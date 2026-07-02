Gen Z San Diegans, are you working your first job? KPBS wants to hear from you.

A new report on youth well-being in San Diego County found that fewer young people are earning enough money to support themselves.

In 2008, 20% of 18- to 24-year-olds who lived alone were making a self-sufficient wage. In 2023, just 9% were.

“For young adults, this has real implications,” the report’s authors from the Policy and Innovation Center wrote. “It can delay major milestones like moving out, starting a family, or saving for the future.”

KPBS wants to hear from young adults in San Diego. Are you working your first full-time job? How does your income shape your living arrangements and daily decisions? If you’re living on your own, how are you doing it?

Fill out the form below or leave us a voicemail at 619-452-0228.