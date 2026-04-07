SDG&E customers to receive $32.53 climate credit in April billing cycle

San Diego Gas & Electric customers can expect a $32.58 natural gas credit on their April bills, thanks to the California Climate Credit administered by the California Public Utilities Commission.

Residential SDG&E customers should look for the credit automatically applied to their bills. Later this year, a $49.36 electric Climate Credit will be delivered twice.

In previous years, residential electric customers received the electric credits on their April and October bills. As part of a statewide effort to reduce costs during high-billed months, they will be distributed at different dates.

The California Public Utilities Commission has proposed investor-owned utilities — such as SDG&E, owned by San Diego-based Sempra — distribute the 2026 residential electric Climate Credit in August and September. The proposal is scheduled for a vote by the CPUC Commissioners on April 30. If approved, all eligible residential electric customers — including community choice aggregation and master-metered customers — will receive the electric Climate Credit during those months.

"The Climate Credit is one of several statewide tools designed to help customers while California reduces emissions," said SDG&E Chief Customer Officer Dana Golan. "We recognize the pressure energy costs can place on household budgets and remain focused on helping customers access available support and assistance."

The California Climate Credit comes from the state's Cap-and-Invest Program that requires polluters to pay for climate pollution.

Billing cycles vary, so not everyone will see the bill credit at the same time in April, but no action is required to receive it. It will automatically be credited to all gas and electricity customers.