AUSTIN CITY LIMITS: Foo Fighters

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Explore the best original music — including contemporary and traditional rock, blues, country, folk, soul and worldbeat — in uninterrupted full concerts recorded live in Austin, Texas.

On this episode, superstar rockers Foo Fighters return to the ACL stage. The band, with special guests, features songs from the best-selling "Sonic Highways." Their set list includes "Young Man Blues," "Skin and Bones," "My Hero," "But Honestly," "Everlong," "Monkeywrench," "All My Life," "Aurora" and "The Pretender."

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame icons Foo Fighters return to rock Austin City Limits in an epic hour with a full-tilt performance featuring classics and highlights from their acclaimed recent album "But Here We Are."

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You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience). Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.