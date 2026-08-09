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Arts & Culture

Visions Of Italy: Southern Style

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published January 11, 2017 at 8:26 AM PST
Aerial view of the Colosseum in Rome, Italy.
Courtesy of © WLIW New York
Aerial view of the Colosseum in Rome, Italy.

Stream now with KPBS Passport on KPBS+ / Watch Sunday, Aug. 9, 2026 at 6:30 p.m. on KPBS 2

Soar above the spectacular landscape of southern Italy, with aerial footage set to glorious music!

Shot in high-definition video from a helicopter-mounted camera, “Visions Of Italy: Southern Style” takes viewers on a seamless sojourn starting with Rome, following along the rugged western coastline to the toe of the “boot” at Reggio Calabria, and then back inland over the countryside to Rome.

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Shot in high-definition video, VISIONS OF ITALY: SOUTHERN STYLE takes viewers on a seamless sojourn starting with Rome, following along the rugged western coastline to the toe of the “boot” at Reggio Calabria, and then back inland over the countryside to Rome. With stunning aerial footage and an informative, poetic narrative that celebrates southern Italy’s considerable charms, the program features a soundtrack that underscores the emotional connections many feel for this beautiful region.

With stunning aerial footage and an informative and poetic narrative celebrating southern Italy’s considerable charms, “Visions Of Italy” features a soundtrack that underscores the emotional connections America’s Italians have for their motherland.

Aerial view of Pompeii, Italy.
Courtesy of © WLIW New York
Aerial view of Pompeii, Italy.

Images of Italy that no tourist’s camera could capture are set to Neapolitan classics, choral selections, Italian folk songs, and the works of Italian composers such as Rossini, Puccini and Vivaldi, with Italian-American performers including Dean Martin and Michael Amante.

The program also takes viewers over the charming cliff sides of Sorrento and the picturesque fishing port of Positano, San Marco, Nicotera, Diamante and other stops along the “Calabrian Riviera.”

Aerial view of Capri, Italy.
Courtesy of © WLIW New York
Aerial view of Capri, Italy.

Then travel up the “Valley of the Dragon” to towering Ravello, past the pristine Greek temples at Paestum, into the heart of the action at the bustling seaport of Salerno and swordfishing crews at Bagnara Calabra, over the crossroads of Cosenza, around the palace and formal gardens of old Caserta.

Visit the abbey at Monte Cassino, the Pope’s summer residence at Lake Castel Gondolfo, and the breathtaking fountains at Tivoli Gardens (Villa d’Este). Get a bird’s eye view of the striking juxtaposition of ancient and modern Rome.

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Presented by WLIW21

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Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

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