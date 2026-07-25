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Health

COMIC: Temps are predicted to hit 106 in Egypt this week. How do people stay cool?

By Malaka Gharib
Published July 25, 2026 at 5:05 AM PDT
Malaka Gharib/NPR

My dad, who lives in Cairo, told me the heat this summer has been punishing.

I asked how hot it was. He said 39 degrees.

"What's that in Fahrenheit?" I wondered.

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He said "Hot!"

I looked it up. It's 102. And next week's forecast: a high of 106.

In the '90s, when I was in elementary school, I'd spend my summers with my dad. Back then, air conditioners weren't as ubiquitous as they are now. It was hot, but I coped. In this age of extreme heat, i wonder: How are Egyptians getting by?

Copyright 2026 NPR

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Malaka Gharib/NPR
Malaka Gharib/NPR
Malaka Gharib/NPR
Malaka Gharib/NPR
Malaka Gharib/NPR
Malaka Gharib/NPR
Malaka Gharib/NPR
Malaka Gharib/NPR

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Malaka Gharib
Malaka Gharib is the deputy editor and digital strategist on NPR's global health and development team. She covers topics such as the refugee crisis, gender equality and women's health. Her work as part of NPR's reporting teams has been recognized with two Gracie Awards: in 2019 for How To Raise A Human, a series on global parenting, and in 2015 for #15Girls, a series that profiled teen girls around the world.

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