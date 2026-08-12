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Arts & Culture

AUSTIN CITY LIMITS: Foo Fighters

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published February 12, 2015 at 7:23 AM PST
Foo Fighters perform classics and new songs from their latest record and documentary series "Sonic Highways."
Courtesy of KLRU-TV/AUSTIN CITY LIMITS. Photo by Scott Newton
Foo Fighters perform classics and new songs from their latest record and documentary series "Sonic Highways."

Stream now with KPBS+

Explore the best original music — including contemporary and traditional rock, blues, country, folk, soul and worldbeat — in uninterrupted full concerts recorded live in Austin, Texas.

On this episode, superstar rockers Foo Fighters return to the ACL stage. The band, with special guests, features songs from the best-selling "Sonic Highways." Their set list includes "Young Man Blues," "Skin and Bones," "My Hero," "But Honestly," "Everlong," "Monkeywrench," "All My Life," "Aurora" and "The Pretender."

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Rock & Roll Hall of Fame icons Foo Fighters return to rock Austin City Limits in an epic hour with a full-tilt performance featuring classics and highlights from their acclaimed recent album "But Here We Are."

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Foo Fighters perform classics and new songs from their latest record and documentary series "Sonic Highways."
Courtesy of KLRU-TV/AUSTIN CITY LIMITS. Photo by Scott Newton
Foo Fighters perform classics and new songs from their latest record and documentary series "Sonic Highways."

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Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

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