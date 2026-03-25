From family recipes to a home kitchen business

A Rancho Peñasquitos woman is turning a lifelong family tradition into a growing business all from her home kitchen.

Yanira Majano, owner of Love Pupusas, learned to cook from her mother Martha Martinez at a young age. Today, the two work side by side, preparing traditional Salvadoran dishes together.

“I’ve been cooking pupusas with my mom, she’s always been there in the kitchen with me,” Majano said.

Pupusas, a staple of Salvadoran cuisine, are made from corn dough and filled with ingredients like cheese, beans or meat before being cooked on a griddle. For Majano, the dish represents more than just food.

“It’s more authentic, it’s that touch of love that we put into what we cook,” she said.

What started as cooking for family and friends has now grown into a business serving the Rancho Peñasquitos community. Majano operates a Microenterprise Home Kitchen Operation, or MEHKO, a San Diego County program that allows residents to legally prepare and sell food from their homes.

“A microenterprise home kitchen operation is a type of food facility that allows people to sell food directly from their home kitchens,” said Roya Bagheri, executive director of COOK Alliance.

Bagheri said the program is designed to make starting a food business more accessible.

Carlos Castillo / KPBS A platter of Salvadoran appetizers including quesadillas, pupusas and pasteles is shown on March 13, 2026.



“There’s no need for commercial equipment," she explained. "A lot of people are using this as a stepping stone into the food industry.”

To get started, applicants must go through the county’s approval process.

“There is an application online. People submit their menu and their standard operating procedures, and then they go through an inspection process,” Bagheri said. “Once they’re cleared, they are able to cook.”

The permit is issued through the county's Department of Environmental Health and Quality, and inspections are conducted similarly to traditional restaurants.

“The same people who inspect restaurants are coming out to inspect home kitchens,” she said.

Bagheri said the program is especially impactful for people looking to turn family recipes into income.

“It’s giving people the opportunity to pursue entrepreneurship in a way that’s accessible,” she said. “It’s also a way to share culture and connect with the community.”

For those interested in trying similar home-based food businesses, an interactive map of MEHKO operators is available online , allowing users to find options in their area.

For Majano, the opportunity also provides something more personal: the ability to continue cooking alongside her mother.

“Being able to do it from home, it’s such a blessing to be able to spend time with my mom. She’s 88, and being able to share her recipes, being able to share time with her is very precious.” she said.