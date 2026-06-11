Who qualifies for Cal Fresh, Medi-Cal work requirement exemptions? Advocates say it's complicated

New federal work requirements are rolling out in stages across California’s public benefit programs, leaving many recipients in San Diego County wondering whether the changes apply to them.

CalFresh work requirements took effect June 1, while similar requirements for Medi-Cal are scheduled to begin Jan. 1, 2027.

San Diego County estimates that roughly 400,000 people could be affected by the changes across both programs.

For CalFresh, some people who previously qualified for automatic exemptions may now need to meet work requirements. That includes some veterans, people experiencing homelessness and former foster youth.

However, many people may still be exempt.

People under 18 or over 64, those who are pregnant, people unable to work because of a physical or mental health condition, caregivers for a child under 14 and students enrolled at least half time may still qualify for exemptions.

At the San Diego Food Bank, CalFresh navigators are helping recipients understand the new rules and determine whether they remain eligible for food assistance.

“Our team has been very focused on connecting with the community, letting them know what the requirements are, and then how we can help find exemptions,” said Josue Castro, who oversees the organization's CalFresh program.

Medi-Cal's work requirements are still months away, but advocates say many people are already confused because the rules differ from CalFresh.

“It’s understandable that there is confusion because this is a brand-new requirement that has never been imposed,” said Linda Nguy, an associate director of policy advocacy with the Western Center on Law and Poverty.

Nguy said the exemptions for Medi-Cal are not identical to those for CalFresh. Older adults, people with disabilities, children, former foster youth, Native Americans and parent caregivers are among those who may qualify for exemptions from Medi-Cal work requirements.

“There is a lot of overlap in terms of the requirements, but they don’t perfectly align,” Nguy said.

In a statement to KPBS, the California Department of Health Care Services said it is reviewing the new federal rules and warned they could change how medical frailty exemptions are evaluated, meaning some people with serious health conditions may need to provide additional documentation to qualify.

Nguy encouraged people to seek help early because qualifying for one program does not necessarily mean they will qualify under the rules for the other.

San Diego County said residents with questions about their eligibility can call 211 for assistance.