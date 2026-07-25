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One dead, several injured after vehicle plows through crowd at Berlin Pride event

By Chandelis Duster
Published July 25, 2026 at 6:10 PM PDT
Emergency personnel tend to a person on a stretcher following the cancellation of Christopher Street Day in Berlin on Saturday, July 25, 2026.
Andreas Rabenstein
/
DPA via AP
Emergency personnel tend to a person on a stretcher following the cancellation of Christopher Street Day in Berlin on Saturday, July 25, 2026.

At least one person is dead and several people are injured after a vehicle drove into the crowd at a Pride event in Berlin, Germany on Saturday.

Berlin police said they have identified a suspect who "is known to police" and has links to "Islamist circles." Police have launched a manhunt for him.

A driver in white vehicle struck several people before 10:00 p.m. local time, according to Berlin police. At least 17 people are injured and several have life threatening injuries, according to Berlin police.

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The incident occurred in Tiergarten Park, one of the largest parks in Berlin, where an LGBTQ+ celebration was taking place.

Kai Wegner, the governing mayor of Berlin, on Saturday called the incident an "attack on our free and cosmopolitan society."

"Berlin is the city of freedom – and our freedom has been horribly attacked today," Wegner said in a post on social media. "My thoughts are with the victims, their families, and friends… And I have confidence in the police and security authorities, who will investigate with the utmost urgency."

Earlier in the day, thousands marched through Berlin to advocate for LGBTQ+ rights during the annual Christopher Street Day Parade, a pride parade. One of Europe's largest pride events, the celebration was called off after the attack.

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