chang, Tim Novara, Brandon Palma and more.

Jan. 24-July 26 | SDMA, 1450 El Prado, Balboa Park | $15-$25 | MORE INFO

'Deriva: A Printmaking Exhibition'

The San Diego Printmaking Society, conceived by teaching artist Kelvin Lopez, is hosting a group exhibition featuring prints by artists and presses from San Diego, Tijuana and beyond. The exhibit itself is inspired by the act of prints and art traveling across borders and around the world. The show is in Tijuana.

4:30-7:30 p.m. Jan. 24 | Norte Brewing Co., Calle Salvador Díaz Mirón 4ta. 8178-Interior 5to Piso, Zona Centro, Tijuana | Free | MORE INFO

Taylor Chapin: 'Fever Dreams'

Recently unveiled at Quint ONE inside Bread & Salt, this new painting by San Diego artist Taylor Chapin is a bit hypnotic — a perfect choice for the singular Quint ONE viewing experience. Somehow abstract, psychedelic and figurative at the same time, the gallery describes the scene as a "manufactured midcentury purgatory."

Quint Gallery Taylor Chapin's "Fever Dreams" is on view at Quint ONE through Feb. 28, 2026.

Check it out during gallery hours, or take a peek when grabbing your weekend coffee or pastry at Provecho Coffee .

11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, through Feb. 28 | Quint ONE, 1955 Julian Ave., Logan Heights | Free | MORE INFO

'The Border & Beyond: Contemporary Views'

Ana Maria Herrera "Frenos Suspendidos," by Ana Maria Herrera, is part of "The Border and Beyond: Contemporary Views" exhibition at the Borrego Art Institute through Jan. 25.

Heading out to the desert to catch an early glimpse of some springtime flowers? While you're there, check out the closing weekend of Borrego Art Institute's current special exhibition, with work by artists Ana Maria Herrera, Lupita Shahbazi, Carlos Castrejon, Melisa Rimada and Elizabeth Rodriguez.

10 a.m. - 4 p.m. daily through Jan. 25 | Borrego Art Institute, 665 Palm Canyon Dr., Borrego Springs | Free | MORE INFO

Theater

'Dead Moose'

Playwright and composer Tyler Tafolla's new musical, "Dead Moose," premieres at Oceanside Theatre Company. The story follows the 18-year-old Job as he recovers from a car collision with a moose, whose ghost seems to have a lot to say. With mature and heavy themes, the musical is recommended for ages 14+.

Jan. 23-Feb. 1 | Sunshine Brooks Theater, 217 North Coast Hwy., Oceanside | $28+ | MORE INFO

Michael Ward / NVA The cast of "The Apiary" at New Village Arts is shown in this undated photo.

'The Apiary'

New Village Arts presents the San Diego premiere of Kate Douglas' "The Apiary." Douglas' bio rattles through a long list of theatrical and artistic accomplishments and awards before also mentioning that she's a master naturalist and "citizen tree pruner." "The Apiary" is the story of four women responsible for keeping the last honeybee colonies alive in a lab set 20 years in the future. Directed by Kristianne Kurner, the show features a strong local cast starring Michelle Caravia, Adelaida Martinez, Milena Sellers Phillips and Nio Russell. Lower-cost previews run through Jan. 30, and if you arrive at the box office an hour early, preview performances are pay-what-you-wish, with a suggested donation of $20.

Jan. 23-Feb 22 | New Village Arts, 2787 State St., Carlsbad | $35-$70 | MORE INFO

Books

Soft Focus Reading Series: Karla Cordero and Margarita Pintado Burgos

San Diego's official poet laureate, Paola Capó-García, hosts Soft Focus, a new poetry series held at one of our newest indie bookstores, Hey Books! downtown. In the next iteration, Karla Cordero and Margarita Pintado Burgos will read.

6:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 22 | Hey Books! 921 E St., downtown | Free | MORE INFO

San Diego Local Author Showcase 60th Anniversary

The San Diego Public Library's annual celebration of local writers turns 60 this year. To commemorate the anniversary, Dean Nelson will present a keynote address, followed by an open mic event hosted by San Diego Poetry Annual publisher Michael Klam. Local authors will exhibit their books in a special exhibition unveiled during the event, which will remain on view through Feb. 28.

Noon - 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 24 | San Diego Central Library, 330 Park Blvd., downtown | Free | MORE INFO

Music

Analog Dad, Daddy and The Band Cope

San Francisco-based, genre-defying indie band Analog Dad performs at Soda Bar along with two standout local bands: Daddy and The Band Cope. Daddy's recent single, "Candy," is a catchy, pop-tinged track, with richly layered harmonies and twinkling guitars.

<a href="https://daddytheband.bandcamp.com/track/candy" data-cms-ai="0">Candy by Daddy</a>

And The Band Cope, on the heels of their excellent, introspective and moody EP, "Dress Up," continues to impress.

<a href="https://thebandcope.bandcamp.com/album/dress-up" data-cms-ai="0">Dress Up by The Band Cope</a>

7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 22 at Soda Bar, 3615 El Cajon Blvd., City Heights | $15.97 | MORE INFO

Camarada: Creativity and Madness

Chamber ensemble Camarada pairs Baroque music with contemporary composers in a program for flute, violin, viola, cello, guitar, piano, percussion and a narrator. Works by Telemann, Haydn, Paganini and Marin Marais will be performed alongside new compositions by Nathan Daughtrey and Jordan Kuspa. Kuspa's "Breath of the Ocean" is a commission inspired by San Diego's biodiversity.

7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 24 | The Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center, 7600 Fay Ave., La Jolla | $28-$98 | MORE INFO

Shades of Tjader: A Tribute to Cal Tjader

Two free shows at Lou Lou's explores the vibraphone-infused Afro-Cuban jazz of Cal Tjader, a pioneering American performer, bandleader and recording artist . Local vibraphonist Ian Harland performs with Omar Lopez, Carlos Ordiano, Kiko Cornejo Jr., Steve Haney and Tommy Aros. As with many shows at Lou Lou's, expect some dancing.

8 p.m. and 10 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 24 | Lou Lou's Jungle Room, The Lafayette, 2223 El Cajon Blvd., North Park | Free | MORE INFO

Constant Smiles, In Mazes and Neutral Shirt

Two of my favorite local acts, In Mazes and Neutral Shirt , will support Queens-based dream pop band Constant Smiles, who just released a new album, "Moonflowers."

<a href="https://constantsmiles.bandcamp.com/album/moonflowers" data-cms-ai="0">Moonflowers by Constant Smiles</a>

7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 25 | The Banshee, 3519 El Cajon Blvd., City Heights | $17 | MORE INFO

Film

'The Dreams We Share'

Centro Cultural de la Raza hosts the annual Enero Zapatista, a monthlong exhibition and series of events commemorating the 1994 Indigenous Zapatista rebellion in Chiapas, Mexico. Part of the event is a screening of "The Dreams We Share," a 2025 documentary by filmmaker Valentina Leduc that explores the Zapatista "Journey for Life" to Europe in 2021. Be sure to check out the " El Común Zapatista: In the Face of the Storm " exhibition, on view through Feb. 12.

6-8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 23 | Centro Cultural de la Raza, 2004 Park Blvd., Balboa Park | Free | MORE INFO

Family and more

Kid-organized tokidoki trading event

What's cooler than a go-getter kid with an idea? When a major institution thinks it's a pretty good idea, too. The Comic-Con Museum will host a tokidoki blind box trading event planned by kids and for kids only, with no money exchanges allowed. The trading event is free, though tickets are required to check out the rest of the museum — including the "tokidoki: Twenty Years of Kawaii and Chaos" exhibit.

J. Islas / JWC The "tokidoki: Twenty Years of Kawaii and Chaos" exhibition is shown in this undated photo at the San Diego Comic-Con Museum in Balboa Park.