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Economy
Price of San Diego
San Diego County is known for being one of America’s most expensive regions. Locals are feeling the squeeze and looking for solutions. KPBS' new series Price of San Diego dives into the rising costs of groceries, child care, car insurance and even our beloved California burrito.

Gen Z San Diegans, are you working your first job? KPBS wants to hear from you.

By Katie Anastas / Education Reporter
Published July 2, 2026 at 8:06 AM PDT
Waitress Daisy Marlene Montes Carranza works at El Rincon restaurant in the San Ysidro neighborhood of San Diego on April 16, 2024. The restaurant is one of several businesses that has been affected by recent closures of the U.S.-Mexico border.
Adriana Heldiz
/
CalMatters
Waitress Daisy Marlene Montes Carranza works at El Rincon restaurant in the San Ysidro neighborhood of San Diego on April 16, 2024. The restaurant is one of several businesses that has been affected by recent closures of the U.S.-Mexico border.

A new report on youth well-being in San Diego County found that fewer young people are earning enough money to support themselves.

In 2008, 20% of 18- to 24-year-olds who lived alone were making a self-sufficient wage. In 2023, just 9% were.

“For young adults, this has real implications,” the report’s authors from the Policy and Innovation Center wrote. “It can delay major milestones like moving out, starting a family, or saving for the future.”

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KPBS wants to hear from young adults in San Diego. Are you working your first full-time job? How does your income shape your living arrangements and daily decisions? If you’re living on your own, how are you doing it?

Fill out the form below or leave us a voicemail at 619-452-0228.

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Economy
Katie Anastas
Katie Anastas covers education for KPBS News, from preschools and TK to universities and community colleges. Katie has covered school closures, child care shortages, Alaska Native education and statewide school funding issues for Alaska Public Media. In New York City, she reported on a controversial admissions process at the city's elite public high schools.
See stories by Katie Anastas

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