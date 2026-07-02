In photos: Soccer fans around the world watch the World Cup

The 2026 FIFA World Cup has reached its apex, but the momentum has yet to slow. Billions of fans around the world are tuning in to cheer, celebrate and, for some, mourn as their teams battle for the championship.

That same passion is on full display here in San Diego. From watch parties and community gatherings to fans proudly wearing their team's colors, the tournament has brought people together across the region — including our neighbors across the U.S.-Mexico border, where soccer is woven into everyday life.

Take a look at some of our favorite moments as fans celebrate the beautiful game around the world.