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Arts & Culture

In photos: Soccer fans around the world watch the World Cup

By Leslie Gonzalez / Web Producer
Published July 2, 2026 at 7:52 AM PDT
Fans gather to watch Mexico play Korea on June 19, 2026, in Chula Vista, Calif.
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Fans gather to watch Mexico play Korea on June 19, 2026, in Chula Vista, Calif.
Riley Arthur
A bride-to-be sports a white USA soccer jersey with her friends at a World Cup viewing party on June 12, 2026, in downtown San Diego, Calif.
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A bride-to-be sports a white USA soccer jersey with her friends at a World Cup viewing party on June 12, 2026, in downtown San Diego, Calif.
Jacob Aere
World Cup fans dressed in a lucha libre mask and holding up the Mexican flag enjoy themselves at a World Cup viewing party on June 11, 2026.
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World Cup fans dressed in a lucha libre mask and holding up the Mexican flag enjoy themselves at a World Cup viewing party on June 11, 2026.
Jacob Aere
A soccer fan waves the Mexican flag during a World Cup viewing party on
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A soccer fan waves the Mexican flag during a World Cup viewing party on June 19, 2026, in Chula Vista, Calif.
Riley Arthur
U.S. soccer fans gather to watch the World Cup in downtown San Diego on June 12, 2026.
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U.S. soccer fans gather to watch the World Cup in downtown San Diego on June 12, 2026.
Jacob Aere
A large screen shows Norway playing against Senegal at the Gaylord Resort on June 22, 2026 in Chula Vista, CA.
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A large screen shows Norway playing against Senegal at the Gaylord Resort on June 22, 2026, in Chula Vista, Calif.
Riley Arthur
Soccer fans gather around an inflatable big screen to watch the World Cup on June 12, 2026, at the Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Center in Chula Vista, Calif.
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Soccer fans gather around an inflatable big screen to watch the World Cup on June 12, 2026, at the Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Center in Chula Vista, Calif.
Adrian Villalobos
U.S. World Cup soccer fans drink their libations at a viewing party on June 12, 2026 in
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U.S. World Cup soccer fans drink their libations at a viewing party on June 12, 2026, in downtown San Diego, Calif.
Jacob Aere
Fans wait to greet members of the Iran World Cup soccer team as they leave their hotel for the airport on June 30, 2026, in Tijuana, Mexico.
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Fans wait to greet members of the Iran World Cup soccer team as they leave their hotel for the airport on June 30, 2026, in Tijuana, Mexico.
Gregory Bull
Fans wave flags as the Iran World Cup soccer team leaves their hotel for the airport on June 30, 2026, in Tijuana, Mexico.
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Fans wave flags as the Iran World Cup soccer team leaves their hotel for the airport on June 30, 2026, in Tijuana, Mexico.
Gregory Bull
Brazil fans celebrate after Brazil defeated Japan at a World Cup soccer match as they watch a live broadcast of the game on Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on June 29, 2026.
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Brazil fans celebrate after Brazil defeated Japan at a World Cup soccer match as they watch a live broadcast of the game on Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on June 29, 2026.
Bruna Prado
A man watches a World Cup Round of 32 match between Brazil and Japan on his cell phone while sitting at a bar in Nicosia, Cyprus, on June 29, 2026.
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A man watches a World Cup Round of 32 match between Brazil and Japan on his cell phone while sitting at a bar in Nicosia, Cyprus, on June 29, 2026.
Petros Karadjias
Supporters of Brazil's national soccer team celebrate after Brazil defeated Japan in a Round of 32 soccer match at the FIFA World Cup in Zgharta, northern Lebanon, on June 29, 2026.
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Supporters of Brazil's national soccer team celebrate after Brazil defeated Japan in a Round of 32 soccer match at the FIFA World Cup in Zgharta, northern Lebanon, on June 29, 2026.
Hassan Ammar
A Jordanian soccer fan wearing a traditional keffiyeh and draped in national flags watches the FIFA World Cup Group J match between Jordan and Argentina on a large screen at the Roman Amphitheater in downtown Amman, Jordan, early on June 28, 2026.
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A Jordanian soccer fan wearing a traditional keffiyeh and draped in national flags watches the FIFA World Cup Group J match between Jordan and Argentina on a large screen at the Roman Amphitheater in downtown Amman, Jordan, early on June 28, 2026.
Raad Adayleh
Iranian fans celebrate after Iran appeared to score against Egypt, before the goal was later disallowed by VAR, while watching a live broadcast of the teams' World Cup Group G match at the Book Garden bookstore converted into a World Cup viewing venue in Tehran, Iran, on June 27, 2026.
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Iranian fans celebrate after Iran appeared to score against Egypt, before the goal was later disallowed by VAR, while watching a live broadcast of the teams' World Cup Group G match at the Book Garden bookstore converted into a World Cup viewing venue in Tehran, Iran, on June 27, 2026.
Vahid Salemi
Norway soccer fans cheer on during a watch party of the World Cup Group I soccer match between Norway and France, on June 26, 2026, in New York.
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Norway soccer fans cheer on during a watch party of the World Cup Group I soccer match between Norway and France, on June 26, 2026, in New York.
Ryan Murphy
Fans watch a broadcast of the World Cup Group D soccer match between the United States and Turkey at the beach boardwalk on June 25, 2026, in Santa Cruz, Calif.
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Fans watch a broadcast of the World Cup Group D soccer match between the United States and Turkey at the beach boardwalk on June 25, 2026, in Santa Cruz, Calif.
Noah Berger
Bosnian national team soccer fans react as they watch a broadcast of the FIFA World Cup Group B soccer match between Bosnia and Qatar at a fan zone in Sarajevo, Bosnia, on June 24, 2026.
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Bosnian national team soccer fans react as they watch a broadcast of the FIFA World Cup Group B soccer match between Bosnia and Qatar at a fan zone in Sarajevo, Bosnia, on June 24, 2026.
Armin Durgut
South Korean soccer fans react after Mexico scored the opening goal during the World Cup Group A soccer match between South Korea and Mexico at a public viewing venue in Seoul, South Korea, on June 19, 2026.
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South Korean soccer fans react after Mexico scored the opening goal during the World Cup Group A soccer match between South Korea and Mexico at a public viewing venue in Seoul, South Korea, on June 19, 2026.
Ahn Young-joon
Fans celebrate after England's Harry Kane scored a goal as they watch a live broadcast of the World Cup Group L soccer match between England and Croatia at Ye Olde King's Head pub on June 17, 2026, in Santa Monica, Calif.
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Fans celebrate after England's Harry Kane scored a goal as they watch a live broadcast of the World Cup Group L soccer match between England and Croatia at Ye Olde King's Head pub on June 17, 2026, in Santa Monica, Calif.
Jae C. Hong
A Bangladeshi soccer fan wearing an Argentina jersey and holding a replica of the FIFA World Cup trophy in support of the team competing at the 2026 FIFA World Cup during a rally in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on June 16, 2026.
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A Bangladeshi soccer fan wearing an Argentina jersey and holding a replica of the FIFA World Cup trophy in support of the team competing at the 2026 FIFA World Cup during a rally in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on June 16, 2026.
Rajib Dhar
Locals watch the World Cup soccer match between England and Croatia projected on a barn wall in Kumrovec, northern Croatia, on June 17, 2026.
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Locals watch the World Cup soccer match between England and Croatia projected on a barn wall in Kumrovec, northern Croatia, on June 17, 2026.
Darko Bandic
Iraqi soccer fans react after Iraq scored as they watch the World Cup match between Iraq and Norway on a large screen in downtown Baghdad, Iraq, early on June 17, 2026.
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Iraqi soccer fans react after Iraq scored as they watch the World Cup match between Iraq and Norway on a large screen in downtown Baghdad, Iraq, early on June 17, 2026.
Anmar Khalil

The 2026 FIFA World Cup has reached its apex, but the momentum has yet to slow. Billions of fans around the world are tuning in to cheer, celebrate and, for some, mourn as their teams battle for the championship.

That same passion is on full display here in San Diego. From watch parties and community gatherings to fans proudly wearing their team's colors, the tournament has brought people together across the region — including our neighbors across the U.S.-Mexico border, where soccer is woven into everyday life.

Take a look at some of our favorite moments as fans celebrate the beautiful game around the world.

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An illustration showing a crowd cheering at a stadium is shown on June 5, 2026.
FIFA Men's World Cup 2026
There’s a lot of fanfare happening for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. North America will be the first to host 48 teams, an expansion from 32. Follow KPBS’ coverage of the biggest sporting event of the year. 
See match schedules now →

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Arts & Culture SportsFIFA Men's World Cup 2026
Leslie Gonzalez
Leslie Gonzalez is a writer and editor from San Diego. Her fiction has been published in Mythos Magazine and Indie IT Press, and her editorial work has appeared in Locale, OK, Whatever and Flaunt.
See stories by Leslie Gonzalez
An illustration showing a crowd cheering at a stadium is shown on June 5, 2026.
FIFA Men's World Cup 2026
There’s a lot of fanfare happening for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. North America will be the first to host 48 teams, an expansion from 32. Follow KPBS’ coverage of the biggest sporting event of the year. 
See match schedules now →

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